November 2022 New Releases

Browse a selection of new recordings

Here is our list of new releases, as of 6 November 2022, ordered by release date, and as yet incomplete.

Our regular writers will receive an email about this list, WHEN IT HAS BEEN COMPLETED, and will be asked to choose which items they would like to review. If you have submitted details of an album and it is chosen for review, we will request a review copy from you, your label or its UK distributor.

The list has been prepared quickly. Apologies for any omissions, or if the information is not up to our usual standards. Please let us know if you find any mistakes.

Unless otherwise specified, each item is a single CD.

Extra information about some new releases can also be found here.

13 JANUARY 2023

Daniel Pioro: Saint Boy

Platoon

Release: 13 January 2023

Daniel Pioro has announced his new album Saint Boy, scheduled for release on Platoon on 13 January 2023. Saint Boy is a collection of ancient and contemporary, sacred and secular music for solo violin, chamber organ and string quartet. From the liturgical ritual of Hildegard von Bingen to the beauty of Laurence Crane, the album is a demonstration of Daniel’s technical virtuosity, imagination and belief in the storytelling potential of music. Daniel says: ‘I would like the listener to imagine they are walking through a cathedral for the first time. Each piece is a stained glass window telling its own story’. A devotion to sound lies at the heart of this album. Pioro invites the listener to sit within the four walls of his violin, to be enveloped by its voice, and to have the inner workings and mysteries of the instrument revealed as he performs a kaleidoscope of music, including works he composed, arranged, and commissioned. Speaking about Saint Boy, Pioro adds: ‘I find those two words, sat side-by-side, so beautiful. There is something irreverent about the combination of Saint and Boy. Street culture meets ancient Monastic life. The album hovers around and attempts to engage with the sacred in sound, or at least how we perceive it with Western Classical ears. It is, on the surface, an homage to the great music of the past yet within this programming there is irreverence and rebellion too’. Daniel Pioro is a soloist, collaborative artist, and advocate for new and experimental music.

25 NOVEMBER 2022

Lost in Venice

Vadym Makarenko, violin; Infermi d’Amore

Eudora Records EUDDR2206 (SACD, digital)

Release: 25 November 2022

Violinist Vadym Makarenko and his Infermi d’Amore present reconstructed and previously unrecorded Venetian music - Vivaldi, Veracini and Marcello. Reconstructions have been meticulously created by Olivier Fourés.

Schubert: String Quartet in E flat major D 87; String Quartet in G major D 887

Jubilee Quartet

Rubicon Classics RCD1082

Release: 25 November 2022

7 Movements: J S Bach; Sainte Colombe, father & son

Johanna Rose, viola da gamba

Rubicon Classics RCD1101

Release: 25 November 2022

7 Movements; three suites each with seven movements. In her intriguing new album, viola da gambist Johanna Rose places a prelude by Sainte-Colombe (father) in front of the six movement Bach suite in D minor, and finished the D major Bach suite with a chaconne. The third ‘suite’ is an all family affair with music by both father and son, fashioned into a suite by Rose.

Nuit et Jour - Debussy, Ravel, Zanon

Maria Martinova, piano

Rubicon Classics RCD1108

Release: 25 November 2022

Reflections - Shostakovich; Shostakovich arr Judith van Driel and David Faber; Bacewicz

Dudok Quartet Amsterdam

Rubicon Classics RCD1099

Release: 25 November 2022

Shostakovich: String Quartet No 5, Op92

Shostakovich arr Judith van Driel and David Faber: Preludes Op 34

Bacewicz: String Quartet No 4

Bach: Goldberg Variations

Fazıl Say, piano

Warner Classics 5054197234248

Release: 25 November 2022

Fazil Say worked on the iconic Bach Goldberg Variations during the early months of the pandemic in 2020. Honing in on just a handful of movements each week, the pandemic gave him the space to devote considerable time and focus to analysing the entire work, which he views as a masterpiece of music and mathematics. According to Fazil, “the interpreter must deeply internalise this long piece, to the degree of presenting it as though it were their own composition ... Approaching a musical work of this kind is a lifelong journey. Who knows? Perhaps years later, having made new discoveries, we’ll decide to record it all over again.”

Florence Beatrice Price: Songs of the Oak; Concert Overtures Nos. 1 and 2; The Oak; Colonial Dance; Suite of Dances

Württembergische Philharmonie Reutlingen / John Jeter

Naxos 8559920

Release: 25 November 2022

The rediscovery of Florence Price’s music has revealed one of the most significant bodies of work by an African American composer in the 20th century. The variety of genres represented on this release place Price’s immense artistic imagination on full display. The two Concert Overtures explore her engagement with spirituals, both episodically and coloristically, in music that embraces the somber, the poignant and the ebullient. Songs of the Oak is a tour de force of Hollywood-influenced storytelling while The Oak offers a more anxious, ultimately tragic portrait. Price’s best-known work is the Suite of Dances – originally for piano it is heard here in the composer’s full, sumptuous orchestration.

Shostakovich: Symphony No 10; Mahler: Symphony No 10

Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra / Jaap van Zweden

Naxos 8574372

Release: 25 November 2022

These two Tenth Symphonies represent powerful statements by composers undergoing the greatest of crises in their eventful lives. Gustav Mahler’s last and incomplete symphony was kept a secret by his widow Alma for many years after his death, the desperate scrawl of ‘Almschi!’ on its final page an outburst at her betrayal of their marriage. Shostakovich’s intense and deeply symbolic Symphony No. 10, considered by many to be his finest, was kept hidden by the composer for fear of Soviet reprisals, and was only performed after Stalin’s death in 1953. As far as Naxos is aware, Mahler’s and Shostakovich’s Tenth Symphonies are appearing here for the first time together on one disc. This version of Mahler’s Tenth is also a premiere, recorded in its earliest incarnation as written in fair copy by Ernst Krenek and adapted by conductor Willem Mengelberg, one of Mahler’s most loyal and insightful champions. Shostakovich’s Tenth Symphony is justly famous and has been widely recorded but again, collectors will be very keen indeed to hear how it sounds with the fabulous Hong Kong Philharmonic conducted by Jaap van Zweden.

Edward German: The Seasons; Richard III – Overture; Theme and Six Diversions

RTÉ Concert Orchestra / Andrew Penny

Naxos 8555219

Release: 25 November 2022

Jettisoning the support of teaching and conducting appointments early in his career and working solely as a professional composer, Sir Edward German rose to prominence as a composer of orchestral music in the last decade of the 19th century. The popularity of his music resulted in prestigious commissions from festivals and theatrical producers, such as The Seasons written for the 1899 Norwich Festival, with its masterly evocations of nature, nostalgic yearnings and rustic festivities. The Theme and Six Diversions, one of the composer’s finest concert works, owed its inspiration to a suggestion by German’s friend and admirer Sir Edward Elgar.

The First Nowell - Christmas Carols Through the Ages

The Edison Singers / Noel Edison

Naxos 8574417

Release: 25 November 2022

The Christmas carol has its origins in the Middle Ages but it has since embraced a wide variety of musical backgrounds. In this album, religious sentiment is set in many different contexts – from the mystery plays to an African American spiritual, from its origins in Gregorian Chant and 16th-century secular dance to traditional examples rooted in poetry. Some of the most famous and beautiful examples are heard alongside energising contemporary carols to present a tapestry of the genre across the centuries. Canadian chamber choir The Edison Singers was founded in 2019 by Dr Noel Edison, and under his direction has quickly become known for its rich, warm sound, versatility, dexterity and clarity of texture. Annual auditions are held for current and aspiring choristers, which ensures the preservation and integrity of this trademark sound. The ensemble has been praised as one of the finest chamber choirs in Canada making significant contribution to the musical life of local communities. The Edison Singers is committed to presenting Canadian repertoire and collaborating with other artists from across Canada and around the world.

Hugo Alfvén: Complete Symphonies, Suites and Rhapsodies

Royal Scottish National Orchestra, National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland, Iceland Symphony Orchestra, Norrköping Symphony Orchestra / Niklas Willén

Naxos 8507015 (7 CDs)

Release: 25 November 2022

Hugo Alfvén’s music has always been close to the hearts of the Swedish people, and ranks among some of the most significant and representative of the spirit of the country. Alfvén is known as a cheerful entertainer in compositions such as Den förlorade sonen (‘The Prodigal Son’), but his symphonies reveal a different, more elegiac and often more dramatic side. The success of Alfvén’s symphonies fundamentally changed Sweden’s musical climate and, with a substantial collection of further orchestral music representing his gloriously rich and varied style, these recordings sweep us into the remarkable world of Scandinavian landscape and culture.

Jean Sibelius: The Tempest

The Royal Danish Opera Chorus, The Royal Danish Opera Orchestra / Okko Kamu

Naxos 8574419

Release: 25 November 2022

Symphonic in scale and ambition, the incidental music to Shakespeare’s play The Tempest was among the last orchestral works Sibelius composed before entering the mysterious ‘silence of Järvenpää’ that lasted until his death. Commissioned by leading Danish theatre producer Johannes Poulsen in 1925, the wide expressive demands of the play saw Sibelius calling on large musical forces. From the terrifying tone picture of the opening shipwreck via ethereal songs, boisterous character portraits and remarkable evocations of nature, Sibelius took full advantage of being set free to convert the themes of Shakespeare’s magical world into his own unique sound. Sibelius had close ties with Danish musical life, and it is fitting that this recording should have such a Nordic flavour. The Royal Danish Orchestra is internationally renowned for recordings, as well as a pedigree of work with historical and current conductors that include Richard Strauss, Igor Stravinsky, Leonard Bernstein, Sergiu Celibidache, Daniel Barenboim, Sir Simon Rattle, Mariss Jansons, Marek Janowski, Hartmut Haenchen, Michail Jurowski and many others. This recording is conducted by Okko Kamu, a native Finn who has recorded an acclaimed cycle of Sibelius symphonies, alongside having a highly respected catalogue of over 100 albums to his name.

Dvořák: Greatest Melodies (Arranged by Peter Breiner)

Peter Breiner, piano

Naxos 8574371

Release: 25 November 2022

Antonín Dvořák’s gift for melody was apparent as soon as he began writing music, and this naturally tuneful inspiration has long captured the imagination of arrangers. An expert in arranging for both orchestra and piano, Peter Breiner has selected 33 melodies in simple yet revealing piano reductions that give the listener an opportunity to journey with Dvořák through his career in Prague and ultimately overseas to America. This carefully curated programme also brings moods ranging from rustic celebration to nostalgic melancholy, and from traditional Czech dumka dances to the famous Song to the Moon, Dvořák’s most prized operatic aria.

Chamber Music with Viola - York Bowen, Benjamin Britten, Imogen Holst

Yue Yu, viola; Jeffrey Armstrong, violin; Anthony Hewitt, piano

Naxos 8574150

Release: 25 November 2022

An accomplished horn and viola player, York Bowen is said to have preferred the tone of the viola to the violin. Inspired by the virtuosity and vibrato style of the distinguished violist, Lionel Tertis, Bowen wrote several works for him and became his accompanist. Bowen’s subtle shifts of key and heartfelt melodies are well in evidence here, including the powerful and poised Rhapsody, Op. 149, considered to be one of his most important works. Gustav Holst’s daughter Imogen is represented here by the open-air freshness of her Four Easy Pieces and the terse, laconic narrative of her Duo for Viola and Piano. Britten’s spiky Waltz is full of 1930s wit.

Beethoven: Grand Symphonies 2 (Arranged by Hummel for Flute, Violin, Cello and Piano)

Pettman Ensemble, Uwe Grodd

Naxos 8574200

Release: 25 November 2022

Unless one lived in a major European centre with an orchestra, the opportunity to hear large-scale works by the great composers of the age was well-nigh impossible. The insatiable demand for new chamber versions of famed orchestral works saw Hummel arranging Beethoven’s Symphonies Nos. 2 and 6 ‘Pastoral’ not long after the great composer’s death. Hummel approached his task with great care, bringing a fresh perspective to the works in his sensitive and compelling chamber music configurations.

Changes - Contemporary Guitar Music by Cage, Carter, Dashow, Kampela, Reich

Arturo Tallini, James Dashow, Domenico Ascione

Naxos 8574394

Release: 25 November 2022

Repertoire for solo guitar has gained in depth and quality in recent decades, with acoustic and electronic techniques enjoying an ever more imaginative coexistence. Arturo Tallini’s recital explores contrasting approaches for his instrument, beginning with the ostinato textures of Reich’s Electric Counterpoint, an acknowledged classic in this field. Tallini’s transcriptions of early piano works by Cage create a mood of reverie, while Carter’s Changes forms a mercurial dialogue. James Dashow’s iPiece fuses acoustic and electronic elements to stunning effect, while Arthur Kampela’s Percussion Studies have proved pivotal in exploring new sounds for the guitar.

The Music of Richard Pantcheff, Vol 3 - Organ Concerto; Music for Choir and Orchestra

James Orford, London Choral Sinfonia / Michael Waldron

Orchid Classics ORC100206

Release: 25 November 2022

Orchid Classics presents its third volume of choral music by Richard Pantcheff in world-premiere recordings performed by the London Choral Sinfonia directed by Michael Waldron, with organist James Orford. This release again offers a wide range of interconnected works, centred around the genres for which Pantcheff has achieved the most notable success: music for organ, instrumental ensembles and choirs. Book-ending the disc are two Fantasias, originally composed for organ solo, here specially arranged by the composer for string orchestra and trumpets. At the heart of the album is Pantcheff’s Concerto for Organ, String Orchestra and Trumpets, a major new work commissioned by the London Choral Sinfonia and Michael Waldron. The Music of Richard Pantcheff, Volume 2 went straight to number five in the Classical Charts and received a 5-star rating from Choir and Organ magazine.

18 NOVEMBER 2022

The Young Chopin

Eric Zuber, piano

Azica Records ACD-71355

Release: 18 November 2022

pianist Eric Zuber, releases his debut album, The Young Chopin on Azica Records. The album is comprised of three pieces written by Frédérick Chopin in his early years, including Variations on ‘Là ci darem la mano from Mozart’s Don Giovanni, Op.2; Andante spianato and Grande polonaise brillante, Op. 22; and his Piano Concerto No. 1 in e minor, Op. 11, recorded with the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra led by Wilbur Lin. Zuber describes his debut album, “I thought that it would be interesting in this debut album to explore some of the repertoire that Chopin composed as a very young man. When he was flexing his pianistic muscles, so to speak, before he retreated to a life of mainly composition and teaching.” Written in 1827, Chopin’s Variations on ‘Là ci darem la mano’ from Mozart’s Don Giovanni, Op.2 features the melancholy mood associated with the Polish spirit after the “November Uprising,” the failed attempt against Russian domination. Chopin’s Andante spianato & Grande polonaise brillante, Op. 22 was written between the years of 1830 and 1834. Chopin first wrote the work for piano and orchestra and later wrote an Andante spianato in G for piano solo, adding this to the beginning of the original work. Lastly, Chopin wrote his Piano Concerto No. 1 in e minor, Op. 11 in 1830 and it premiered to critical acclaim in Warsaw at the farewell concert before the composer left Poland.

