NEW RELEASES

KEITH BRAMICH describes some changes this magazine is making to its reviewing process, and provides a snapshot of information provided by record labels, promoters and individual artists over the last month

Sometimes it needs a life-changing event like a pandemic to make us change our ways. Apart from a pioneering regular column called MV3, hosted by Canadian composer, pianist and storyteller Gordon Rumson, with me, about twenty years ago, this magazine has never really had a strong relationship with downloads or streaming. Looking back, it seems like a mistake not to have kept that column running.

Last year two specific things happened which threatened our regular supply of reviews. Firstly, because of the pandemic, most of the world's concerts stopped, and then, gradually, some of our writers began to review streamed performances, live and recorded. Then, probably also because of the pandemic, but probably also affected by the UK Government's stupid and destructive Brexit process, the international postal service, especially as perceived from England, suddenly became much much slower. Remember the term snail mail? We suddenly seem to have very elderly snails on sleeping tablets. The real reasons for the postal delays are probably connected with safer mail handling processes, staff illness, higher usage, fewer international flights and additional regulations between the UK and its nearest neighbours, who I hope are still our friends.

The postal delays had a multiple hit on our CD reviewing process, which had never been very fast. The CD labels and distributors were having difficulty obtaining physical stock from different parts of the world. Then they had to send review copies to us. Finally, those plastic packages had to be sent out to reviewers, which in our case, means mostly internationally. Our already slow review turnaround was beginning to take months and months.

So, just over a month ago, I wrote to all our contributors and asked, if they had a choice, whether they would choose CDs or downloads. Only two of them asked to have any further relationship with all that plastic, paving the way for us to switch to a new, faster system.

You can already see initial results of this new process in recent reviews by Gerald Fenech, Geoff Pearce and John Dante Prevedini, and hopefully this will become more noticeable over the next few weeks.

If you are reading this as someone who sends us material for review, then please read our newly updated Material for Review page, to find how this affects you. I hope that our new way of doing things will be faster and that it will make more sense, economically and ecologically.

If you are one of our faithful contributors, then what you have come here for is just below ... the latest list of items you can choose from to review. (Please make your choices by Tuesday, after which I'll request the material you've chosen.)

To regular readers who hate lists, apologies ... please come back tomorrow for our latest video newsletter, currently being edited. If you do like looking through lists, though, you might find what comes next quite interesting, although, because of its size, it may not be quite up to our usual standard of presentation. Think of it as a snapshot of some of the CDs and other items available and soon to be available. Personally, I'm astonished by the number of CD labels listed. You should see some of the items below reviewed here during the coming weeks.

Concerts, festivals and lecture recitals for review

These are digitally streamed unless otherwise indicated



ALL ABOUT BACH FESTIVAL by ONLY STAGE - DIGITAL SEASON

8 Jan - 5 March 2021

Final 2 performances - Oliver Poole and Charlie Siem - coming soon.

The performances will remain online over the coming months.



AUSTRALIAN CHAMBER ORCHESTRA - RAPTURE AND REVOLUTION

'Rapture and Revolution is a beautiful and emotional transcendence through the music of Schubert, Beethoven and Vaughan Williams, including Artistic Director Richard Tognetti performing Williams' universally loved The Lark Ascending, and Beethoven's Cavatina and Grosse Fuge arranged for the Orchestra by Tognetti. Filmed in the grand and expansive Centennial Hall at Sydney Town Hall, this pioneering concert film is directed by Chilean/Australian director Matisse Ruby, with cinematography by the award-winning Tyson Perkins (ARIA award nominee for Life is incredible) and Drew English (ACS gold tripod winner).'

Available until 31 December 2021 - to review this, contact Classical Music Daily

BANG ON A CAN - UPCOMING VIRTUAL PROGRAMS

Friday 5 March 2021 at 12 noon ET – First Fridays with Robert Black

Saturday 6 March 2021 at 2pm ET – Sasha Waltz & Guests presents In C by Terry Riley

Sunday 7 March 2021 at 3pm ET – Watch Party for the Video Premiere of Michael Gordon’s Sonatra performed by Vicky Chow, moderated by Ethan Iverson

Sunday 21 March 2021 from 3-7pm ET – Bang on a Can Marathon Live Online – MaerzMusik Edition, presented by the Berliner Festspiele

Friday 2 April 2021 at 12 noon ET – First Fridays with Robert Black

Sunday 18 April 2021 – Bang on a Can Marathon – All Commissions, All World Premieres

Sunday 2 May 2021 – OneBeat Marathon

Friday 7 May 2021 at 12 noon ET – First Fridays with Robert Black

Thursday 13 May 2021 at 7:30pm ET – Bang on Can, the Jewish Museum, and BOMB Magazine present Steve Reich and Amy Sillman

Bang on a Can announces a dynamic slate of new virtual programming taking place from March through May 2021, all streaming at live.bangonacan.org. All shows are free to watch, but viewers are encouraged to consider purchasing a ticket to help support the performers and commissioned composers.



