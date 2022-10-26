VIDEO PODCAST: Slava Ukraini! - recorded on 24 February 2022, the day Europe woke up to the news that Vladimir Putin's Russian forces had invaded Ukraine. A fifty minute video which also features Caitríona O'Leary and Eric Fraad discussing their new film Island of Saints, and pays tribute to Joseph Horovitz, Malcolm Troup and Maria Nockin.
VIDEO PODCAST: John Dante Prevedini leads a discussion about Youth Involvement in Classical Music - this specially extended illustrated feature includes contributions from Christopher Morley, Gerald Fenech, Halida Dinova, Patricia Spencer and Roderic Dunnett.
British pianist and composer Julian Jacobson will celebrate his seventy-fifth birthday by repeating his seldom-performed marathon performance of all Beethoven's thirty-two piano sonatas, from memory, in one day.
Jacobson's 2003 marathon raised £6,000 for WaterAid, and the repeat event in 2013, at St Martin-in-the-Fields in London, was broadcast around the world, attracting much media coverage and impressive reviews:
It soon became clear that the pianist's mastery of Beethoven's idiom was such he could easily have improvised himself out of any momentary difficulty [ - not that any such occurred]. - Robert Anderson, at Julian Jacobson's 2013 Beethoven Marathon
The event takes place from 09:00 until 22:00 UCT/GMT on 12 November 2022 at St John's Church, Waterloo, London, SE1 8TY, UK. A live stream is available. Further information and tickets at julianjacobson.com
Six days later, on his seventy-fifth birthday, Jacobson will repeat the event in Uruguay, as part of the fifth Festival Internacional de Colonia (15-20 November 2022). Details: festivalcolonia.org
This year's Malcolm Arnold Festival is a little different to usual, with an online day of free-to-watch-and-listen content: malcolmarnoldfestival.com
Classical Music Daily's November 2022 newsletter was published yesterday. Details here.
Posted 2 November 2022 by Keith Bramich