David Leisner: Letter to the World

Azica Records ACD-71353

Release: 18 November 2022

Featuring four song cycles – Confiding, Das Wunderbare Wesen, Simple Songs, and Of Darkness and Light – Letter to the World includes four vocal compositions from different stages of Leisner’s career: two from the 1980’s, one from 2002, and one from 2011. This portrait album of Leisner’s oeuvre for voice and instruments features soprano Katherine Whyte, tenor Andrew Fuchs, baritone Michael Kelly, violinist Sarah Whitney, oboist Scott Bartucca, cellist Raman Ramikrishnan, Leisner on guitar, and pianists Lenore Fishman Davis and Dimitri Dover. Of Leisner’s vocal writing The Boston Globe raves, “He shows imagination and taste in taking poems from disparate sources and putting them into cycles that trace emotional progress and develop dramatic shape. His prosody is excellent, and he sets words with an ear for sound, rhythm and sense… Best of all, Leisner has a gift for eloquently shaping a vocal line that is also grateful to sing.” Letter to the World opens with Confiding, a cycle of ten songs written in 1985-86 and set to poems by women on various forms of confiding. The first and last songs act as prelude and postlude, while songs no. 2-5 trace the rise and fall of an intimate relationship, after which the “I” of the poems turns for confiding to the guitar (no. 6), pauses for reevaluation (no. 7), then turns to imagination (no. 8), and finally to a higher power (no. 9). Confiding exists in versions for both high and medium voice with piano, as well as its original high voice and guitar version. It was premiered by baritone Sanford Sylvan and pianist Patty Thom, and is dedicated to Leisner’s husband, Ralph Jackson. For the set of five songs, Das Wunderbare Wesen, Leisner chose excerpts from Lao Tzu’s Tao Te Ching. The composer says, “The songs emerged less out of deference to the melodic line and more in response to a structure established in the cello part, e.g., a repeated alternating metric pattern or a melodic theme that is repeated in the fashion of a passacaglia throughout a movement. Meanwhile, the melodic lines often tend not to repeat in traditional circular structures, but rather to spiral outward, relating motivically to what has gone before, yet opening up to different phrase patterns. This is echoed by the harmonic structures. Unlike functional harmony, which tends to travel in closed circles, these harmonies might, for example, change one note at a time, moving progressively away from the center.” Das Wunderbare Wesen was written in 2011, at the request of baritone Wolfgang Holzmair, to whom the work is dedicated, and commissioned by Eleanor Eisenmenger. Simple Songs, composed in 1982, sets to music six poems by Emily Dickinson. It is dedicated to baritone Sanford Sylvan. Each song illustrates its poem’s meaning by example. In “Madness,” for instance, the vocal line is a simple chromatic scale that descends at first, and then ascends, but the notes are often displaced to another octave, which embodies the line, “Much Madness is divinest Sense.” The fifth song, “Humility,” is the chronicle of a brief love affair between a bee and a rose. Toward the end, when “their Moment consummated,” the voices join together in the same key, and then drift apart again. Just after the 9/11 tragedy, Leisner found a special resonance in the works of great American poet Wendell Berry. He says, “When the Stones River Players of Middle Tennessee State University commissioned me that year for a work for tenor, violin, oboe and piano, I turned to some of these poems that spoke to both the moment and to the ages. The resulting piece, Of Darkness and Light, is a set of five songs that are joined into one large movement. The work begins with a violin-and-oboe arabesque that opens into the first song. Then comes a spare fragment of a song, a kind of meditation, which is followed by the third song of terror, as ‘the earth is poisoned with narrow lives’. This leads to the anxiety of the fourth song, with its 10/8 and 13/8 meters restlessly alternating. The second song/fragment appears in a reprise and leads to the final song, an anthem of hope amid the rubble – a discovery of solace in ‘The Peace of Wild Things.’”

Bach: Concertos italiens

Alexandre Tharaud, piano

harmonia mundi HMM931871

Release: 18 November 2022

J S Bach: Cantatas for bass

Peter Kooy, La Chapelle Royale / Philippe Herreweghe

harmonia mundi HMM931365

Release: 18 November 2022

Berlioz: Harold en Italie; Les Nuits d’Eté

Timothy Ridout, Michael Spyres, Orchestre philharmonique de Strasbourg / John Nelson

Erato 5054197196850

Release: 18 November 2022

Erato’s multi-award-winning Berlioz cycle (Les Troyens, Damnation de Faust) with conductor John Nelson and the Orchestre Philharmonique de Strasbourg continues with the composer’s orchestral song cycle on a libretto by Théophile Gautier, Les Nuits d’Été, sung by recent Gramophone-Award-winning baritenor Michael Spyres – the first ever of the original 1856 version recorded by one single voice (bass, tenor and baritone). Outstanding British viola player Timothy Ridout also features in Berlioz’s Harold en Italie.

Eternal Heaven: Handel – Opera Arias

Lea Desandre, Thomas Dunford, Iestyn Davies, Ensemble Jupiter

Warner Classics 5054197196782

Release: 18 November 2022

Lutenist Thomas Dunford’s first project for Warner Classics is a complete Handel programme with his Ensemble Jupiter, and his longstanding musical partners Lea Desandre and lestyn Davies. The album stems from Dunford's desire to bring together these two sublime voices and tell a love story through Handel’s most beautiful spiritual music. During the pandemic, Thomas and Lea went through Handel's entire English-language oeuvre to build a narrative Dunford has dubbed ‘a Baroque West Side Story’. The album features arias from Semele, Theodora, Saul, Susanna, Esther, and more.

Trumpet concertos

Lucienne Renaudin Vary, trumpet; Luzerner Sinfonieorchester / Michael Sanderling

Warner Classics 190296334269

Release: 18 November 2022

For her fourth Warner Classics album, trumpeter Lucienne Renaudin Vary has chosen four of her favourite concertos, composed by Haydn, Hummel, Neruda and Arutunian. Joining them on the programme is a three-minute ‘concerto’ by big-band maestro Harry James and a brief solo improvisation by Lucienne herself. “The concertos I’ve chosen are part of me,” writes Lucienne. “Getting to record this album with the fantastic Lucerne Symphony Orchestra and Michael Sanderling is a dream come true.”

Andreas Ihlebæk: Nowhere Everything

Andreas Ihlebæk

NXN Recordings NXN1007

Release: 18 November 2022

Nowhere Everything is the new album by internationally renowned artist Andreas Ihlebæk following Northern Lullabies (NXN8001) and I will Build you a House (NXN1004) on NXN Recordings. Andreas has been praised for his musical storytelling and the new album is a modern fairytale told by piano, strings and voices. After releasing two solo piano albums he now re-ignites the sound from his debut album The Guest and invites Swedish violinist and singer annasara and singers Sisi and Noziswe to enrich his piano sounds. You’ll hear elements of neo-classical, folk and soul beautifully mixed together.

A Breath Between the Strings - Music by Gordon Jacob, James Moody, Tony Kinsey

Gianluca Littera, harmonica; Quartetto Energie Nove

Dynamic CDS7965

Release: 18 November 2022

The three British composers in this programme all found very different ways to integrate the harmonica with that most aristocratic of ensembles, the string quartet. Gordon Jacob’s Divertimento is a delicious musical tableau, full of his characteristic melodic ease and playfulness. James Moody was devoted to the harmonica, for which he wrote a number of works, and his Quintet has a Classical structure that includes both highly virtuosic and deeply introspective episodes. Renowned as a jazz drummer, Tony Kinsey adopted a late-Romantic stance in his Quintet but also looked to Gershwin and Piazzolla, ending the work with the blues and an unforgettably catchy riff.

Vive Verdi! French Rarities and Discoveries

Orchestra of Teatro Comunale di Bologna, Ludovic Tézier, Jacobo Ochoa, Pietro Bolognini, Pilar Mezzadri Corona, Orchestra Filarmonica Arturo Toscanini, Chorus of Teatro Regio di Parma, Francesco Maria Parazzoli / Roberto Abbado

Dynamic CDS7941

Release: 18 November 2022

The premiere of Nabucco at La Scala, Milan in 1842 was a huge success for Verdi and soon led to foreign performances of the work. For its appearance in Brussels under the name Nabuchodonosor Verdi fashioned an orchestral Divertissement which was inserted into Act III; the composer’s score of this, performed here, has only very recently been rediscovered. Macbeth is one of his psychologically penetrating masterpieces and for its Parisian staging in 1865 it underwent considerable revision, notably to make its dramatic development more incisive. When Il trovatore was performed in Paris as Le Trouvère Verdi added lively local colour as new additions to the score.

Icons: Philip Glass, John Adams, John Corigliano

Robert McDuffie, violin; Elizabeth Pridgen, piano

Orange Mountain Music OMM0162

Release: 18 November 2022

Orange Mountain Music proudly presents the release of the new album Icons: Philip Glass, John Adams, & John Corigliano by renowned violin virtuoso Robert McDuffie and pianist Elizabeth Pridgen. Long champions of new music, McDuffie and Pridgen fix a spotlight on three masterpieces of the violin/piano repertoire, by three of the most celebrated American composers of the past half century. Joy and expertise are in abundance in these recordings – the end result is a contextualizing of three works by these great masters – each tremendously different composers from one another, united in the artistry of Robert McDuffie and Elizabeth Pridgen.

Legends - Gwendolyn Masin

Kirill Troussov, Alexandra Troussova, Rachel Harnisch, Jan Philip Schulze, Jiska Lambrecht, Markus Fleck, Martin Moriarty, Patrick Moriarty, Vera Kooper

Orchid Classics ORC100210

Release: 18 November 2022

Following the success of her Orchid albums Flame and West Side Story, violinist Gwendolyn Masin returns with Legends, a fascinating and unique programme in which family ties and teaching lineages overlap in a mosaic of musicians, showcasing neglected repertoire and figures in the process. Throughout, the implications of the word ‘legend’ are felt. Iconic figures and works rub shoulders with those who unjustly remain in an almost mythical realm: Irene Wienawska (aka Poldowksi), her father Henryk Wieniawski and uncle Józef Wieniawski, Henryk’s student Ysaÿe, and Ysaÿe’s student Enescu. This recording of Ysaÿe’s single-movement String Quintet in B minor is especially remarkable as it is relatively new on the recording scene; it received its Swiss premiere in May 2022 as part of Masin’s GAIA Music Festival, and this particular version has never been recorded before.

Ralph Vaughan Williams Live, Vol 3

Renée Flynn, Roy Henderson, BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus, London Philharmonic Orchestra, London Symphony Orchestra / Ralph Vaughan Williams

SOMM Recordings ARIADNE5019-2 (2 CDs)

Release: 18 November 2022

SOMM Recordings celebrates the 150th anniversary of Ralph Vaughan Williams’ birth with Vaughan Williams Live, Volume 3, featuring signature works conducted by the composer including the 1943 world premiere of his Fifth Symphony with the London Philharmonic Orchestra. All performances on this double-CD set have been expertly restored and remastered by Lani Spahr. Recorded during the BBC Proms, the Fifth Symphony is among live performances recorded off the air by engineer Kenneth Leech held in the British Library. Begun under the shadow of mounting fears of war in Europe, it is illuminated by Vaughan Williams’ relationship with his second wife-to-be, Ursula Wood and served, as biographer Simon Heffer’s booklet note says, as 'a reminder of the pre-war England in which the composer’s soul and creative spirit remained'. Also from the Leech Collection, the London Symphony Orchestra’s 1946 Proms account of A London Symphony (No.2), is an 'historic performance of one of his greatest and most enduring works'. Newly re-mastered for reissue with this celebratory set, the LPO also features in the Fifth Symphony from 1952, coupled with a 1936 Dona Nobis Pacem by the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Chorus and soloists, soprano Renée Flynn and baritone Roy Henderson.

I Vow to Thee, My Country - Choral music by Gustav Holst

Joshua Ryan, Richard Horne, Chapel Choir of the Royal Hospital Chelsea / William Vann

SOMM Recordings SOMMCD279

Release: 18 November 2022

SOMM Recordings announces the release of I Vow to Thee, My Country, believed to be the first recording to feature all of Gustav Holst’s sacred choral music, by the Chapel Choir of the Royal Hospital Chelsea directed by William Vann, with organist Joshua Ryan and Richard Horne on tubular and bass bells. A prolific composer best known for his orchestral spectacular The Planets, Holst was an expressive and sincere composer and arranger of religious music despite his professed agnosticism. Included are his only setting of the Anglican Service for Evening Prayer, Nunc Dimittis, and his substantial Two Psalms and Four Festival Choruses, whose inspirations range from the Bible, Byzantine liturgy, 16th-century sources (not least Bach), and Welsh hymns. The 12 other featured songs see Holst setting an impressive array of centuries-spanning texts, and include the striking eight-part setting of Ave Maria for unaccompanied female voices, the ecstatic Not Unto Us, O Lord, premiered by the Royal Hospital Chelsea and William Vann in 2020, and the disc’s anthemic title song, its melody borrowed from The Planets’ ‘Jupiter’.

Stephen Dodgson: The Peasant Poet – Songs, Vol 1

Ailish Tynan, Katie Bray, James Gilchrist, Roderick Williams, Christopher Glynn, Mark Eden, Ian Wilson

SOMM Recordings SOMMCD0659

Release: 18 November 2022

SOMM Recordings announces the launch of a major three-volume series devoted to the rich and varied songs of Stephen Dodgson on the eve of the 10th anniversary of his death in 2013, aged 89. Volume 1, The Peasant Poet, features tenor James Gilchrist, baritone Roderick Williams, soprano Ailish Tynan and mezzo-soprano Katie Bray, accompanied by Christopher Glynn (piano), Mark Eden (guitar) and Ian Wilson (recorder). Son of the Symbolist painter John Arthur Dodgson and a distant cousin of Lewis Carroll, Stephen Dodgson was a prolific composer with a notable focus on works for guitar, harpsichord and recorder. Although neglected, his more than 100 songs are a substantial and defining part of his output. Composed in 1961, ‘The Peasant Poet’ from Four Poems of John Clare, settings of the troubled and travailed poet, gives Volume 1 its title. Contrastingly, 1950’s Tideways sets four poems by the idiosyncratic Ezra Pound.