CLASSICAL VAUXHALL

A free mini online classical music festival - 18-21 March 2021

Thursday 18 March - Fiachra Garvey and Navarra String Quartet

Friday 19 March - Tom Poster and Elena Urioste

Saturday 20 March - Jess Gillam and Zeynep Ozsuca

Sunday 21 March - Mezzo-Soprano Hanna Hipp and pianist Emma Abbate

ENGLISH SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Steven R Gerber - composer portrait (Concert)

Gerber arr. Daron Hagen Sinfonietta No.1 (Piano Quintet, 1991)

Gerber arr. Adrian Williams String Sinfonia No.1 (String Quartet No.4, 1995)

World Premiere

Gerber Two Lyric Pieces for Violin and Strings (2005)

UK Premiere

Soloist: Emily Davis (Violin)

Gerber arr. Adrian Williams String Sinfonia No.2 (String Quartet No.6, 2011)

World Premiere

Gerber arr. Adrian Williams Sinfonietta No.2 (String Quartet No.5, 2000)

World Premiere

English Symphony Orchestra

Conductor: Kenneth Woods

Violin: Emily Davis

This is a concert, available free at:

only until Tuesday 2nd March 2021

(Please watch the video by this date if you'd like to review this.)



KLEIN@HOME HOUR - CALIFORNIA MUSIC CENTER

Free monthly curated concerts of archive performances by laureates of the Irving M. Klein International String Competition

28 March 2021 - Awakenings

25 April 2021 - 2021 Klein Pre-Show

RUSSIAN PIANO MASTERPIECES - STRAVINSKY

Marina Frolova-Walker and Peter Donohoe

Part of a series of lecture-recitals on Russian Piano Masterpieces for Gresham College (free lectures since 1597) which are available to watch online.

Friday 26 Feb 2021 - available to watch later, but must register:

SJSS INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY CONCERT

Madeleine Mitchell directs a live streamed concert at St John’s Smith Square on International Women’s Day (8 March 2021) celebrating A Century of Music by British Women (1921-2021) with her London Chamber Ensemble

Live stream - 8 MARCH 2021, 8pm UCT/GMT

Available free of charge for a month on the SJSS website and Youtube channel

STATE OPERA OF TATARSTAN (in Kazan, Russia)

Ticketed, in person only - no streaming.All concerts start at 18:00 local time unless shown.3 March 2021 Verdi: The lady of the Camellias4 March 2021 Valery Gavrilin: Anyuta - ballet in 2 acts6 March 2021 Farid Yarullin: Shurale - ballet in 3 acts7 March 2021 Farid Yarullin: Shurale - ballet in 3 acts - 11:00 start time13 March 2021 Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tsar's Bride - Opera in 3 acts13 March 2021 Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tsar's Bride - Opera in 3 actskazan-opera.ru



THIRD THURSDAYS - CALIFORNIA MUSIC CENTER

Gabrielle Després - violin and piano

18 March 2021 - available on demand for ten days

californiamusiccenter.org

A Book

THOMAS RAVENSCROFT’S PSALTER 1621

A New Complete Edition for the 21st Century

Edited by Andrew K Mulford

Paperback: 9781838312404

Hardback: 9781838312411

(also available on Kindle)

Writersworld/Gardners Books Ltd

Thomas Ravenscroft’s Psalter of 1621, from the time of James I and VI, is arguably the first, most comprehensive printed Christian Songbook in the English language, following as it does the more limited Este’s Psalter of 1592. With a host of new tunes composed and arranged by Ravenscroft and a number of well-known others for 4 part singing, it uses the text of John Day’s Whole Book of Psalms of 1562 (the ‘Old Psalter’, often referred to as ‘Sternhold and Hopkins’, after the two earlier poets who composed a large number of the metrical Psalms). This work also includes the hymns and spiritual songs used in the English, Welsh and Scottish churches from the Post Reformation period onwards. Psalm singing had a wide popularity during that time and occurred in schools, hospitals, colleges and universities, and also in other communal gatherings. Even the armies in the civil war marched to them.

This new edition of Ravenscroft has been faithfully reconstructed by Andrew Mulford in order that it can be sung today in churches and other ecclesiastical places, but is also suitable for general use. The original text has been conscientiously recreated with today’s spelling to make it easier to read, and with footnotes to explain archaic usage and meaning where necessary. The simplicity of Ravenscroft’s music will suit choirs of all standards as well as congregational use. The music has been edited into short score, as in standard hymn and song books, but with an added stave above for the tune, to be sung by the congregation, which also appears in the tenor. The editor has also included a helpful appendix of all Este’s arrangements not used Ravenscroft. In addition, expanded parts for choir and recorder consort are available on application to the editor.

