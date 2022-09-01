News from around the world

September 2022 Newsletter

Our September 2022 PDF newsletter has just been published

 

Classical Music Daily usually publishes a monthly newletter, normally on the first day of each month. Echoes of Oblivion, our September 2022 offering, has just been published. It has twenty-four pages and twenty-two illustrations. This 2.8Mb download can be accessed by following the link below.

Classical Music Daily's September 2022 newsletter

DOWNLOAD THE NEWSLETTER

To read our previous newsletters, please visit the newsletters page. To register to receive an email every month, when each newsletter has been published, please visit the updates page.

 

Posted 1 September 2022 by Keith Bramich

