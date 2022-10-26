News from around the world

Beethoven Marathon

Julian Jacobson plays all thirty-two Beethoven piano sonatas, from memory, in one day

 

British pianist and composer Julian Jacobson will celebrate his seventy-fifth birthday by repeating his seldom-performed marathon performance of all Beethoven's thirty-two piano sonatas, from memory, in one day.

Jacobson's 2003 marathon raised £6,000 for WaterAid, and the repeat event in 2013, at St Martin-in-the-Fields in London, was broadcast around the world, attracting much media coverage and impressive reviews:

It soon became clear that the pianist's mastery of Beethoven's idiom was such he could easily have improvised himself out of any momentary difficulty [ - not that any such occurred]. - Robert Anderson, at Julian Jacobson's 2013 Beethoven Marathon

The event takes place from 09:00 until 22:00 UCT/GMT on 12 November 2022 at St John's Church, Waterloo, London, SE1 8TY, UK. A live stream is available. Further information and tickets at julianjacobson.com

Six days later, on his seventy-fifth birthday, Jacobson will repeat the event in Uruguay, as part of the fifth Festival Internacional de Colonia (15-20 November 2022). Details: festivalcolonia.org

Julian Jacobson
Julian Jacobson

26 October 2022

Hello,

I just read Bill Newman's wonderful 2005 interview with Isabel Beyer and Harvey Dagul. I really enjoy their music and have purchased everything I can find available from sellers that will ship to the USA. (About 16 CDs and 3 or 4 records.)

I'm looking for some help in tracking down one of their CDs. Is there anyone at your website that could offer some advice? If so, please read on.

My favorite CD of theirs is Jeux D'Enfants. The problem is that the CD manufacturing process must have been faulty - every copy I have purchased (and to date I must be past fifteen copies of this disc) appears to have CD rot, where the plastic outer layer leaks and the metalized layer of the CD has tarnished - causing severe distortion of the music. I have been trying to find a clean copy of this CD since 2015, but have yet to succeed.

I emailed their son and Jeux CD producer Guy earlier this year but got no reply. (I did get a reply from him years ago, but he wasn't able to help me.) I have scoured the internet and rarely find any of their CDs for sale, least of all Jeux. And I don't know of any music service that is streaming Isabel and Harvey's wonderful recordings.

Any suggestions on what I might do next would be greatly appreciated.

Best regards, Steve Mallon

 

2 November 2022

Can anyone help with this enquiry? Sadly, Bill Newman is no longer around, so I can't ask him.

Keith Bramich

 

This year's Malcolm Arnold Festival is a little different to usual, with an online day of free-to-watch-and-listen content: malcolmarnoldfestival.com

 

Classical Music Daily's November 2022 newsletter was published yesterday. Details here.

Posted 2 November 2022 by Keith Bramich