Recordings - single digital or physical CD unless indicated

4TAY RECORDS

Ritual – An Electroacoustic Suite for Six Performers - Jonathan Beard

ABLAZE RECORDS

Sinfonia Series Vol 2 - Andriy Igorovich Sovetov, Andrew Lewinter, Alan Jones, Edward Smaldone - Frantisek Kantor, piccolo, Members of the Brno Philharmonic Orchestra / Mikel Toms & / Robert Kruzik

Electronic Masters Vol 8 - Chung Eun Kim, Spiros Mazis, Zhixin XU, Jacob Elkin, Sarah Keirle, Adrian Borza

Orchestral Masters Vol 7 - Derek M Jenkins, Jeremy Piper, Roger Fong, Heather Niemi Savage, Sally Greenaway, Marco Muilwijk - Brno Philharmonic Orchestra / Mikel Toms

New Choral Voices Vol 4 - Michal Ossowski, Hyunjung Byun, Joe L Alexander, Ion Marmarinos, Jose Gonzalez Granero, Scott McIntyre, Brian Field, Alan Goldspiel, Tim Knight, Jakub Polaczyk, Ellen Harrison - Coro Volante / Brett Scott



ACCENTUS MUSIC

Release: 19 March 2021

ACC30535 J S Bach: St Matthew Passion - Isabel Schicketanz, Marie Henriette Reinhold, Patrick Grahl, Benedikt Kristjánsson, Peter Harvey, Krećimir Stražanac, Gaechinger Cantorey, Hans-Christoph Rademann (2 CDs)

ACC30536 Mozart and Beethoven Septets - Soloists of the Lucerne Festival Orchestra

ACC26503 - 'The "Esterhazy Music Collection" series with the Orfeo Orchestra conducted by Gyorgy Vashegyi on the Accent label is dedicated to presenting musical treasures of the Esterhazy family, many of which have been largely forgotten over the centuries. The recordings usually take place in the Apollo Hall of the Esterhazy Palace in Fertod-Eszterhaza, whose acoustics are among the best in the world.'

ALBION

ALBCD043 - 'The second in a series of four albums recording all 80 of the folk songs in English that Ralph Vaughan Williams arranged for voice and piano or violin. 57 of the 80 songs have not previously been recorded in these arrangements. This second album has 19 tracks including 15 first performances. It includes Folk Songs collected from the Southern Appalachian Mountains and 'Farmyard Song' which is difficult to perform without collapsing in laughter.'



ALDILA RECORDS

ARCD 010 Violeta Vicci: Mirror Images - Soderlind, J S Bach, Imogen Holst, Jean-Louis Florentz, Ysaye

Release: 19 March 2021

APR

APR_6034 Sergio Fiorentino: Live in Germany 1993

Release: 5 March 2021

ARS PRODUKTION

ARS38313 - 'The two sonatas by Nikolai Miaskowski (1881-1950), written in 1912 and 1920, show 'Scriabin' traits that could also be described as post-Romantic. Despite the time difference of almost one hundred years, the sonatas of the French composer Nicolas Bacri (*1961) from 2007-2011 correspond in their hyper-expressiveness almost perfectly with the works of Miaskowski. Pianist Sabine Weyer has received several awards, including winning the Grand Prize Virtuoso Competition in 2015 at London’s Royal Albert Hall.'

ARS38321 - 'Ivan Bessonov (*2002) is an exceptional musical phenomenon: he began his professional training as early as 2012 and took up piano studies at the Central Music School for Particularly Gifted Children of the Moscow Conservatory. His international breakthrough came in 2018 when he won the 'Eurovision Young Musicians Competition' in Edinburgh, one of the more important international music competitions. On this recording he offers a challenging program of Russian classics and an original composition'

ARS38583 - 'This production offers an impressive overview of the musical and technical skills of drummer Fabian Ziegler. The new recording contains works by Steve Reich, John Psathas and Iannis Xenakis where he is accompanied by Akvile Sileikaite and Benjamin Engelie on Piano, with Luca Staffelbach on vibraphone.'

ARS38252 - 'Thuringia-born Johann Melchior Molter (1696-1765) is at best known as the composer who wrote some of the earliest concertos for the clarinet, which had just been invented at the time. In the highly acclaimed series 'Forgotten Treasures' at ARS PRODUKTION, Michael Alexander Willens and his Kolner Akademie present some of the concertos and orchestral works in first recordings, which once again make us take notice because of their above-average quality and remarkable inventiveness.'