Fritz Kreisler: The Bell Telephone Hour Recordings, Vol 2

Donald Voorhees, Fritz Kreisler, Bell Telephone Hour Orchestra

Biddulph Recordings 85020-2

Release: 18 November 2022

This CD is the second volume featuring broadcast recordings of Fritz Kreisler made on The Bell Telephone Hour from 1944-50. This CD contains a number of short encore pieces for which the violinist was so renowned. Along with such perennial favorites such as Massenet’s ‘Meditation” from Thais and the Albeniz Tango, this CD includes several selections that the violinist never recorded commercially. New to the Kreisler discography are: Corelli’s ‘La Folia’ Sonata, the Rimsky-Korsakov Fantasy on Russian Themes, the Chausson Poeme, and two Rachmaninoff pieces: an arrangement of the principal theme from the slow movement from the Second Piano Concerto and the Prelude in G minor. The pristine source material captures Kreisler’s magnificently expressive tone with vivid presence. Works by Arcangelo Corelli, Antonín Dvořák, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Jules Massenet, Ethelbert Nevin, Isaac Albéniz, Manuel de Falla, Maurice Ravel and Ernest Chausson.

States of Play: Solos & Duos by John McDonald and Robert Carl

Robert Black, Scott Woolweaver, John McDonald

Bridge Records BRIDGE 9564

Release: 18 November 2022

"States of Play", solos and duos by Robert Carl and John McDonald, features bassist Robert Black, violist Scott Woolweaver, and John McDonald, playing the keyboard parts of the solos and duos with the string players. The recording is a retrospective of joint projects undertaken over the past couple of decades by Carl and McDonald. McDonald writes that "as longtime creative friends and mutual admirers, it seemed natural to team up here with Robert, Robert, and Scott for some ‘excavating’ as well as some new discovering. "States of Play" thus represents this rediscovery-by-excavating, primarily through Robert Carl’s music written between 1987 and 2018. Following Robert’s invitation to contribute some music of my own, I’ve offered two piano pieces to this States of Play lineup that were both completed during 2016 and 2017." A special collaboration!

14 NOVEMBER 2022

Alessandro Stradella: Doriclea Act III

Estevan Velardi, conductor

Concerto Classics (digital only)

Release: 14 November 2022

Act I and Act II are already available.

11 NOVEMBER 2022

Arc II: Ravel, Brahms, Shostakovich

Orion Weiss, piano

First Hand Records FHR127

Release: 11 November 2022

pianist Orion Weiss releases his new album, Arc II: Ravel, Brahms, Shostakovich, on First Hand Records. Featuring performances of Ravel’s Le Tombeau de Couperin, Brahms’ Variations on a Theme by Schumann and Chorale Preludes Nos. 10 & 11, and Shostakovich’s Piano Sonata No. 2, Arc II is the second album of a three-part series and strives to understand the varying ways composers comprehend grief, loss, and death. In this combination of works, Weiss follows the paths these composers walked in their own grief as their tracks lead us from death back towards life, from horror to hope. The first release of Orion Weiss’s Arc trilogy – Arc I: Granados, Janáček, Scriabin – was released in March 2022 on First Hand Records and features important works for solo piano from the frantic years of 1911-1913 – the precipice before World War I. The three musical stories on Arc I, described by The Guardian as “complex and poetic material,” are Granados’ Goyescas, Janáček’s In the Mists, and Scriabin’s Piano Sonata No. 9 ”Black Mass,” each struggling with the same impossible awareness of what was coming for the world. The series closes with Arc III: Schubert, Debussy, Brahms, Dohnányi, and Talma – works composed during times of joy – forthcoming on First Hand Records. “As we grieve what was lost, music born of suffering can bring us courage and succor,” says Orion Weiss. “As we envisage our ascent, music from times of joyful creation can create a road map leading us out and up. The final album in the trilogy, Arc III, is filled with young composers, post-war music, and music of celebration. It is my message of faith in humans – our resilience, our rebound, our irrepressibility.” The first work on Arc II is Maurice Ravel’s Le Tombeau de Couperin (1914-1917). Le Tombeau de Couperin is built out of loops and is unlike anything else in Ravel’s piano oeuvre. Weiss writes in the liner notes, “The momentum of these pieces isn’t that of machines or modernity. Rather, these are the dances and spinning-wheels of the lost past. They grasp at the bygone refinement and grace longed for in the new century. In addition to all that Ravel experienced during the first World War – the terror of the battles of Verdun, the death of so many friends, his own debilitating illness – he lost his beloved mother, ‘his only reason for living’. The music he synthesized out of all that grief is music of resonant contradiction: new and ancient, exotic and formal, joyful and haunting, meticulous yet filled with life. When asked why these musical tombs (for Couperin and for the friends he lost in the war) weren’t explicitly elegiac, Ravel responded: ‘The dead are sad enough, in their eternal silence.’ This cathartic music would be the last that he wrote for solo piano.” Brahms’s Variations on a Theme by Robert Schumann, Op. 9 (1854) presents a radiant portrait of Brahms’ inner life. Weiss explains, “Just 20 years old, he was introduced to (and all but adopted by) the Schumann family four short months before Robert’s attempted suicide and institutionalization… Turning the theme and turning it again, each of the 16 variations refracts a single facet of his world through the prism of sudden loss. The variations move one to the other with the tumbling logic of emotion: shocked stillness follows tumultuous anger, consolation follows mourning, and the sweetness of happy reminiscence echoes off into searching oblivion… Of the Variations, Clara Schumann said, ‘He sought to comfort me, he composed variations on that wonderfully heartfelt theme that means so much to me, just as last year when I composed variations for my beloved Robert.’” Dmitri Shostakovich’s Piano Sonata No. 2 in B minor, Op. 61 (1943) was dedicated to his piano teacher and friend, Leonid Nikolayev, who perished that year in the mass evacuation from Leningrad. Shostakovich had miraculously survived ‘The Great Terror,’ Stalin’s 1930's attack on the Russian people, though imprisonments and killings in that purge had claimed the lives of many of his friends and family members. Weiss describes, “The music of the Piano Sonata is emotional, romantic, wild, and raw.” The final work of the album is Johannes Brahms’s 11 Chorale Preludes, Op. 122 (1896). “More than 40 years after Op. 9, Brahms was at the end of his life. Sick, weak, worried for the future of music, and bereft of his life-long friend Clara, his music took on increasingly religious themes. These organ settings of centuries-old Lutheran hymns (transcribed for piano by his longtime admirer Ferrucio Busoni) tighten the thread between himself and Bach, between himself and his faith. Brahms’ compositional epilogue dates from immediately after Clara’s funeral; the Chorale Preludes, grieving yet heartbreakingly accepting and courageous, were the last notes he ever wrote. ‘Now I have nobody left to lose.’ (Johannes Brahms, after the death of Clara Schumann),” shares Weiss. Of his Arc album series, Weiss explains, “The arc of this recital trilogy is inverted, like a rainbow’s reflection in water. Arc I’s first steps head downhill, beginning from hope and proceeding to despair. The bottom of the journey, Arc II, is Earth’s center, grief, loss, the lowest we can reach. The return trip, Arc III, is one of excitement and renewal, filled with the joy of rebirth and anticipation of a better future.”

Schubert: The Complete Sonatas and Major Piano Works, Vol 7 - The Wanderer

Mathieu Gaudet, piano

Analekta

Release: 11 November 2022

Pianist Mathieu Gaudet unveiled a first excerpt from his new album, The Wanderer - Complete Sonatas and Major Works for Piano by Schubert, to be released on October 28. This seventh volume of Mathieu Gaudet's major project, Schubert's Complete Sonatas and Major Piano Works, now turns to the theme of travel. The pianist presents a magnificent interpretation of the Fantasy in C major, D. 760, the Sonata No. 13 in A minor, D. 784, and the Sonata in E major, D 157. Majestic, brilliant, powerful, virtuosic, exciting; a panoply of superlatives comes to mind when considering the summit that is the Fantasy in C major, D. 760 of 1822, commonly known as Wanderer Fantasy. Transcending the work’s seemingly unbridled energy are the intimacy and tenderness that suffuse it and even moments of unprecedented dramatic tension. This fantastic, almost supernatural work was to have a great influence on the Romantic composers. The Sonata No. 13 in A Minor, D. 784 is the second of three sonatas in the same key; a dark and arid work, bare, rough, yet highly strung, oscillating between confessions of great sincerity whispered in the ear and incredibly powerful explosions of pain. Finally, the Sonata in E major, D. 157, is the very first of Schubert's twenty sonatas and dates from 1815. It thus represents the first step in a long and rich journey.

Carols from King’s College, Cambridge (re-release)

Sir David Willcocks, Philip Ledger

Warner Classics

Release: 11 November 2022

The annual broadcast of ‘Carols from King’s’ has become a Christmastime staple for many, and this EMI recording from the 1970s is one of the most iconic. A wonderful collection of 25 of the most popular carols for the Christmas season, performed by the world-famous Choir of King’s College, Cambridge, under the baton of the legendary Sir David Willcocks and Phillip Ledger. The tracklist includes favourites such as The First Noel, In the Bleak Midwinter, Sussex Carol, and ‘Once In Royal David’s City’, among many others.

Mihailo Trandafilovski: Polychromy

Metier MSV 28629

Release: 11 November 2022

This album, featuring several of the UK’s most accomplished performers, explores the Macedonian composer’s search for ‘chroma’ (colour) in both harmonic and formal structures, traditional and experimental sonorities and in a need for deeply dedicated performances of physical directness. The composer’s challenging quest has produced a program of works with interweaving strands of expression, some of which were written during the pandemic lockdowns of 2020 and 2021. Mihailo Trandafilovski is a performer-composer in the mould of Telemann, Bartók, Joachim and Liszt. Like them, it is quite impossible to separate his compositional and instrumental imaginations, and he exhibits a swirling yet sold inter-dependence between the energies of each. His contribution to the violin is extraordinary; his violin-piano duos (sonatas in all but name), concerti, violin duos, chamber works and pedagogical works are gifts for audiences and players alike. Previous recordings of his works have attracted glowing reviews around the world.

Prokofiev: Ballet Suites for Clarinet & Piano

Divine Art DDA 25232

Release: 11 November 2022

Of the major works of Sergei Prokofiev, none (apart perhaps from Peter and the Wolf) have become so well loved by a wide audience as the ballets Cinderella and Romeo and Juliet. From the stage productions, to the orchestral suites, to the piano versions, many of these pieces are universally recognised. In the 1950s, four pieces from each ballet were arranged for clarinet and piano by Bronislav Prorvich, a clarinettist with the Bolshoi Theatre. Strangely, so far as we know, these sparkling arrangements have never previously been recorded. Ian Scott and his producer Malcolm McMillan have added a further 12 movements from the ballets, many of which strongly featured the clarinet in the original orchestral version. This has resulted in a lovely collection of pieces that are at once very familiar but also heard in a completely new light.

Pictures of Light: Music by William Baines

Divine Art DDA 25234

Release: 11 November 2022

William Baines is one of those exceptionally gifted composers whose music still remains little known to the general music-loving public. Deeply rooted in Nature, it shows influences from Debussy, Scriabin, Chopin, Liszt and Ravel and has totally assimilated those exemplars into truly mature and distinguished works all his own. This album includes a number of impressionist piano solos and also the first recording (and first performance) of the Five Songs, presented by veteran tenor Gordon Pullin, who has long been associated with the music of Baines. Duncan Honeybourne has become one of the most sought after of British pianists with a sparkling discography and is totally at home in this picturesque music. This album is produced also in memory of Baines on the centenary of his death. The album concludes with ‘At the Grave of William Baines’ by fellow Yorkshireman Robin Walker – a fitting tribute by a living composer with similar abilities to draw inspiration from the world around him.

The Whistling Book: English Music for Recorder and Piano

John Turner, recorder; Peter Lawson, piano

Divine Art DDA 21241

Release: 11 November 2022

This album derives from a 1998 release from Forsyth Brothers (Manchester) featuring works published in their Recorder Catalogue. It was then called ‘John and Peter’s Whistling Book’. For this new version, remastered in 2022, several extra tracks have been added. The album features the recorder at its most scintillatingly bright – most of the music here, though very recent, is melodic, tuneful, often in dance form, and witty – for example Bullard’s suite inspired by favorite foods from around the world. Two small forays into modernism are provided by superb pieces by Richard Whalley and Kevin Malone. John Turner is one of the world’s most respected and skilful recorderists, with a long history of recordings, publications and premieres, including regular appearances with the Academy of Ancient Music, the Early Music Consort with David Munrow, English Chamber Orchestra and Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields. Peter Lawson has also enjoyed a long and illustrious career; he taught at Chetham’s School of Music for almost 40 years and has a large and impressive discography to his name.

Claudio Santoro: Symphonies Nos. 11 and 12; Concerto Grosso; Three Fragments on BACH

Goiás Philharmonic Orchestra / Neil Thomson

Naxos 8574406

Release: 11 November 2022

Claudio Santoro’s prolific output includes a cycle of 14 symphonies that is widely recognised as the most significant of its kind from Brazil. All of the works in this programme come from Santoro’s remarkable final decade, in which he allied more traditional and eclectic styles to his earlier experiments. Both the Concerto Grosso and the Three Fragments on BACH were written for student orchestras, but are nonetheless substantial pieces which show his command of writing for strings. The Eleventh Symphony is one of the densest and most dramatic of the cycle, its finale exploding into an evocation of the opening of Brahms’ First Symphony, while the Twelfth Symphony is an unusual ‘sinfonia concertante’ for nine soloists and orchestra.

Camille Saint-Saëns: Dances and Ballet Music – Étienne Marcel; Henry VIII; Airs de ballet de Parysatis; Samson et Dalila

Residentie Orkest The Hague / Jun Märkl

Naxos 8574463

Release: 11 November 2022

This album presents a selection of Saint-Saëns’ incidental music and music from his operas. From Samson et Dalila – the only one of Saint-Saëns’ operas to remain in the repertory – we hear two memorable and adrenalin-fuelled dances including the famous Bacchanale. Henry VIII drew from the composer music of regal solemnity with plenty of colourful scoring, praised by Gounod. The lukewarm reception to Étienne Marcel came as a bitter disappointment to Saint-Saëns but the customary ballet includes a strong element of delightful 14th-century pastiche. The incidental music to the play Parysatis received tumultuous acclaim at its premiere in 1902 and includes the delightful Airs de ballet flecked by the use of crotales (antique finger-cymbals).

