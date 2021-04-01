A DELIUS COOKBOOK

MIKE WHEELER reports on unusual rumours from Grez-sur-Loing in France

Rumours that Delius was, at one time, busy compiling a cookbook have created something of a stir in the Delius Society. The composer's papers are said to include hand-written notes which suggest that he intended to publish a collection of recipes for traditional dishes local to the area around his home in the French village of Grez-sur-Loing.

One recipe, in particular, has seems to have attracted considerable attention. Tourte au coucou appears to have been an especially popular local delicacy, usually eaten in spring. Several households took part each year in the race to be the first to produce one, and the whole village joined in the celebrations on hearing the winner's name announced.

Some Delius scholars, however, are treating the rumours with considerable scepticism, one going so far as to dismiss the book as 'just another Delius myth'.