AZICA RECORDS

Uncovered Vol 1 - Samuel Coleridge-Taylor - Catalyst Quartet, Anthony McGill, clarinet and Stewart Goodyear, piano

Available: 21 Jan 2021

BIS

HYBRID SACD - Release : 5 March 2021

BIS2522 MUSIC FROM PROUSTS SALONS

BIS2358 HAYDN: STRING QUARTETS, OP. 76

BIS2396 MAHLER: SYMPHONY NO. 10

BIS2560 NORDIC RHAPSODY

BIS2493 VARIATIONS

BIS2350 RESPIGHI: TRANSCRIPTIONS

BIS2512 RACHMANINOV: SYMPHONIES (4 SACD)

BLUE GRIFFIN RECORDING

BGR579 First Piano Sonatas: Scriabin and Rachmaninoff - Zixiang Wang

Available: 15 February 2021

BR KLASSIK

900527 PART: MISERERE

Release: 5 March 2021

BRIDGE RECORDS

Release: 12 March 2021

BRIDGE 9547 PIANO PROTAGONISTS

BRIDGE 9553 RUDERS: DREAM CATCHER

BRIDGE 9549 TO ANATOLIA

C MAJOR ENTERTAINMENT

756208 LE CORSAIRE (DVD)

756304 LE CORSAIRE (BLU-RAY)

Release: 19 March 2021

CAPRICE

CAP22071 Visca L’Amor: Catalan Art Songs of the 20th and 21st Centuries, features tenor Isaí Jess Muñoz and pianist Oksana Glouchko (Music from all Corners of the World)

Release: 19 March 2021

CAPRICCIO

Release: 5 March 2021

C5425 SCHWEITZER: DIE AUFERSTEHUNG (2 CD)

C5415 AMMANN: MISSA DEFENSOR PACIS

C5411 GRAUPNER: EASTER CANTATAS

CAVI-MUSIC

AVI8553171 - 'The debut album from soprano Katharina Konradi, co-produced by BBC 3 New Generation Artists, is a stunning collection of songs by Richard Strauss, Mozart and Schubert.'



CHALLENGE CLASSICS

CC72848 - 'Lestari Scholtes and Gwylim Janssens are currently recognised as one the most promising piano duos of their generation. For their debut recording they chose two masterpieces for different sets: Mozart's Sonatas for two pianos and Schubert's moving Fantasie.'

CHANDOS

Release: 26 Feb 2021

CHAN 20223 Il Cannone: Francesca Dego plays Paganini’s Violin - Nicolò Paganini, Fritz Kreisler, John Corigliano, Carlo Boccadoro, Gioachino Rossini, Alfred Schnittke, Karol Szymanowski

CHAN 20151 French Music for the Stage - Jules Massenet, Ambroise Thomas, François-Adrien Boieldieu, Daniel- François-Esprit Auber, Léo Delibes - Estonian National Symphony Orchestra, Neeme Järvi

CHAN 20131 Franz Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonatas, Vol. 9 - Jean-Efflam Bavouzet

CHAN 20184 A Musical Zoo - Ashley Riches, bass-baritons; Joseph Middleton, piano

CHRISTOPHORUS

CHR77450 - 'In Paris at the end of the Baroque era and with the rising bourgeoisie, a new era dawned for composers after the death of king Louis XIV. Joseph Bodin de Boismortier was in the right place at the right time and knew how to meet the burgeoning demand with a nimble pen. He wrote a vast amount of gallant, easily playable chamber music, which he also published himself in a unique way of his time.'

COL LEGNO

COL20452 Lukas Ligeti: That Which Has Remained...That Which Will Emerge ... - Barbara Kinga Majewska, Paweć Szamburski, Patryk Zakrocki, Mikołaj Pałosz, Wojtek Kurek, Lukas Ligeti

Release: 26 March 2021

COL16010 Paul Frick: Hofknicks - Paul Frick, Gudrun Gut Ketan Bhatti, Daniel Brandt, Benjamin Tierney, Yosa Peit, H30H, Poller, Tom Rojo, Lance Gamble, Lance, Jan Brauer, KUF, J.R Plankton, Robert Defcon, Daito (2 LP - Vinyl and 1 CD)

Release: 5 March 2021

CONCERTO CLASSICS

CNT2121 Giovanni Legrenzi: Christmas Mass in St. Mark 1685 - Cappella Marciana, Marco Gemmani

Release: 12 March 2021

CONTINUO CLASSICS

Release: 12 March 2021

CC 777.727 Johann Sebastian Bach, arr. Mieko Miyazaki: Goldberg Variatons, arranged for Koto & Bass Koto - Mieko Miyazaki