Polish Accordion Concertos - Marcin Błażewicz, Mikołaj Majkusiak, Bronisław Przybylski

Klaudiusz Baran, accordion; Polish Radio Symphony Orchestra / Michał Klauza

Naxos 8574431

Release: 11 November 2022

Since the 1960s the Polish accordion concerto has enjoyed increasing popularity and in recent years no one has inspired more composers to write for the instrument than Klaudiusz Baran. The three most important Polish concertos are showcased in this album. Marcin Błażewicz’s concerto possesses a fascinating wealth of colours with spectacular passages and melodic arabesques cast in a richly communicative language. Mikołaj Majkusiak’s youthful Concerto Classico is a virtuosic synthesis of old and contemporary forms, while in 1973 Bronisław Przybylski wrote a swashbuckling concerto full of the folkloric influence of Polish dances.

Maria Kliegel – Anniversary Edition

Maria Kliegel, cello; various artists

Naxos 8578370-72 (3 CDs)

Release: 11 November 2022

Maria Kliegel celebrates her 70th birthday in 2022 and this collection brings together some of her most outstanding recordings, personally selected by Kliegel from her vast Naxos discography. Known as ‘La Cellissima’, Maria Kliegel’s playing is characterised by a warmth, sensitivity and refinement that complements everything she performs. Combining the best from her teachers János Starker and Mstislav Rostropovich, and working alongside excellent orchestras and pianists, Kliegel’s inspirational joie de vivre radiates from all of these performances. From her GRAMMY-nominated Bach Cello Suites to a Saint-Saëns Cello Concerto ranked among the top 50 recordings of the 20th century by Scala, this collection is a major celebration of Maria Kliegel’s fluent virtuosity and irreplaceable musicianship.

Works for Pianos and Orchestra - Aryeh Levanon, Frank Martin, Francis Poulenc, Dmitry Shostakovich

MultiPiano Ensemble; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / Dmitry Yablonsky

Naxos 8573802

Release: 11 November 2022

Concertante orchestral works for more than one keyboard instrument saw a revival after the First World War with the neo-Baroque trends of the time helping to revitalise the neglected concerto grosso genre. Recorded here in a new version with three pianos, Martin’s Petite symphonie concertante reflects the dark tensions of the Second World War, while Poulenc’s delightful Concerto for Two Pianos is infused with the spirit of Mozart in its rich and eclectic stylistic tapestry. Shostakovich’s Concertino, in a new orchestral version, shifts between superficial Soviet entertainment and heartfelt expressiveness, and the songs quoted in Aryeh Levanon’s Land of Four Languages symbolise a hope for peace and harmony in Israel.

German Baroque Trumpet Concertos

Thomas Reiner, trumpet; Interpreti Veneziani

Naxos 8551419

Release: 11 November 2022

Baroque works for oboe have long been fertile ground for transcription to the trumpet and there are several examples here of this refashioning. The sequence of concertos and sonatas include examples from Handel’s Italian years, and from Johann Gottfried Stölzel, who was strongly influenced by Vivaldi. Telemann’s marvellously inventive Concerto in D major is performed on the modern flugelhorn. In addition, there is the only known surviving work from Johann Michael Fasch, younger brother of the more famous Johann Friedrich.

Classic Meets Movie: Shaken Not Stirred

Anna Scheps, piano

Naxos 8551468-69 (2 CDs)

Release: 11 November 2022

From the late Romanticism of the music from Pearl Harbour to the delicacy and refinement of The Girl with the Pearl Earring, Anna Scheps brings the full resources of the piano to bear on some of the most beautiful and rousing film scores of the last half century. Her arrangements for piano exude eloquent virtuosity and Lisztian rhapsodic lyricism as well as razor-sharp dynamism in the case of Mission: Impossible. She also includes the evocative sound world of Isaac Albéniz and the sparkling elegance of Scarlatti sonatas to create an album of ambitious bravura and poetry.

Joseph Haydn: Die Schöpfung

Hans-Christoph Rademann, Gaechinger Cantorey, Katharina Konradi, Julian Habermann, Tobias Berndt

Accentus Music ACC30564 (2 CDs)

Release: 11 November 2022

Along with Handel's Messiah, which was greatly admired by Joseph Haydn (1732–1809), the oratorio The Creation is one of the few works of this genre written before 1800 that from the outset has enjoyed uninterrupted popularity with audiences and choirs alike. In this timeless classic dating from 1798, Haydn creates a musical world with such a variety of different expressive means that its radiant charisma is irresistible. Hans-Christoph Rademann describes it with the words: “If it is possible to convey our gratitude for God's glorious creation through music, then I believe that Josef Haydn has succeeded brilliantly with this oratorio. I see Haydn's Creation as a reminder to preserve our earth. Out of the note C he creates a resonant world for us.”

Martha Argerich Live, Vol 9: Beethoven, Berlin Broadcasts 1967, Warsaw Broadcast 1965, Ludwigsburg Broadcast 1967

Martha Argerich, Orchestre de la Suisse Romande / Charles Dutoit

Doremi DHR-81856 (2 CDs)

Release: 11 November 2022

The eminent Martha Argerich is one of the most loved and admired classical pianists of all time. She quickly gained and maintained worldwide reputation for her exciting performances. This set is the 9th volume of Doremi's special series of live performances and broadcasts featuring the artistry of the young Martha Argerich.

7 NOVEMBER 2022

Shostakovich: 24 Preludes & Fugues, Op 87

Hannes Minnaar, piano

Challenge Classics CC72907 (SACD)

Release: 7 November 2022

Following his Diapason d'Or account of Bach's Goldberg Variations, Hannes Minnaar confronts the 'Bachian' masterpiece of the 20th Century: Shostakovich's Preludes and Fugues Op 87. After Bach's Goldberg Variations, which won him worldwide honours (including a Diapason d'Or), Hannes Minnaar challenges and confronts what has become a 'classic' of the 20th century repertoire: Shostakovich's Preludes and Fugues, composed in 1951. Here again, the qualities of his pianism, for which he is recognised as one of the leading musicians of our time, come under the spotlight: the diversity of touch and the suppleness between tension and tranquillity to characterise every Prelude and Fugue, the precision of tone, the lack of any affectation, a natural finesse in phrasing and articulation, and a familiarity with the score going hand in hand with a freshness that conjures a sense of improvisation. Here we encounter a new landmark in the crowded field of interpretations of this wonderful music.



6 NOVEMBER 2022

Robert Groslot: Concerto for Bass Guitar and Orchestra

Thomas Fiorini, Brussels Philharmonic / Robert Groslot

Antarctica AR035

Release: 6 November 2022

Robert Groslot's Concerto for Bass Guitar and Orchestra represents the next step in the evolution of the bass guitar. Groslot's composition pushes the instrument to its technical limits, while creating a unique symbiosis between the soloist and the orchestra. Although he may not be the first composer to write for the bass guitar in a symphonic setting, Groslot brings a level of artistry and sophistication to the composition that will continue and accelerate the legitimation of the bass guitar within contemporary classical

music. "The idea of a concerto for bass guitar is something that I have been dreaming of for decades. Since its invention, the bass guitar has firmly established itself as an essential and integral part of practically every genre of music. The bass guitar, as we now know it, was invented and produced by Leo Fender starting in 1951. The more portable bass guitar, in comparison to the large and unwieldy double bass, was capable of playing at higher volumes via amplification and satisfied the new sonic demands created by the widespread use of electrification in popular music. By increasing the overall scale of the

electric guitar and only using the lowest four strings (E, A, D, G), Fender gave birth to a new instrument. Traditional double bassists could quickly adapt, with the added benefit of more accurate intonation due to the frets. Hence the original name: The Precision Bass. At the same time, guitarists could also become bass players when called upon. As a result, many of the early bass guitarists began their musical life as guitar players, with the most well-known example being Paul McCartney of The Beatles. The fact that the bass guitar had no direct lineage like the evolution of the piano or violin over time, led to a variety of disparate playing styles without any fundamental methodology. Unlike the more traditional instruments, the bass guitar does not sit upon a foundation of centuries of proven methods and established schools of playing. The evolution of the bass guitar has been a patchwork of trial and error by active musicians. This has led to a plethora of personal approaches and hybrid-styles, effectively leading to the rapid evolution of bass guitar technique. Given its relatively young history, it is remarkable how the bass guitar has grown from being an instrument taken up out of necessity, or as an afterthought, to being as respected and vital to modern music as any of the older, more established instruments." - Thomas Fiorini

4 NOVEMBER 2022

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791)

Piano Sonatas K279-284 & 309

Angela Hewitt, piano

Hyperion CDA68411/2 (2 CDs)

Available: 4 November 2022

With Mozart Piano Sonatas K279-284 & 309, Angela Hewitt embarks on an important (and rewarding) new series. The seven sonatas released in this first set date from Mozart's late teens — early works, certainly, but far from immature — and anybody who may previously have underestimated this marvellous music should not hesitate to acquire the persuasive performances on offer in Hyperion's November Record of the Month, performances which will have listeners eagerly awaiting the rest of the survey. ‘Endless hours of joy and wonder’ is how Angela Hewitt sums up the insights and rewards of playing and recording Mozart’s piano sonatas, and a similar experience awaits listeners to these remarkable accounts, the first release in a complete cycle.

A Golden Cello Decade, 1878-1888

Steven Isserlis, cello; Connie Shih, piano

Hyperion CDA68394

Available: 4 November 2022

Treasures from A Golden Cello Decade, 1878-1888 are revealed by Steven Isserlis and Connie Shih. These are years which saw a welcome expansion in the repertoire for cello and piano, and if most of the composers here — Bruch, Strauss, Dvořák — are well known, others will come as agreeable discoveries. (Luise Adolpha Le Beau, anyone?) With its attractive programme of works exploring some of the byways of the time, this release will appeal irresistibly to all cello lovers.

Pedro de Cristo (c1550-1618): Magnificat, Marian Antiphons & Missa Salve regina

Cupertinos / Luís Toscano

Hyperion CDA68393

Available: 4 November 2022

Under the direction of Luís Toscano, the vocal ensemble Cupertinos once again demonstrates a natural authority in its core repertoire: music from Portugal's Golden Age in the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries. The composer may be a less familiar name than his great contemporaries Duarte Lobo and Manuel Cardoso, but a wonderful Magnificat, Marian Antiphons & Missa Salve regina by Pedro de Cristo offer a compelling introduction to a rich musical legacy.

Lipinski: Symphonies Nos. 2 and 3 & Moniuszko: Bajka

Oh! Orchestra / Dirk Vermeulen

NIFCCD NIFCCD143

Release: 4 November 2022

The musical landscape in Poland during the first half of the nineteenth century was particularly enriched by the output of Stanislaw Moniuszko and Karol Lipinski. Each of them boasts achievements in a different field: Moniuszko specialised in opera and song, Lipinski in instrumental music, particularly for the violin. Karol Lipinski (1790– 1861) was one of the greatest violin virtuosos of his time. His masterful playing was distinguished by its deep, resonant and singing tone, considerable dynamic variety to the sound and impeccable intonation. It was considered at the time that he was a match for the Italian violinist, Niccolò Paganini. Lipinski's symphonies date from the earlier period in his oeuvre. Both symphonies are characterised by rich melodic inventiveness, a dance-like quality, and simple harmonies. They were both written during the early Romantic era, but

in formal-expressive terms they are closer to classicism than romanticism. The symphonies hold an important place in Lipinski's output and, as juvenilia. In his mature period, Lipinski's work was dominated by compositions for solo violin and violin with orchestra. The 'Polish Paganini' wrote them in order to ensure himself of concert repertoire, hence these compositions place considerable technical demands on the performer. Considered the father of Polish opera, Stanislaw Moniuszko was also a talented symphonic composer. Evidence to that effect includes the orchestral sections of his operas, and above all the concert overture Bajka (Fairytale); regarded as Moniuszko's most outstanding orchestral work. Bajka certainly has plenty to recommend it: rich melodic inventiveness, the skilful modifying of thematic material and dynamic narration. {oh!} Orchestra was founded in 2012 in Katowice by a group of early music instrumentalists and enthusiasts. During the last decade the Orchestra has earned the reputation of one of Poland's best early music ensembles. It appears in major European venues such as Theater an der Wien, Berlin's Staatsoper Unter den Linden, Auditorium Opéra de Dijon, Konzerthaus Dortmund, Cologne's

Philharmonie, as well as at leading festivals, including Berlin's Barocktage, Leipzig's Bachfest, the Händel- Festspiele in Halle, Tage Alter Musik Herne, and the Bayreuth Baroque Opera Festival. In its regular collaboration with the Fryderyk Chopin Institute (NIFC), the Orchestra focuses on historically informed performances of Polish music of the Classical and Romantic periods. Along with outstanding soloists, {oh!} appears annually at the successive editions of the 'Chopin and his Europe' festival, as well as recording Polish music on CDs.

Wagner By Arrangement

Toccata Classics TOCC 0673

Release: 4 November 2022

You can be sure that if you encounter a familiar name in the Toccata catalogue, the music will be in an unfamiliar configuration. The name here that everyone knows is that of Richard Wagner, but – necessity being the mother of invention – the English conductor Ben Woodward has arranged the full-symphonic textures of some of Wagner’s operas for eighteen-part chamber orchestra so as to bring them within range of the forces available to Regents Opera in London, arrangements which should, indeed, put them with the reach of smaller companies everywhere. Presented in five substantial excerpts – from Die Walküre, Siegfried, Götterdammerung and Tristan und Isolde – this new 'room-sized’ Wagner enhances the sense of scale of the originals with a striking degree of clarity. The singers are Catharine Woodward, soprano (singing Brünnhilde and Isolde), Philip Modinos, tenor (Siegfried), Holden Madagame, tenor (Mime), Edwin Kaye, bass (Hagen), and Keel Watson, bass baritone (Wotan).

