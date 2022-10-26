Beethoven Marathon

Julian Jacobson plays all thirty-two Beethoven piano sonatas, from memory, in one day

British pianist and composer Julian Jacobson will celebrate his seventy-fifth birthday by repeating his seldom-performed marathon performance of all Beethoven's thirty-two piano sonatas, from memory, in one day.

Jacobson's 2003 marathon raised £6,000 for WaterAid, and the repeat event in 2013, at St Martin-in-the-Fields in London, was broadcast around the world, attracting much media coverage and impressive reviews:

It soon became clear that the pianist's mastery of Beethoven's idiom was such he could easily have improvised himself out of any momentary difficulty [ - not that any such occurred]. - Robert Anderson, at Julian Jacobson's 2013 Beethoven Marathon

The event takes place from 09:00 until 22:00 UCT/GMT on 12 November 2022 at St John's Church, Waterloo, London, SE1 8TY, UK. A live stream is available. Further information and tickets at julianjacobson.com

Six days later, on his seventy-fifth birthday, Jacobson will repeat the event in Uruguay, as part of the fifth Festival Internacional de Colonia (15-20 November 2022). Details: festivalcolonia.org

Posted 2 November 2022 by Keith Bramich