CC 777.731 Ay Amor: Splendors of Spanish Baroque Music - Jose De Nebra, Sébastien Duron, Juan Hidalgo - Eleonora Deveze, Musica Antiqua Mediterranea, Christian Mendoze

CC 777.732 Russian Sonatas for Violin & Piano - Igor Stravinsky, Sergei Prokoviev, Moritz Moskowski, Dimitri Shostakovich - Gérard Poulet, Tamayo Ikeda, Misa Mamiya

CC 777.816 The Voyage from Darkness to Light: Baroque Sonatas and Cantatas - Charlotte Ruby, Isabelle Quellier,Jean-Pierre Nouhaud, Marie Nouhaud, Benoît Fallai - Johann Valentin Meder, Antonio Caldara, Henry Dumont, Hector Joseph Fiocco, Georg Phillip Telemann, Antonio Vivaldi, Theodore Schwartzkopff

CONVIVIUM RECORDS

CR064 Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations - Malcolm Archer

Release: 5 March 2021

CR058 John Carbon: Inner Voices - Warsaw National Philharmonic, Prague Radio Symphony, The Concordia Orchestra, Pittsburgh New Music Ensemble, Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra, Gerhardt Zimmerman, Robert Black, Vladimír Válek, Marin Alsop, Kirk Trevor

Release: 12 March 2021

COVIELLO CLASSICS

COV92104 - 'Gluck - Im Reich der Schatten |With texts and music after the opera Orfeo ed Euridice. According to contemporary witnesses, Gluck had to retire to the sickbed for a while due to exhaustion. Here he dreamt up a dream world: an opera radically freed of ballast, without ballet, without a large chorus, with only a few performers and a greatly reduced orchestra. Gluck himself did not live to see the realization of his dream; the Neue Nurnberger Ratsmusik has now brought it to life: a few singers each have to perform several roles, a narrator replaces the omitted recitatives and even some chorus numbers.'

COV92102 - 'Russians were apparently fascinated by the charms of gambling: Alexander Pushkin's story Queen of Spades or Fyodor Dostoyevsky's novel The Gambler bear witness to this; with Peter Tchaikovsky and Sergei Prokofiev, two prominent compatriots were inspired to compose and featured on this CD. Igor Stravinsky's Jeu de cartes completes the playful compendium, which at the same time offers a fascinating view of the stylistic development from high romanticism to the special Russian style of modernism.'

CPO

Release: 5 March 2021

555378-2 RIES: FLUTE QUARTETS, VOL. 3

555422-2 MAX BRUCH: LIEDER

555257-2 HINDEMITH: MAINZER UMZUG

555203-2 HERTEL: CELLO & ORGAN CONCERTOS

777483-2 FESCA: STRING QUARTETS, VOL. 2 (4 CD)

555221-2 MOKRANJAC: PIANO WORKS

777328-2 ROMBERG: DER MESSIAS

CUGATE CLASSICOS LATINOS

CLL006 Prado Vive! Raul Gutierrez and his Cuban Big Band - a tribute to the King of Mambo, Perez Prado

Release: 2 April 2021

DACAPO

Release: 5 March 2021

6.200006 HEISE: DROG OG MARSK (3 SACD)

8.201101 HEISE: THE SONG EDIITON (11 CD)

DANACORD

Release: 5 March 2021

DACOCD 880 Nordic Songs and Romances for Violin - Helge Slaatto, Anne Mette Staehr - Edvard Grieg, Johan Svendsen, Sunlief Rasmussen, Jean Sibelius, Wilhelm Stenhammar, Bo Holton

DACOCD 885 The Launy Grøndahl Legacy, Vol. 5 - The Danish Radio Symphony Orchestra, Launy Grøndahl - Louis Glass, P.S Rung-Keller, Herman Sandby, Hakon Børresen, Johannes Andersen, Rudolph Simonsen

DECCA CLASSICS

Stile Antico - The Golden Renaissance: Josquin des Prez

Available: 29 Jan 2021

The Poor Clares of Arundel - Light For The World

Available: October 2020

Cecilia Bartoli: The Queen of Baroque

Available: 25 September 2020

DELOS

DE 3584 Poison D’Amour - Oksana Volkova, Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra, Constantine Orbelian - Charles Gounod, Camille Saint-Saëns, Dmitry Smolski, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, George Bizet, Modest Mussorgsky, Pietro Mascagni, Jules Massenet, Francesco Cilea

Release: 19 March 2021

DE 3595 The Singing Guitar - Conspirare + guitar quartet - Nico Muhly, Kile Smith, Reena Esmail, Craig Hella Johnson



DELPHIAN RECORDS

Pelham Humfrey: Sacred Choral Music - The Choir of Her Majesty's Chapel Royal, Joseph McHardy director, Bojan Čičić leader