George Enescu: The Unknown Enescu, Volume Two

Toccata Classics TOCC 0647

Release: 4 November 2022

Although Enescu gave opus numbers to only 33 of his works, he left an enormous number of pieces in varying stages of composition, from sketches and draft outlines to isolated movements and some scores that are almost complete. Working with a handful of composers and musicologists – fellow Romanians with specialist knowledge of Enescu’s style – the violinist Sherban Lupu has produced performing editions of a number of previously unknown works, heard on this album in the context of other Enescu rarities. One of these ‘rescued’ pieces survives as sketches for a work for violin and piano called Impressions roumaines. Another, hiding behind the modest title of Caprice roumain, is nothing less than a major violin concerto. It was previously recorded, a quarter-century ago, by Electrecord in Romania, and this release, as far as we’re aware, is the first on an internationally distributed western label. In it Sherban Lupu is joined by another Toccata stalwart, Ian Hobson, conducting the Illinois-based Sinfonia da Camera, and also accompanying him in Marcel Stern’s violin-and-piano arrangement of the Romanian Rhapsody No 1; the pianist in the other work is Viorela Ciucur.

Thomas de Hartman: Orchestral Music, Volume Two

Toccata Classics TOCC 0676

Release: 4 November 2022

The music of Ukrainian-born Thomas de Hartmann (1884–1956) is only now beginning to be rediscovered, almost seven decades after his death. Nimbus Alliance launched the process with recordings of his chamber and piano music and songs last year, and then Toccata Classics took up the baton with a first release of his orchestral music, on TOCC 0633, revealing a major late-Romantic voice, downstream from Tchaikovsky, a student of Arensky and Taneyev, contemporary of Rachmaninov, and alert to the discoveries of Stravinsky and Prokofiev. The more important of the two works receiving their first recordings here is de Hartmann’s Symphonie-Poème No 1, a musical cousin of Rachmaninov’s Second Symphony; it occupies a vast canvas, lasting over an hour, and requires a correspondingly huge orchestra, generating a monumental sense of scale from essentially balletic material. The lighter Fantaisie-Concerto for double bass and orchestra revisits the easier-going tone of the works on the first volume: it moves from tangy dissonance via a tuneful slow movement to a perky, folk-inspired finale. As before, the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine is conducted by Theodore Kuchar; the bass soloist is Leon Bosch.

Friedrich Lux: Organ Works, Volume One

Toccata Classics TOCC 0663

Release: 4 November 2022

Friedrich Lux (1820–95) was one of those musicians who formed the fabric of musical life in nineteenth-century Germany; though he worked away from the major cities, as conductor, teacher, organist, organiser and composer, he was an indispensable element of the communities in which he worked. His large body of organ music, as good as unknown before now, brings together elements of the musical language of Bach, Mendelssohn and Schumann, in works that range from the intimate to the grandiose. In the first volume of a series which will be as complete as we can make it (some works have not yet been traced), Jan Lehtola – playing an organ by Martti Porthan in Raahe Church, Finland – offers a representative selection of his works, sacred and secular.

Sensations

Gautier Capucon, Jérôme Ducros, Capucelli, Fatma Said, Orchestre de Bretagne / Johanna Malangré

Erato 019029615713

Release: 4 November 2022

The follow-up to Gautier Capuocon’s best-selling album Emotions, Sensations features a rich mix of popular music spanning classical (Smetana’s Moldau), film (John Williams’ Schindler’s List), and well-known French songs (‘La Vie en Rose’). Recorded with the Orchestra National de Bretagne, conducted by Johanna Malanré, other guest stars include long-standing partner Jérôme Ducros on piano, who also arranged several tracks on the album; trumpeter Lucienne Renaudin Vary; and soprano Fatma Said. Capucon is also joined by cellists from his class at the Louis Vuitton Foundation on a number of tracks.

My Christmas

Diana Damrau, Hannover Orchestra / Riccardo Minasi

Erato 5054197286124

Release: 4 November 2022

The perfect Christmas gift, the internationally acclaimed German soprano Diana Damrau releases a collection of sacred music and Christmas songs recorded with the Hannover Orchestra under conductor Riccardo Minasi and Richard Whilds. Both classy and classical, the album features well-known hits such as “Stille Nacht” (“Silent Night”) alongside classical standards such as “Flößt mein Heiland, flößt dein Namen” from Bach’s Christmas Oratorio.

Identity - Franck, Takemitsu, Ravel, Debussy

Kenji Miura, piano

Warner Classics 0190296154560

Release: 4 November 2022

Japanese pianist Kenji Miura rose to prominence in 2019 as winner of the Long-Thibaud-Crespin Competition in Paris, endorsed by Martha Argerich and Betrand Chamayou, chair and vice-chair of the jury. Miura says his debut album is “a reflection of my own personal struggle with identity”. In tribute to the Long-Thibaud-Crespin Competition, it favours works by French composers – Franck (born in Belgium), Debussy, Ravel and Benjamin Godard (1849-1895) – complemented with two pieces by the Japanese composer Toru Takemitsu, a musical allusion to his birthplace.

Echo

Ruby Hughes, Huw Watkins

BIS BIS2568 (SACD)

Release: 4 November 2022

Huw Watkins’ song cycle Echo, composed for soprano Ruby Hughes and premiered in 2017 at Carnegie Hall, is at the centre of this artfully crafted recital. Setting texts by five different poets, the cycle is a work centred on melancholy – on transience, remembrance, and in the final song a numbed cry of inconceivable loss. As such it permeates the entire programme, adding a new and unexpected depth to that which precedes as well as follows. Another strand of the recital is the idea of how composers across the ages have addressed and echoed one another lovingly in their music – often in the most nuanced and unconscious way. Bach’s solo keyboard works capture something of a sense of timelessness, or more accurately, inspire an emotional connection that transcends time. A similar affinity seems to inform Britten’s folksong arrangements and his realisations of Bach’s Geistliche Lieder as well as the Purcell realisations by Thomas Adès and Tippett. A different kind of echo is created by the inclusion of Britten’s version of Dafydd y Garreg Wen (David of the White Rock) – a nod to the performers’ shared Welsh heritage. Closing the disc, three songs by contemporary British composers admired by both Watkins and Hughes also resonate with the previous works, bringing the programme full circle.

Beethoven-Liszt: Symphony No 3 ‘Eroica’; Mozart-Alkan: Piano Concerto No 20 in D minor

Paul Wee, piano

BIS BIS2615 (SACD)

Release: 4 November 2022

This recording brings together two of the greatest works of the Classical era in transcriptions for solo piano by two of the greatest pianist-composers of the Romantic era, resulting in two of the most thrilling experiences that nineteenth-century pianism has to offer. Successfully marrying the unique characteristics of the piano to the defining features of Beethoven’s orchestral writing, Franz Liszt is showed here at his most colouristic. He vividly captures the rapid scene shifts and mood changes of Beethoven’s Eroica and exploits not only the piano’s ability both to whisper and to roar, but also the power and intensity of silence. In Mozart’s 20th piano concerto, Charles-Valentin Alkan takes on a different challenge as he masterfully weaves the orchestral and solo piano parts into a single tapestry that brims from start to finish with piano writing of startling inventiveness and originality. These two pianistic tours de force are presented here by Paul Wee – also a barrister specialising in commercial law at Essex Court Chambers in London – whose astonishing technique and passion for nineteenth-century pianism have been highlighted on acclaimed recordings dedicated to music by Alkan and transcriptions by Thalberg.

Castrapolis: Neapolitan Cantatas and Arias

Nicolò Balducci, counter-tenor; Anna Paradiso, harpsichord; Dolci Affetti / Dan Laurin, recorder

BIS BIS2585

Release: 4 November 2022

During the 17th and 18th centuries, Naples’ fame as a musical centre attracted travellers, composers, instrumentalists and virtuoso singers alike. Among the aspiring musicians, the most highly-trained and sought-after were the castrati, promising boys aged between 8 and 12 who were subjected to an operation intended to preserve the exceptionally pure timbre of their treble voice. Forever virginal beings whose superhuman voices mesmerized their listeners they were nicknamed angiolilli, ‘little angels’, and sang in the most important churches and theatres of ‘Castrapolis’, a term coined to describe the southern capital and its high concentration of castrato sopranos. Nicolò Balducci is one of the rapidly rising countertenors and sopranists of his generation. Together with the ensemble Dolci Affetti, directed by the renowned recorder player Dan Laurin, he here performs arias and cantatas by Hasse, Porsile, Sarro and Alessandro Scarlatti. All four composers were associated with Naples and knew how to highlight these extraordinary voices, at a time when opera and the chamber cantata represented the most fashionable musical genres both in Italy and abroad. The program is completed with a concerto for harpsichord by Domenico Auletta, with Anna Paradiso performing the solo part.

Beethoven: The 5 Piano Concertos

Haochen Zhang, The Philadelphia Orchestra / Nathalie Stutzmann

BIS BIS2581 (3 SACDs)

Release: 4 November 2022

As one of the finest pianists of his era and an improviser of genius, Ludwig van Beethoven’s preferred vehicle for musical exploration was the piano. With his five piano concertos composed between 1788 and 1809, he not only achieved a brilliant conclusion to the Classical piano concerto, but also established a new model for the Romantic era: a sort of symphony with obbligato piano which was to remain a reference point well into the twentieth century. After the first two concertos, which still closely follow the models of Haydn and Mozart, Concerto No. 3 marks a profound stylistic change. In the piano part, Beethoven pushes the instrument to its limits, leading commentators to remark that he was writing for the piano of the future. This trend continued and reached its fullness in the Fourth and Fifth Concertos, which today rank among the great composer’s most admired works. In 2009, Haochen Zhang was the youngest pianist ever to receive the Gold Medal at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. Since then he has captivated audiences worldwide with a unique combination of deep musical sensitivity, fearless imagination and spectacular virtuosity. He now performs the five Beethoven concertos supported by the prestigious Philadelphia Orchestra under its principal guest conductor, the charismatic Nathalie Stutzmann.

Veni: Songs of Christmas II

The Norwegian Solists’ Choir / Grete Pedersen

BIS BIS2511 (SACD)

Release: 4 November 2022

December is a time of anticipation. We wait and we hope – veni, come! The songs on this album encompass many nuances and moods – from joy and jubilant celebration to deep melancholy and longing. They move between folk tunes, English carols and traditional Christmas songs from different times and parts of the world, between Bach and Ives, Bulgaria and Norway. Several of the songs refer to the passing of the year, the cycle of nature and rhythms of daily life: lullabies for peace of mind and comfort, and songs about surrendering ourselves to the unfathomable and unknowable in the midst of our everyday concerns: the stars will always shine in the sky – and dawn will come. In others, we meet the little child born in a stable – vulnerable and yet immensely powerful. In the nine years following the release of ‘Rós – Songs of Christmas’ [BIS-2029], the Norwegian Soloists’ Choir’s annual Christmas concerts under the leadership of Grete Pedersen have become a cherished tradition in their native country. They are joined on this recording by folk musicians Sondre Meisfjord and Marco Ambrosini and by their long-standing collaborator, the fiddler and composer Gjermund Larsen, who also appeared on the choir’s previous Christmas album.

Double Concertos for Bass Instruments

Rick Stotijn, Johannes Rostamo, Olivier Thiery, Bram van Sambeek, Camerata RCO

BIS BIS2509 (SACD)

Release: 4 November 2022

The concerto, with its soloist thrilling and moving an audience with the support of an orchestra, has been one of the most popular musical forms for over 300 years. Now imagine a concerto for two instruments: twice the virtuosity and twice the expression! While Antonio Vivaldi was one of the first composers to investigate the possibilities of this format in his more than 500 concertos, he didn’t compose a single one for double bass. This recording rectifies Vivaldi’s omission and offers arrangements of two of his double concertos as well as one of his best-loved arias: Vedrò con mio diletto from the opera Il Giustino. A little more than century later, Giovanni Bottesini, the Paganini of the double bass, captivated first Europe and then the rest of the world, displaying a dazzling virtuosity in his numerous compositions that highlight the unique qualities of the instrument. For his second disc on the BIS label, Rick Stotijn, a tireless advocate of his instrument and its endless possibilities, has joined forces with his friends Johannes Rostamo, Olivier Thiery and Bram van Sambeek. Supported by Camerata RCO, a string ensemble from the Amsterdam Concertgebouworkest, they perform concertante works from these two Italian composers: Doppio espressivo!

Mahler: Symphonies Nos 1–9

Chor & Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks / Mariss Jansons

BR Klassik 900719 (12 CDs)

Release: 4 November 2022

In the complete edition compiled by BR-KLASSIK, the Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks under the direction of its long-time principal conductor Mariss Jansons explores Mahler's symphonic œuvre. This complete recording of Mahler's impressive symphonies is further enhanced by revealing rehearsal recordings and interesting interviews. In his nine symphonies, Gustav Mahler built up an entire world for himself and his listeners. More than almost any other composer, he tried in his symphonic works to get to the very bottom of the cycle of life, that eternal process of becoming and expiring – so what better complete set of symphonies to express the finest qualities of a modern-day conductor and the unique sound of a leading orchestra? In addition to the recordings of Mahler's nine symphonies, this 12-CD box set from BR-KLASSIK also includes 2 bonus CDs with revealing rehearsal recordings of the third (2010) and fifth symphonies (2016), a concert guide to the seventh, and interviews with Jansons on the fourth (2010) and seventh symphonies (2007). Jansons' fascination with Mahler's music is vividly conveyed in his comments during rehearsals and in the interviews.

Bohuslav Martinů: Larmes de couteau ‘Knife Tears’; Comedy on the Bridge

Esther Dierkes, Elena Tsallagova, Björn Bürger, Adam Palka, Maria Riccarda Wesseling, Stine Marie Fischer, Andrew Bogard, Michael Smallwood, Saatsorchester Stuttgart / Cornelius Meister

Capriccio C5477

Release: 4 November 2022

Martinů was a musical chameleon. On the one hand, there’s a unique character to his output; on the other, he would adopt and adapt to just about any style that happened to be in fashion or to his liking. These two one-act operas, recorded for the first time in their respective versions, are a case in point. There’s the sensational Knife Tears (in its original French version), in which Martinů sets an absurdist libretto to the sounds of Le Jazz Hot, Stravinsky, and anything in between. This is juxtaposed with his Comedy on the Bridge in the English version that helped the work enjoy brief fame and which stands in complete contrast (if anything more in the style of Hanns Eisler) despite being separated by only seven years.

Bruckner: Symphony No 4 in E flat major (1876 Version)

ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra / Markus Poschner

Capriccio C8084

Release: 4 November 2022

Continuing their exhaustive survey of Anton Bruckner’s symphonies in all their versions, Markus Poschner and his team now tackle the original 1876 version of Bruckner’s Fourth Symphony, arguably his most popular symphony. “1876? Surely you mean 1874!” the Bruckner specialist might comment. Well, recent research has revealed that Bruckner was still adjusting details of the work by that date, but not so substantially that the changes amounted to a separate version; nor, for that matter, the 1878 second ‘standard’ version. Paul Hawkshaw’s liner notes detail all the differences for those who are interested in the subject – but, of course, one can also simply enjoy the immediate freshness of Bruckner’s expansive first ideas.

Vocal Soloists for Capriccio’s 40 Year Anniversary

Jochen Kowlaski, Cecilia Bartoli, Alfredo Kraus, Gwyneth Jones, Ramon Vargas, Anne Schwanewilms, Peter Schreier, Renate Behle, Lucia Aliberti, Renato Bruson, Anja Silja, Bo Skovhus, Sumi Jo

Capriccio C7410 (10 CDs)

Release: 4 November 2022

The first three collections celebrating the Capriccio label’s 40th anniversary focused respectively on sacred, orchestral and chamber/solo music. This fourth and final Anniversary Box Set features singing stars from the label’s history. For example, there’s that pioneer of ‘counter-tenorism’, Jochen Kowalski. We also hear unexpected works from icons such as Peter Schreier (with lute accompaniment) and Hermann Prey (singing operetta), Italian fare from Alfredo Kraus and Ramón Vargas, and Cecilia Bartoli – discovered and first recorded by Capriccio – in her first and presumably only Wagner role! There are also the opera rarities that helped Capriccio establish a name for itself, with casts that would have turned heads even in the finest opera houses.

Ernst Wilhelm Wolf: Christmas Cantatas

Beate Mordal, Elvira Bill, Georg Poplutz, Matthias Vieweg, Andrey Akhmetov, Kölner Akademie / Michael Alexander Willens

cpo 555524-2

Release: 4 November 2022

In the 18th century, "well-stocked" church music was a natural tradition throughout central Germany: church services were embellished along the ecclesiastical year with cantatas appropriate to the liturgy for the glory of God, but also for the joy and "spiritual edification" of the visitors. From this treasure of hitherto unknown Christmas music, four cantatas by Ernst Wilhelm Wolf are presented for the first time on this recording. Wolf worked as court kapellmeister in Weimar, and the fact that Goethe rejected him as "self-indulgent" should not prevent us from admiring him as a very important composer of the transition. Musically, Wolf was greatly influenced by Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach in the empfindsamer Stil and by the works of the Berlin Kapellmeister Carl Heinrich Graun. He was also a prolific composer whose works were received with admiration by his contemporaries. The four cantatas show elements of the early classical and sensitive styles; the cantata choruses are often homophonic and songlike, polyphonic sections rather rare. All the cantatas prove to be individually conceived works that testify to the composer's mastery. Beautiful sounding arias, the naturalness of their expression and the dramatic compression in the individual movements are still convincing today. At the same time, the cantatas bear witness to the high quality of Protestant church music in the period after Johann Sebastian Bach and illustrate the high value of music within the liturgy. Today they can be a welcome addition to the repertoire for the Christmas season.

Johann Mattheson: Boris Goudenow

Olivier Gourdy, Julie Goussot, Sreten Manojlovic, Yevhen Rakhmanin, Flore Van Meerssche, Alice Lackner, Eric Price, Joan Folque, THERESIA / Andrea Marchiol

cpo 555502-2 (2 CDs)

Release: 4 November 2022

The story of how Johann Mattheson's political comedy "Boris Goudenow" came into being reads in large parts more exciting than many a mystery script: written in 1710 for the Hamburg Opera at the Gänsemarkt, the work was suddenly withdrawn by the composer. The score fell into oblivion, eventually ended up in the Hamburg City Library, and was long considered lost after World War II. It was not until the end of the 20th century that the opera was tracked down in Armenia and returned to Hamburg, where the premiere finally took place in 2005 after a delay of almost 300 years. The place of action is the Moscow Kremlin. The opera's plot revolves around the story of how the Russian prince Boris Goudenov rises to power through intrigue and becomes Russian tsar. The new Innsbruck production, under the musical direction of renowned Italian harpsichordist and conductor Andrea Marchiol, makes this baroque gem resound anew.

Paul Wranitzky: Symphonies Opp. 37, 50 & 51

NDR Radiophilharmonie / Rolf Gupta

cpo 777943-2

Release: 4 November 2022

According to current research, Paul Wranitzky composed at least 47 symphonies for which sources have been preserved. The symphonies Opp. 50 and 51 belong to Wranitzky's last series of symphonies. They were published in late 1804 by Wranitzky's main publisher, André, in Offenbach. The Symphony in D major, Op. 37, was published by the same publisher in November 1799. All three works recognizably follow Haydn's model in structure, movement types, and thematic formation, though not without setting individual accents. For example, the opening and closing movements are not thematic in the true sense of the word; Wranitzky treats his motivic material more like a musical construction kit; identical material is used in different places with different functions. The motivic material is deliberately kept simple, but possesses enough specificity to give the individual movements motivic coherence.

Berthold Damcke: Piano Trios Nos 1 & 2; Chamber Works

Ilona Then-Bergh, Wen-Sinn Yang, Michael Schäfer

cpo 555521-2 (2 CDs)

Release: 4 November 2022

First the discovery of his works in the Bibliothèque Nationale in Paris, then the new edition of the chamber music works in the Kammermusikverlag from 2020 and finally the contact to the three performers who were very interested in recording these works. Thus, with these first recordings, some 160 years after the composition of these works, one can finally get a listening impression of the chamber music of Berthold Damcke: a German composer, pianist, conductor, music educator and critic, and newspaper correspondent. Born in Hanover, he studied theology and later music in Frankfurt am Main. In 1845 Damcke went to St. Petersburg. From 1859 he lived and worked in Paris, where he was a correspondent, among other things. The 2 piano trios at the center of this production are works that were very much heard in Paris at the time, or in its salons. The Revue et Gazette described the music as "the best chamber music". Liszt spoke of Damcke as one of the most sought-after composition teachers in Paris. Berlioz called him a "great musician, an artist." The recorded works are well worth rediscovering and performing.

César Franck: Complete Organ Works

Carsten Wiebusch

cpo 555477-2 (4 CDs)

Release: 4 November 2022

At the center of the perception of César Franck as an organ composer are the twelve large-scale works, which are counted among the most radiant contributions to the organ literature. However, it should not be forgotten that with the collection "L'Organiste" he wrote 63 shorter, but compositionally very elaborate pieces, which due to their vignette-like, compact facture do not reach the complexity of his "large" organ works, but are nevertheless very remarkable: Each one of the pieces has a signature all its own, and is in no way inferior to Franck's extensive organ works in terms of harmonic complexity and focus of expression. It is thanks to our interpreter, i.e. Carsten Wiebusch's knowledgeable and tasteful arrangement of this collection originally composed by Franck for harmonium, that these miniatures can fully unfold their coloristic potential on the organ. And last but not least, there was the fascinating task of selecting the appropriate instruments for a Franck complete recording. What today appears so clearly arranged on 4 CDs with three organs is the result of a thought process lasting several years, during which many instruments were considered, tested and discarded again in order to impressively reproduce the versatility of Franck's music.

Rued Langgaard: Symphony No. 1 ‘Cliffside Pastorals’

Berliner Philharmoniker / Sakari Oramo

Dacapo 6220644 (SACD)

Release: 4 November 2022

Despite being at odds with his fellow human beings for most of his life, and regarded by many as merely eccentric, Danish composer Rued Langgaard (1893–1952) believed that his time would come, and so it has proved. His First Symphony reveals the teenage composer celebrating his love of beauty and harmony in the most hedonistic terms. This recording sees the symphony return to its first home, performed by the Berliner Philharmoniker, the orchestra who premiered the work in 1913 and the first to recognize it as a masterpiece.

Fikta

Jónas Ásgeir Ásgeirsson, accordion; Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, Elja Ensemble, Thórgunnur Anna Örnólfsdóttir, Katerina Anagnostidou, Mikkel Schou

Dacapo 8226720

Release: 4 November 2022

The accordion was one of the first instruments to become common in Iceland in the nineteenth century. In recent years, Iceland has produced several out-standing accordionists, including Jónas Ásgeir Ásgeirsson. This disc contains music by three generations of Icelandic composers, written between 1972 and 2020, including two works created especially for Ásgeirsson himself.

A Shropshire Lad: English Songs Orchestrated and Performed by Roderick Williams

Roderick Williams, baritone; Hallé Orchestra / Sir Mark Elder

Hallé CDHLL7559

Release: 4 November 2022

This album represents the culmination of what leading British baritone Roderick Williams described as ‘a dream come true’. It features premiere recordings of his orchestrations of songs by Vaughan Williams and other composers associated with him and is released to commemorate those who perished in WWI. Featuring orchestrations by Williams of his favourite songs from the 20th-Century English repertoire this album contains works by Vaughan Williams and composers associated with him. It includes specially commissioned new arrangements of songs by women composers Ina Boyle, Ruth Gipps, Madeleine Dring and Rebecca Clarke. The album features the work of composers who were killed in the First World War, George Butterworth, William Denis Browne and Ernest Farrar and is released to coincide with Remembrance Day. These songs portray the composers’ evocative responses to the poetry they set, and Williams’s orchestrations further convey the songs meaning through highly effective use of orchestral instruments and textures.

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No 2 in C minor ‘Resurrection’

Giulia Montanari, Bettina Ranch, Lukáš Vasilek, Prager Philharmonischer Chor, Essener Philharmoniker / Tomáš Netopil

Oehms Classics OC1717

Release: 4 November 2022

This is the third volume in the Essen Philharmonic Orchestra’s series of Mahler symphonies, conducted by Tomáš Netopil. Since winning the 1st Sir Georg Solti Conductors Competition at Frankfurt in 2002, Netopil has become one of the most sought-after conductors of the younger generation. Now celebrating his ninth season as general music director of the Aalto Musiktheater and Philharmonie Essen, he gave an acclaimed performance of Mahler’s Second Symphony at the Aalto Theater in Essen in May 2022.

Hungarian Pictures

Salaputia Brass Quintett: Isabel Martínez García, Matthias Kamleiter, Rafael Sars, Markus Czieharz, Philip Pineda Resch

Oehms Classics OC488

Release: 4 November 2022

When we consider the great musical nations of the world, Hungary perhaps does not come to mind first. But the more we think about it, the higher the country rises in such a ranking. For Salaputia Brass, Hungary has played a leading role since the 20th century. It has established itself not only as a goldmine for instrumentalists, but has also produced many (contemporary) compositions for the developing genre of brass chamber music. This album brings together an overview of contemporary Hungarian music.

Ravel 2

Valses nobles et sentimentales, Menuet antique, Frontispice, Shéhérazade Ouverture, Ma mère l’Oye (Complete Ballet)

Basque National Orchestra / Robert Trevino

Ondine ODE1416-2

Release: 4 November 2022

Robert Trevino’s first album together the Basque National Orchestra featuring orchestral works by the great French-Basque composer Maurice Ravel (1875–1937) received an excellent response. The programme in this second volume is perhaps more ‘French’ in nature, but the Basque orchestra is giving dazzling performances of these works by their own national composer. While the first album was focused on some of Ravel’s most popular orchestral works, this album includes some rarities, including Ma mère l’Oye (Mother Goose) in its complete ballet version, as well as one world première recording: Pierre Boulez’s orchestration of Ravel’s World War I era piano work, Frontispice.

Alfred Momotenko: Creator of Angels (Choral Works)

Latvian Radio Choir / Sigvards Kļava

Ondine ODE1413-2

Release: 4 November 2022

Latvian Radio Choir’s new album conducted by Sigvards Kļava marks the international debut of composer Alfred Momotenko (b. 1970). Momotenko was born in Lviv, Ukraine, in 1970. He studied at the Sochi College of Arts and later percussion at the Moscow State University of Culture and Art. In 1990, the political situation having changed, Momotenko moved to the Netherlands where he continued his studies at the Brabant Conservatory and at the Royal Conservatory in the Hague. Momotenko’s timeless choral works continue the centuries old great tradition of choral works combining them with contemporary language, a blend most recently exemplified by the likes of Alfred Schnittke.

Parsifal Suite

London Philharmonic Orchestra / Andrew Gourlay

Orchid Classics ORC100207

Release: 4 November 2022

On this first recording, Andrew Gourlay conducts the London Philharmonic Orchestra in his new Parsifal Suite, a deftly constructed concert piece of orchestral highlights from Wagner’s Parsifal, published by Schott Music. Gourlay has sought to encapsulate Parsifal’s main orchestral elements into a seamless suite, resulting in a sumptuous 45-minute work that allows Wagner’s exquisite music to be enjoyed in a new way.

El cielo y sus estrellas: Galant Cathedral Music from New Spain

Molly Netter, Eleanor Ranney-Mendoza, José Hernández Pastor, David Trillo, Laura Quesada, Camerata Antonio Soler / Javier José Mendoza

Orchid Classics ORC100208

Release: 4 November 2022

Camerata Antonio Soler and its conductor Javier José Mendoza draw us into the heady world of 18th-century music from ‘New Spain’ – which encompassed parts of the Spanish Empire including present-day Mexico and Cuba. This elegant ‘galant’ repertoire includes non-liturgical Christian works performed by the cathedral choirs of the time, written by composers including Davide Perez, Luis Misón and José Herrando, all of whom made their careers on the Iberian Peninsula. We also hear from two Italians who served as chapel masters in present-day Mexico: Santiago Billoni and Ignacio Jerusalem. The cultural and ceremonial life of New Spain is vividly evoked by these works, which, though devotional, show the influence of the dramatic theatrical and secular music of the time. The album also features three secular sinfonías from the Iberian peninsula, written in the tradition of the Italian opera overture. Camerata Antonio Soler is joined for this sumptuous recording by sopranos Molly Netter and Eleanor Ranney-Mendoza, countertenor José Hernández Pastor, tenor David Trillo, and flautist Laura Quesada.