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON

Hilary Hahn: Paris

Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No.1

Rautavaara: Deux Sérénades

Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France

Mikko Franck

Release: 5 March 2021

Ninety-Four Seconds of New Mozart - Seong-Jin Cho, piano - Mozart: Allegro in D, K 626b/16 (first performance, at the virtual Mozartwoche Festival, 27 Jan 2021)

Available: 22 Feb 2021

Schnittke – Works for Violin and Piano - Daniel Hope, Alexey Botvinov

Available: 5 Feb 2021

Rachmaninoff - Symphony No. 1, Symphonic Dances - Philadelphia Orchestra / Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Available: 29 Jan 2021

Echoes: Signum Saxophone Quartet - repertoire ranging from the Renaissance to the present day, including Max Richter and Joep Beving

Available: 15 Jan 2021

Peter Gregson, cello - Bach: 1.1 Prelude - An Evening at Capitol Studios

(with fellow cellists Alisha Bauer, Mia Barcia-Colombo, Chris De Fazio, Mark Bassett and Joo Lee)

Hera Hyesang Park: I Am Hera - Bellini: Arias from I Capuleti e i Montecchi; Gluck: Arias from Orfeo ed Euridice; Handel: Aria from Giulio Cesare; Mozart: Arias from Idomeneo, The Marriage of Figaro and The Magic Flute; Puccini: Arias from La bohème etc

Available: 29 Jan 2021

Bruckner: Symphonies 2 and 8; Wagner: Meistersinger Prelude

Gewanthausorchester / Andris Nelsons

Available: 8 Jan 2021

Daniil Trifonov: Silver Age - Scriabin, Stravinsky, Prokofiev

Mariinsky Orchestra / Valery Gergiev

Available: 1 Sept 2020

DIGRESSIONE MUSIC

Release: 12 March 2021

DIGR111 À Claude - Benedetto Boccuzzi, piano - Debussy, Messiaen, Crumb, Takemitsu, Rotaru, Boccuzzi

DIGR96 Reimagining Opera - Dario Savino Doronzo, Pietro Gallo, Michel Godard

DIVINE ART

Release: 12 March 2021

DDA25213 1847: Liszt in Istanbul - Zeynep Ucbasaran, piano - Franz Liszt, Frédéric Chopin, Carl Maria von Weber

ATH23210 The Great Violins, Vol. 4: Girolamo Amati, 1629 - Johann Joseph Vilsmaÿr - Peter Sheppard Skærved

MSV28608 For Clarinet and Strings - Gemini, Ian Mitchell - Cyril Scott, Nicola LeFanu, Howard Skempton, Rebecca Clarke, Sadie Harrison, Tony Coe

DUX

DUX1702 - 'Recorded with Estonian National Symphony Orchestra (ERSO), under the baton of Mihhail Gerts, Mihkel Poll's new album features the Everest of piano repertoire - Sergei Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No.3 along with the Concertino by pianist's compatriot, Eduard Tubin. The release follows the album featuring Artur Lemba's Piano Concerto No.1 recorded equally with ERSO under Neeme Jarvi'

DYNAMIC RECORDS

Release: 19 March 2021

CDS7893 STRADELLA: CANTATAS/SERENATAS (CD)



37849 DONIZETTI: LUCREZIA BORGIA (2 DVD)

57849 DONIZETTI: LUCREZIA BORGIA (1 BLU-RAY)



ECM

4855417 - 'The third volume of the Danish String Quartet’s ongoing Prism series, which shows how the radiance of Bach’s fugues is refracted through Beethoven’s quartets to illuminate the work of later composers.'

4855413 - 'Momo Kodama whose acclaimed New Series solo album Point and Line contrasted Toshio Hosakawa and Claude Debussy here presents the piano concerto which Hosakawa wrote for her, the shimmering Lotus under the moonlight. Composed in 2006, Lotus is also a homage to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, with distant echoes of Mozart’s Concerto. No 23 in A Major, the work with which it is paired here in a concert recording from Japan, with Maestro Seiji Ozawa and his Mito Chamber Orchestra.'

EM RECORDS

EMRCD066, Phoenix, features a lovely programme of music by Sir Richard Rodney Bennett, William Alwyn, Frederick Delius, Michael Berkeley, Jonathan Dove, Pease himself, and Paul Patterson.

EMRCD067, Colloquy, presents the German guitar duo, Duo Guitartes, in music spanning the centuries by Henry Purcell, Peter Philips, John Dowland, John Johnson, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Joseph Phibbs, Sir Peter Maxwell Davies, and Stephen Dodgson, evoking a wonderful sound-world.

Attractive and powerful contemporary music again features in EMRCD068, with Paul Carr’s intensely beautiful and moving Requiem Mass The Light of Love, alongside his setting of Psalm 23.