Händel: Xerxes

Fritz Wunderlich, Ingeborg Hallstein, Naan Pöld, Hertha Töpper, Jean Cook, Karl Christian Kohn, Max Proebstl, Bavarian Radio Choir, Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra / Rafael Kubelík

Orfeo C230063 (3 CDs)

Release: 4 November 2022

Re-release of C476983. This 1962 production of Xerxes was based on Rudolf Steglich’s 1958 edition, which closely follows the autograph score housed in the British Museum and uses a new German translation. The roles of Xerxes and Arsamenes, originally written for castrato sopranos, are here taken by tenor voices. As regards the orchestral direction, Rafael Kubelík favours a reserved, rather than overblown, string sound and adopts discreet vibrato, Baroque terraced dynamics and tempo relationships that avoid extremes. For today’s listeners, therefore, his interpretation falls midway between the productions based on Oskar Hagen’s arrangement, which largely reflected a romantic interpretation of the Baroque, and the current period-sonority versions. The star cast features Fritz Wunderlich, Naan Pöld, Hertha Töpper, Jean Cook, Ingeborg Hallstein, Carl Christian Kohn and Max Pröbstl, demonstrating how high the standards of opera production were at the time.

Soiréestücke - Robert Schumann, Clara Schumann, Niels W Gade

Lauri Sallinen, Anna Kuvaja

Alba Records ABCD512

Release: 4 November 2022

Lauri Sallinen and pianist Anna Kuvaja have released their first collaboration of intimate chamber music for the covid era. The record contains music by Robert & Clara Schumann and Niels W. Gade. The record's name Soiréestücke pertains to the enlightenment era tradition of bringing music back from churches and courts to the safety and intimacy of homes and salons.

Finnish Impressions - Hannikainen, Sibelius, Leiviskä, Dostal

Terhi Dostal, piano

Alba Records ABCD514

Release: 4 November 2022

Terhi Dostals "Finnish Impressions" includes music by: Jean Sibelius, Ilmari Hannikainen, Helvi Leiviskä and the artist herself, Terhi Dostal. This release contains several first recordings.

Four Impulses

4th Line Horn Quartet

Alba Records ABCD516

Release: 4 November 2022

4th Line Horn Quartet's first release is a cross-section of Nordic compositions for the horn quartet and the first release in Finland with art music composed for the horn quartet. 4th Line Horn Quartet was formed in 2016 by Finnish top female horn players. All players work in Finland's biggest orchestras. The quartet was inspired to compile a Nordic publication of quartet works by Daniel Kjellesvik's Fire Impulser, which is where the name of the publication comes from. Music by Johan Kvandal, Atso Almila, Daniel Kjellesvik, Mathew Whittal, Terje Lerstad and Erkki Melartin.

Bach: Cello Suites 1-3

Jukka Harju, french horn

Alba Records ABCD517

Release: 4 November 2022

Cello Suites 1-3 is the newest available interpretation of Cello Suites on French horn. Not any public critics are available yet, but so far the reception has been highly positive: “Hit on the bullseye: Admirable control of the instrument and an interpretation that is worth cellists to listen to, too."

Marguerite Long, Vol. 2 - Chopin, Debussy, Milhaud & Ravel

Philippe Gaubert, Pedro de Freitas Branco, Darius Milhaud, Georges Tzipine, Marguerite Long

APR APR_6039 (2 CDs)

Release: 4 November 2022

Undoubtedly the foremost French female pianist of the 20th century, Marguerite Long (1874–1966) prided herself on her personal friendships with some of the foremost composers of her day – Debussy, Fauré and Ravel. She championed their works, premiering Ravel’s G major piano concerto, and was to write books on the interpretation of each of them. This addition to our continuing French Piano School series is the second of two APR volumes, together containing her complete recordings of French repertoire, and of honorary Frenchman, Chopin. Of particular significance here are the premiere recordings of the Ravel G major and Milhaud 1st concertos - both works dedicated to her - and also the first ever recording of Chopin's 2nd Concerto, made in 1929, which has not previously been reissued.

Classics of American Romanticism - George Frederick Bristow: Symphony No 4 'Arcadian'; William Henry Fry: Niagara Symphony

The Orchestra Now / Leon Botstein

Bridge Records BRIDGE 9572

Release: 4 November 2022

George Frederick Bristow and William Henry Fry constituted the first generation of major, native-born composers of instrumental music in the United States. Both were fierce proponents for American music as composers, writers, and performers. Of particular note: Bristow's Symphony No. 4 the "Arcadian" is recorded here in its entirety for the first time. The 1967 recording made by Karl Krueger with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra made large cuts in the first and last movements, reducing the length of the piece by at least ten minutes.

Storyteller - Viet Cuong, Gustav Mahler, Todd Goodman, Anna Baadsvik, Claude Debussy, Eric Whitacre, Allen Vizzutti

Justin Benavidez, Patrick Dunnigan, Richard Clary, David Plack, Deloise Lima, Florida State University Wind Ensemble, Florda State University Wind Orchestra, Florida State University Symphonic Band

Bridge Records BRIDGE 9571

Release: 4 November 2022

Tuba virtuoso Justin Benavidez is heard in three new tuba concertos, two recent solos, and stunning transcriptions of works by Gustav Mahler and Claude Debussy. Benavidez is currently Professor of Tuba and Euphonium at Florida State University and performs as principal tuba of the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra. In the summer he is on the faculty at the Round Top Music Festival in Texas. With his playing noted for its "tremendous virtuosity and stylistic versatility," Benavidez has performed in venues throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. He has been featured numerous times on APM's Performance Today radio program. His debut solo album, Emblems, won Silver Medals in the Classical Album and Instrumental Solo Album categories of the Global Music Awards. The International Tuba Euphonium Association Journal described it as "an impressive and highly entertaining record" on which Benavidez "shreds with enthusiasm, exuberance, and precision."

28 OCTOBER 2022

Barry Schrader: Lost Analog

Bandcamp

Release: 28 October 2022

Barry Schrader’s classic Buchla 200 synthesizer works from the 1970s and 1980s are released for the first time. This album of definitive works of West Coast electronic music serve as a companion collection to Schrader’s famous “Lost Atlantis” album, widely regarded as a benchmark for classical electronic music works. The “Lost Analog” album contains music from the film “Death of the Red Planet”, the complete versions of “Bestiary” and “Classical Studies”, and an electronic suite from "Moon-Whales and Other Moon-Songs."

Jesse Passenier: Fight for Light - Works for piano, mallets and orchestra

Kari Ikonen, piano; Vincent Houdijk, vibraphone, marimba; ADDA Simfònica / Josep Vicent

Navona Records NV6459

Release: 28 October 2022

On Fight for Light, Dutch composer Jesse Passenier explores the peripheries of jazz and classical, marrying the two genres together through symphonic music. The music presents a struggle for strength, goodness, and clarity, in which moments for great energy and urgency give way to quiet purity. Containing three works by Passenier: Piano Concerto No. 1 “Levensdrift” (a Dutch word meaning “the primal urge to live”); Vibraphone & Marimba Concerto No. 1 “Becoming the Colour”; and Duo for Vibraphone & Piano “Unraveling Confusion,” these pieces taken together as a whole reveal Passenier’s breadth as a composer, offering a musical commentary on the realities we face in today’s society.

Eclectic Sounds - L.V. Beethoven, Béla Bartók, Pantcho Vladigerov, Alexander Vladigerov

Alexander Tchobanov, piano

Navona Records NV6460

Release: 28 October 2022

What do Beethoven, Bartók and Bulgaria’s national composer Vladigerov have in common? This is the question posed by Bulgarian pianist Alexander Tchobanov on his new album Eclectic Sounds – and what appears to be a harmless question soon turns into a mighty quest. Contrasting Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No 30, a selection of beloved works by Bartók as well as two pieces composed by a Vladigerov – one by the father, one by his son -, the answer is quickly elucidated: the common denominator between these works is their inner drive, their lucidity, their monumental precision. Performed with an ambitious blend of vigor and exactitude, Tchobanov unveils their inner workings with previously-unheard, razor-sharp clarity.

Faces in the Mist - Choral music by Richard Peat

The Chapel Choir of Selwyn College, Cambridge; The Girl Choristers of Ely Cathedral / Sarah MacDonald

Regent Records REGCD554

Release: 28 October 2022

This is the first recording dedicated to the choral works of Richard Peat, with a varied collection of sacred and secular pieces written during the last twenty years. Richard has a highly developed facility in composition and a unique voice. He has successfully submitted works to the John Armitage Memorial’s anonymous annual Call for Music six times, many of which can be heard on this recording. This makes him the most performed composer in over twenty years of the Call for Music. Richard Peat’s first publicly performed work, Tenebrae, was premièred by the Britten Sinfonia at the Sounds New festival in 1997 while he was still at school. In 2008 Richard studied with Peter Maxwell Davies on the Advanced Composition course at the Dartington International Summer School; he was selected again in 2021 to study with Nico Muhly. His music has been performed all over the world and broadcast on BBC Radio 3. He has received awards from the John Armitage Memorial, Oxford festival of the Arts, the Isolda Composition Foundation, the Arts and Humanities Research Council, London New Wind Festival and Glasgow University.

Caleb Vaughn-Jones: Two Worlds Called Home

Caleb Vaughn-Jones, cello; Hsin-I Huang, piano; Bokani Dyer, piano

Ravello Records RR8071

Release: 28 October 2022

Two Worlds Called Home is inspired by composer Caleb Vaughn-Jones’s nine-year journey as an American living abroad in South Africa. In 2011, Vaughn-Jones was a gifted cellist from Baltimore who felt a calling toward the unknown. He abandoned the traditional path of an American musician building a career and instead moved to Port Elizabeth, South Africa to teach music. In this album, Vaughn-Jones employs his skill as a cellist to express the joys and sacrifices he encountered on this incredible adventure. Ava’s Lullaby, for example, was written for his daughter when pandemic restrictions kept him from returning to the United States. Lakutshon’ ilanga (The Sun Never Sets), on the other hand, is an isiXhosa song written by Mackay Davashe during the Apartheid era that describes the endless search for a lost love. Joined by pianist Hsin-I Huang, Vaughn-Jones invites listeners on an unforgettable journey.



21 OCTOBER 2022

The Future is Female Vol 2 The Dance

Sarah Cahill, piano

First Hand Records

Release: 21 October 2022

Cahill, who is described as “a sterling pianist and an intrepid illuminator of the classical avant-garde” by The New York Times, has embraced both new music and that of underrepresented and lesser known composers. Since 2018, the “keen and captivating pianist” (Washington Post) has worked to explore, learn, and perform the music of dozens of women composers, including women composers of color, through her project, The Future is Female. Embodied through flexible live performances at venues that include London's Barbican Conservatory and events like Newport Classical Music Festival, as well as a trilogy of studio recordings that began with The Future is Female Vol. 1 "In Nature" (released on First Hand Records in March 2022), The Future is Female has come to include more than 70 compositions that span centuries and highlight a variety of cultures. Through The Future is Female Vol. 2 The Dance, Cahill showcases the awe-inspiring range of artistry through her own refined musicality, in another collection of music by women whose work spans from the Baroque through to the present day.

David Eagle: As Mountain Winds

Aventa Ensemble; Land's End Ensemble; Turning Point Ensemble

CMC Centrediscs CMCCD 30722

Release: 21 October 2022

This recording focuses on a series of compositions from 2010 to 2020 by David Eagle, blending instruments and voice with live electroacoustic transformation. Three prominent new music ensembles of western Canada are featured: Aventa Ensemble of Victoria, Land's End Ensemble of Calgary, and Turning Point Ensemble of Vancouver with soprano Robyn Driedger-Klassen. David Eagle composes chamber, orchestral, and electroacoustic music, and explores computer applications in composition and sonic arts. Also active as an interpreter of interactive works, he has developed various approaches focusing on sonic transformation through gesture. His music is performed across Canada and internationally.

14 OCTOBER 2022

Monica Pearce: Textile Fantasies

CMC Centrediscs CMCCD 30322

Release: 14 October 2022

While the lore around music tends to say that it tells a story, or that it exists as some sort of universal language, the truth of the matter is that music is a slippery artform and it's tough to find suitable metaphor for it, especially the more abstract it gets. The debut full-length from Brownsville, Texas-based Canadian composer Monica Pearce unveils a series of pieces united by a rare instance of such a metaphor. TEXTILE FANTASIES is a cycle of chamber works, for keyboard and percussion instruments, each of which is inspired by the particular texture of a specific fabric or pattern. In the these pieces, the connections to the subject matter in question can often be found close to the music's surface. However what really gives these relationships their depth and power is how they cross the boundaries of multiple senses, joining touch, sight, and sound. The opening work, toile de jouy—winner of the Canadian Music Centre's Harry Freedman award—serves as a detailed illustration of just how her subject matter complements the music without encroaching or imposing an external narrative structure. Its titular fabric is an 18th-century decorative printed textile requiring considerable technical sophistication to reproduce its intricate (often pastoral) scenery. Pearce's work's dense (but frequently luminous) harpsichord writing is indeed quite demanding and florid. Interpreted by gifted keyboardist WESLEY SHEN, the work makes expert use of register and the distinctive tones the instrument provides. Meanwhile harpsichord's mechanical nature, and associations with 18th-century music make it an ideal medium to describe toile as a well. In the case of solo piano work houndstooth, the title seems to cheekily reference the black and white of the keyboard, while also alluding to the monochromaticism of its sound. The piece begins ambiguously, accenting its elusive phrases with wide-open spaces, but as the work (rendered here by its commissioner, veteran contemporary music pianist BARBARA PRITCHARD) progresses, it increases in density, complexity and tension. Meanwhile, silks—performed by CHERYL DUVALL—offers a contrasting vantage on solo piano writing, a rich, sensuous universe hovering between Feldmanesque expanses, and Scriabin's wild, eccentric romanticism. The suite's ensemble works showcase Pearce's brilliant sense of orchestration. She coaxes textures from her instrumentation that are so vivid and so thoroughly unexpected that they resonate in the mind's ear long after the piece has finished. On the fittingly metallic percussion quartet chain maille (played by TORQ PERCUSSION), it's her glistening quasi-unison passages, while on closing piece denim (featuring two toy pianos flanked by double percussion) she announces the work with bewildering microtonal clatter. Over the course of Textile Fantasies' 70-minute duration, Pearce makes potent, quasi-synaesthetic connections between her inventive fine-spun textures and the specific material and tactile traits of the eight textiles, but those are not the only intriguing relationships she posits. She places propulsive virtuosity in conversation with a painterly approach to timbre and juxtaposes driving rhythm with textural abstraction, all the while weaving in refined melodic contours.