EPR CLASSIC

EPRC0037 - 'A wonderful album from virtuoso violinist Linus Roth of uplifting dances by Bartok, Stravinsky, Piazzolla, Brahms, Wieniawski, Bazzini and Symanowsky, recorded at the visually stunning and acoustically unique Library of the former monastery in Ochsenhausen, Germany.'

FARAO CLASSICS

B108108 Graham Waterhouse: Skylla und Charybdis - chamber music - Katharina Sellheim, David Fruehwirth, Namiko Fuse, Konstantin Sellheim, Graham Waterhouse

Release: 12 March 2021

FIRST HAND RECORDS

FHR088 - 'The first true cross-cultural fusion of Indian and western music was back in 1957 with John Mayer's Raga Music for Solo Clarinet and through the sixties, seventies, eighties and nineties his musical output reflected his Indian roots. This CD release celebrates John Mayer's orchestral work and sees the further development from his son Jonathan Mayer, including three first recordings.'

FRA BERNARDO

FB2017671 - 'As the Fama tells us, Palestrina saved polyphonic church music from crisis with his "Missa Papae Marcelli". In a live recording, beauty farm sings this legendary work, which raises complex questions of interpretation and juxtaposes the mass with well- known hymns in the chorale.'

GENUIN CLASSICS

Release: 19 March 2021

GEN21747 Sakura: Spring! - Works by Beethoven, Boulanger, Hamauzu, Nuss and Tailleferre - Malwina Sosnowski, Benyamin Nuss

GEN21734 Continuum: Works by Cassadó, Stravinsky, Kodály, Schnittke and Reger - Michael Heupel, Mario Häring

GEN21740 Mozart - Salieri: Serenade KV 361 “Gran Partita”, Ouvertüre zu “La Grotta di Trofonio!, Armonia per un Tempio della Notte, Picciola Serenata - armonia ensemble

GEN21749 Confluences - Flute, Cello and Piano: Works by Ludwig van Beethoven, Gabriel Fauré and Charles Martin Loeffler - Atsuko Koga, Georgiy Lomakov, Radosław Kurek

GIZEH RECORDS

Christine Ott: Time to Die - a musical fresco in 8 chapters, a sensory journey between the world of the living and the dead, between contemporary classical and electro-acoustic music

Release: 9 April 2021

GLOSSA

GCD924011 - 'The conductor Gyorgy Vashegyi and his ensembles, the Orfeo Orchestra and the Purcell Choir, are fluent in various fields of baroque and classical music, with a particular predilection for French baroque opera. However, one of their favourite lines of work is Lutheran sacred music, and a good example of this is this beautiful work, Wer ist der, so von Edom kommt (“Who is this that comes from Edom?”), a period pasticcio with pieces by various composers.'

GCD923525 - 'Giorgio Caoduro is one of the leading Italian baritones of his generation and one of the reigning Bel Canto singers of today. At the centre of his singing are the bel canto roles of Rossini, Donizetti, Bellini and Verdi. With his selection of highly virtuosic arias from operas by Rossini, Giorgio Caoduro reminds us of the dazzling richness of the repertoire composed for this type of voice.'

GRAMOLA

98010 Violeta Vicci - Mirror Images - Ragnar Söderlind, Jean-Louis Florentz, Imogen Holst, Johann Sebastian Bach, Eugene Ysaye, Violeta Vicci

Release: 19 March 2021

99223 Schubert’s Women - Klaudia Tandl, Gabriele Jacob, Niall Kinsella - Franz Schubert, Philippe Racine

Release: 5 March 2021

99230 Viennese Violin School, Vol. 1 - Raimund Lissy, Adela Frasineanu - Joseph Mayseder, Leopold Jansa, Joseph Böhm, Georg Hellmesberger, Franz Grutsch, Jakob Dont

Release: 5 March 2021

99236 Heifetz Favourites: Transcriptions and more - Benjamin Schmid, Ariane Haering - Sergei Prokofiev/arr. Heifetz, William Kroll, Riccardo Drigo/arr. Heifetz, George Gershwin/ arr. Heifetz, Manuel Maria Ponce/arr. Heifetz, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky/arr. Auer, Aram Katachaturian/ arr. Heifetz, Antoni Donchev, Maria Theresia V. Paradis/arr. Dushkin, Maurice Ravel/arr. Heifetz, Flausino do Vale/arr. Heifetz, Sabina Hank/arr. Duke Ellington, Gabriel Faure, Karl Goldmark

Release: 5 March 2021



GRAND PIANO

Release: 12 March 2021

GP860-61 RAYMOND HANSON: COMPLETE PIANO WORKS - Tonya Lemoh (2 CD)