The Gift of the Magi - A Chamber Opera in 1 Act

Music: Richard E Brown; Libretto: Nancy Grobe

Bree Nichols, soprano; Pavol Kubáň, baritone; Janáček Philharmonic Ostrava / Jiří Petrdlík

Navona Records. NV6455

Release: 14 October 2022

Composer Richard E Brown and Navona Records present The Gift of the Magi, a chamber opera in one act that tells the beloved story — first published by O Henry in 1905 — of a young married couple who, despite being very poor, sacrifice their most cherished possessions to demonstrate their love for one another. This chamber opera adds even greater breadth to the composer’s output, which has also included works for concert band and orchestra, instrumental solos and ensembles, church music, piano solos, and scores for ballet, opera, and musical theater. The virtuosic performances heard on The Gift of the Magi lend a moving emotional dimension to this heartbreaking yet ultimately uplifting story of love and sacrifice.

Michael Kurek: Symphony No 2; Tales from the Realm of Faerie; and other works

European Recording Orchestra

Navona Records NV6458

Release: 14 October 2022

Navona Records presents Michael Kurek’s SYMPHONY NO. 2: TALES FROM THE REALM OF FAERIE, a rich musical tapestry intertwining the colors and characteristics of many fantastical worlds the composer has entered and loved. Performed by the European Recording Orchestra, a certain spirit of unspoiled beauty, innocence, nobility, hope, and heroic goodness stretches across four movements, each giving the listener creative control of the worlds they conjure. With a well-balanced lineage of traditional compositional techniques running throughout his symphony and other works for choir to follow, Kurek presents a dynamic assortment of work that keeps the spirit and heritage of classical music alive.

David R Peoples: The Bleak Night

Ravello Records RR8073

Release: 14 October 2022

Deeply immersive electronic soundscapes and haunting harmonies stir the senses in The Bleak Night from composer David Peoples. Featuring percussion, synthesizer, electronics, and electrophonic orchestra with narration and the manipulation thereof, Peoples captivates the ear and mind with suspenseful ostinatos that melt into entrancing waves of sound. A soothing beginning dissolves into hair raising junctures in Rock Me to Sleep, subtle grooves emerge amidst an ethereal atmosphere in Shinytastic, and tensions build to a boiling point before gently floating back down in The Bleak Night.

(Re)Creation - Russian Piano Sonatas - Scriabin, Medtner and Rachmaninov

Marko Stuparević, piano

Navona Records NV6423

Release: 14 October 2022

(Re)Creation from Navona Records and pianist Marko Stuparević is centered on the acts of creation and re-creation, observed through three piano sonatas of three Russian composers: all pianists, contemporaries, and representatives of some of the most notable works of 20th century Russian piano music. Performed by the award-winning pianist, each sonata is rich with advanced compositional techniques and the individual ideologies of their composers, crafted with cyclical forms representing the circle of life. The works of Sergei Rachmaninoff, Alexander Scriabin, and Nikolai Medtner are on full display, born and immortalized into the never-ending life cycle they mirror.

Breakthrough

Jâca: Wesley Ferreira, clarinet; Jaxon Williams guitar

Navona Records NV6457

Release: 14 October 2022

The repertoire for clarinet and guitar has traditionally been very limited. Or at least it was, until creative clarinet-guitar duo Jâca entered the stage. Comprised of Canadian clarinetist Wesley Ferreira and American guitarist Jaxon Williams, this spirited duo explores and expands the vast potential of this rare combination of instruments on their aptly-named album Breakthrough. It would be easy enough to arrange certain musical evergreens for this setup, but being the accomplished musicians that they are, Ferreira and Williams instead choose a diverse range of new works by living composers – including themselves. The result, a wonderful blend of European and American folk traditions, leaves nothing to be desired.

Alejandro Karo: Mark

Emotional Melody....

Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

Available: 14 October 2022

Creative for film music, Alejandro Karo, try a new form of expression, a personal message, a personal composition like a score for a life. On eleven titles, with the same name, you have cello, strings and different figure of a new reel talent. "For me, as a film music composer, is important to carry out this type of personal projects, because the way of working and producing this music is different from how you normally work music for film. This new album, besides being a dream that I have had for a long time, it is a gift for me as composer, because in MARK I can make music that is very personal tome and that I really enjoy composing." Alejandro Karo



12 OCTOBER 2022

Lockdown Miniatures For Solo Guitar

Ole Martin Huser-Olsen

Aurora Records ACD5109

Available: 12 October 2022

Aurora Records is proud to present the debut album of the Norwegian guitarist Ole Martin Huser Olsen. The album was released on September 30th 2022. “Lockdown Miniatures” describes an extraordinary time period of global lockdowns and crises. It is also a portrait of one of this generation’s most intriguing guitarists. The debut album presents an 11-track album filled with contrasting miniatures for solo guitar. The pieces in this album are characterized by deep musical contrasts and have at first glance little in common other than the circumstances of their conception. Despite this, two, almost parallel musical directions gradually crystallize themselves. The first axis goes a return trip to Hamar. And the music on this journey embraces both the unfamiliar as well as the more recognizable. In other words, it gradually meets our expectations. Here Lauri Supponen’s musical icon is left outside and alone in the end. Naturally. It is a different art form than the rest. It is anyway an epilogue. And a foreshadowing of future recordings. The second axis starts with Charlotte Piene’s piece and ends with Lauri Supponen. The listening goes from the concrete and material to the gradually more abstract. Until we, in Supponen’s icon and every-day confession, lies on the verge of the transcendental. Hopefully above. If so, Rui-Rahman's trip to Hamar might seem like a misunderstanding. Which it is. For the simple reason that he did not write that piece. It is the return, track 10, which is Jan Tariq’s written piece. The prologue is Ole Martin´s own small trick, having transposed the whole piece a major third down to the open and resonant strings of the guitar. These two possible ways of giving ear to the structure of this recording can certainly be added to. The key has in any case been to show how the pieces converse with or contradict one another. As Joanna Rzadkowska’s essay implies, this is an expression of new communities within the music. And these deep-seated contrasts should be unproblematic. For they are deeply human.

Trond Reinholdtsen: “Spätstil”; Unsichtbare Musik

asamisimasa

Aurora Records ACD5108 (LP and digital only)

Available: 12 October 2022

Aurora Records is proud to present asamisimasa’s latest album with two pieces by composer Trond Reinholdtsen – Unsichtbare Musik (Invisible Music) and Spätstil (Late Style). After almost twenty years of working together, this is their first collaborative release. Reinholdtsen is among Norway’s most prominent composers of his generation and has a significant international position with a lengthy list of commissions on his resume. asamisimasa has premiered seven works by Reinholdtsen at festivals such as Donaueschingen, Ultima, Huddersfield, and Darmstadt. Being a prolific voice within the experimental opera and music theatre scene, Reinholdtsen has previously only released two works on CD. With this release asamisimasa wishes to shed a light on his instrumental chamber music. This is the ensemble’s fifth portrait album, their second on Aurora Records. “Unsichtbare Musik” was commissioned for a concert at the Berliner Philharmonie in 2009, and explores the relationship between language and music, between words and sonorous representation. The piece challenges both the act of listening, our perception of musical sounds, and the attempt to conceptualize musical impressions and experiences. Composed ten years later “Spätstil” is based on the semantic analysis of “Unsichtbare Musik” and the ensemble’s performance history with this work. “Spätstil” marks a clear, yet ironic distance from the previous piece through a dystopian self-criticism. The pieces have a unique sonorous sophistication and aims to inspire philosophical reflection as well as aesthetic pleasure. The aim is that the album can contribute to a reflection on music’s conditions today by focusing on the solitary and secluded listening one does at home.



7 OCTOBER 2022

R‎alph Vaughan Williams: Symphonies Nos 6 & 8

BBC Symphony Orchestra / Martyn Brabbins

B‎BC Symphony Chorus

Roderick Williams, ‎baritone

Hyperion CDA68396

Available: 7 October 2022

‘Essential listening’ … ‘unequivocally excellent’: just two of the critical superlatives earned by Martyn Brabbins’s magnificent RVW symphony cycle. Here, two late symphonies are coupled with a rare choral work from World War II and three unpublished folk-song settings for chorus and orchestra. The welcome opportunity to hear some lesser-known RVW has been a regular bonus of the ongoing cycle from Martyn Brabbins and the BBC Symphony Orchestra, and this next instalment is no exception. In Vaughan Williams Symphonies Nos 6 & 8, magisterial performances of the two symphonic masterworks are framed by a selection of miniatures — a rare outing for England, my England (a choral work from World War II) and three folk-song settings for chorus and orchestra.

Claude Debussy: Early and late piano pieces

Steven Osborne, piano

Hyperion CDA68390

Available: 7 October 2022

A programme which bridges Debussy’s first and last works for piano. Steven Osborne is equally responsive to their very different musical moods. If 'Clair de lune' is much the most familiar work in a programme of early and late piano pieces by Debussy, the rest of the recital is no less rewarding. Steven Osborne has long since proved his affinity with the music of the French master, and this album devoted to shorter works from either end of the composer's creative life is a worthy successor to the previous two.

G‎eorg Philipp Telemann: Fantasias for solo violin

Alina Ibragimova, violin

Hyperion CDA68384

Available: 7 October 2022

Alina Ibragimova again demonstrates just what can be accomplished on the four strings of a solo violin. Telemann's Fantasias for solo violin are the ideal choice for anybody who has ever been left in open-mouthed astonishment by Alina Ibragimova's solo Bach recordings on Hyperion—which is surely everyone who has ever listened to these remarkable accounts—and wondered what to explore next. They are works which amply justify the high repute in which Telemann was held in eighteenth-century Hamburg, and can seldom have sounded so compelling.

Walton: Violin Concerto, Partita & Hindemith Variations

A‎NTHONY MARWOOD violin

B‎BC SCOTTISH SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

M‎ARTYN BRABBINS conductor

Hyperion CDA67986

Release: 7 October 2022

Víkingur Ólafsson: From Afar

Deutsche Grammophon

Release: 7 October 2022

Celebrated for his innovative programming and award-winning recordings, Icelandic pianist Víkingur Ólafsson is offering a window into his musical life story with his new album, From Afar. The highly personal double album reflects Ólafsson’s musical DNA, from childhood memories growing up in Iceland to his international career and contemporary inspirations. Recorded on both upright and grand pianos, the album captures two distinct sound worlds with works by Bach, Mozart, Schumann, Brahms, and Bartók, alongside Icelandic and Hungarian folk songs, a world premiere by Thomas Adès, transcriptions by Ólafsson himself, and interconnecting pieces composed by his hero, 96-year-old Hungarian composer and pianist György Kurtág. The album was inspired by Ólafsson’s life-changing meeting with György Kurtág in Budapest in September 2021, which left him with “a feeling of lightness and joy” and sparked memories of music he loved as a child. From Afar (a title inspired by Kurtág’s Aus der Ferne) is both a tribute to his hero and a return to his musical roots. “It is more personal than my previous work,” says Ólafsson. “It connects very deeply to my childhood and it pays homage to one of my favorite composers of all time. Throughout the album, there are intimate conversations and messages from afar – closely knit canons, transcriptions and dedications, as well as distant echoes of nearly forgotten, ancient melodies.” Having met Kurtág in Budapest last year, Ólafsson wanted to thank him for his time. Unable to find the right words, he instead found the right music. “A musical map started to form in my head, with some of his miniatures acting as compass,” he recalls. “I started thinking about some of the music I’d loved as a child as well, and realized there was a strong connection between them and Kurtág’s aesthetic. The album grew from those two seeds.” In a bold move, Ólafsson has recorded the album twice – on grand piano and on felt-covered upright, offering the same music with two different timbres. He captures the intimacy granted by the upright, as well as the full palette possible with the grand piano. Ólafsson’s own childhood was marked by his relationship with two such pianos: his parents’ grand piano (which they bought before they could afford a house!), and an old upright piano he was given at the age of seven and whose “warm, dreamy” sound he grew to love as he practiced Schumann, Bach, and Mozart in his bedroom. Kurtág himself often recorded on felted pianos for variations of dynamics and tone. Exploring such evocative themes as home, childhood, and family, the album features Hungarian and Icelandic folk songs, nature-inspired works, interwoven homages, and three previously unreleased transcriptions by Ólafsson: the Adagio from Bach’s Sonata for solo violin in C major, Mozart’s Laudate Dominum – which he dedicates to Kurtág – and Icelandic composer Sigvaldi Kaldalóns’ Ave Maria (the first work Ólafsson ever transcribed). Ave Maria is the first single from the album – a musical prayer which Ólafsson performed as Lockdown Artist in Residence for BBC Radio 4’s Front Row in 2020, broadcasting live from an empty Harpa concert hall in Reykjavík and bringing solace to millions of listeners around the world. Ólafsson performs with his wife, Halla Oddný Magnúsdottir, in Kurtág’s transcription of Bach’s three-handed arrangement of Trio Sonata No. 1, which the composer used to perform with his late wife, Márta. György Kurtág, in turn, recently dedicated this transcription to Ólafsson. Additionally, Magnúsdottir and Ólafsson duet on Kurtág’s Twittering. Also on the album is the first recording of Thomas Adès’ The Branch, an otherworldly waltz written specially for Ólafsson.

5 OCTOBER 2022

Retrospective – A Life in Trumpet

Charles Schlueter and friends

MSR Classics MS1821 (3 CDs)

Release: 5 October 2022

Music by Britten, Ewazen, Hindemith, Honegger, Hovhaness, Hummel, Poulenc, Saint-Saëns and Stravinsky; and by Norman Bolter, Yves Chardon, Jean Hubeau, Otto Ketting, Ruth Lomon, James Stephenson, Robert Suderburg, Tomáš Svoboda and Albert Tiberio

Il Circolo Respighi - Songs for Soprano and Piano

Gabrielle Haugh, soprano (recording debut); Randall Fusco, piano

MSR Classics MS1784

Release: 5 October 2022

Music by Giuseppe Martucci, Respighi, Elsa Sangiacomo Respighi, Vittorio Rieti and Rimsky-Korsakov.

Georgia Shreve; Anna Komnene; Lavinia - Courageous Women of Antiquity

Meredith Lustig, Jacqueline Bolier, Elizabeth Sutphen and Wendy Bryn Harmer, sopranos; Carla Jablonski, mezzo-soprano; Alexander McKissick & Roy Hage, tenors; Timothy McDevitt, baritone; Brandon Cedel, bass-baritone; Czech National Symphony Orchestra / Steven Mercurio

MSR Classics MS1725

Release: 5 October 2022

Posted 6 November 2022 by Keith Bramich