GP834 KHACHATURIAN: RECITATIVES and Fugues ; Children's Albums I and II

HANSSLER CLASSIC

Release: 5 March 2021

HC20046 Tchaikovsky: Symphony No 4; Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No 2 - Alexander Korsantia, Stuttgarter Philharmoniker, Dan Ettinger

HC20063 Benjamin Britten: Cello Suites - Jakob Spahn

HC20064 Nordic Choral Music - Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark - Jugend konzertchor der Chorakademie Dortmund, WDR Rundfunkchor, Felix Heitmann, Stefan Parkman - Jan Håkan Åberg, Ola Gjeilo, Waldemar Åhlén, Mårten Jansson, Håkan Parkman, Jan Sandström, Knut Nystedt, Per Nørgård, Jørgen Jersild, Nils Lindberg, Jaakko Mäntyjärvi, Einojuhani Rautavaara

HC20065 Mozart Piano Sonatas Vol 3 - Jean Muller

HC20067 Salieri and Beethoven in Dialogue - Heidelberger Sinfoniker, Tim Jouko Herrmann

HARMONIA MUNDI

HMM902508 Théotime Langlois de Swarte, Tanguy de Williencourt

Proust, le concert retrouvé ("A Concert at the Ritz during the Belle Époque")

Release: 19 March 2021

HMM902652 Antoine Tamestit, Cédric Tiberghien, Matthias Goerne - Johannes Brahms: Sonatas Op 120 Nos 1 and 2

Release: 19 Feb 2021

HMM902446.47 Freiburger Barockorchester, Gottfried von der Goltz - Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No 7 - The Creatures of Prometheus (complete ballet) (2 CDs)



HERESY RECORDS

StampHaikuSong

Caitriona O'Leary

Release: 12 March 2021

'On Friday 12 March 2021 Heresy Records will release StampHaikuSong, a 7-minute long composition and video performed by the critically acclaimed Irish singer, Caitríona O’Leary. StampHaikuSong will be released as a digital single and video on all major streaming and video platforms including, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, YouTube, Vimeo, etc. O’Leary, known as a singer and musicologist, composed and performed the music for the recording which also serves as the soundtrack to a video with art direction by graphic designer, Gareth Jones.

O’Leary’s composition and performance is inspired by a brilliant array of 17 Irish themed Postage Stamps and the minimalist poetry contained in The Stamp of a Haiku, authored by celebrated Irish poet Gabriel Rosenstock. The short music video, with O’Leary’s vocal accompaniment, shows Irish personalities including James Joyce, William Butler Yeats, James Connolly, Countess Markievicz, and others.'



HYPERION

Release: 5 March 2021

CDA68329 French Duets - Paul Lewis, Steven Osborne - Gabriel Fauré, Francis Poulenc, Claude Debussy, Igor Stravinsky, Maurice Ravel

CDA68286 György Ligeti: The 18 Études - Danny Driver

CDA68347 Francisco Guerrero: Magnificat, Lamentations & Canciones - El León de Oro, Peter Phillips, Marco Antonio Garcia de Paz

KAIROS

Friedrich Cerha

I. Keintate

Eine letzte Art Chansons

HK Gruber, Ensemble die reihe, Friedrich Cerha

0015100KAI

Toshio Hosokawa: Works for Flute

Yoshie Ueno

Mayumi Miyata, Ken'ichi Nakagawa

0015092KAI

KINTSUGI RECORDINGS

KNT001 Jasmin Seidl ″Repose″

All pieces composed and performed by Jasmin Seidl (piano)

Release: 26 Feb 2021

LOUTH CONTEMPORARY MUSIC SOCIETY - 'OUT OF SILENCE'

LCMS2021 sEmbers - Valentin Silvestrov: String Quartet No 3 (2011); Raymond Deane: Embers; Mathiya

Songbird - Margaret Marshall - Purcell, Handel, Mozart and Finzi, recorded with German radio orchestras early in her career in the 1970s from material only recently rediscovered

Linda Catlin Smith: string trio Meadow



LYRITA

SRCD 390 Daniel Jones: Symphonies 3 and 5 - BBC Welsh Symphony Orchestra / Bryden Thomson

Release: 5 March 2021

SRCD 389 Robert Simpson (1921-1997) A Centenary Release Premieres from the Royal Festival Hall, London - London Symphony Orchestra - Symphony No 5 (1973) and Symphony No 6 (1980)

Release: April 2021

MDG

MDG9022209 - 'Two years younger than JS Bach, Johann Balthasar Christian Freislich was musically absolutely on the cutting edge. Far away from the traditional music centres of Europe, he created works that reconciled the highly topical gallant to sensitive style with the opulent taste of the probably rather conservative Gdansk bourgeoisie. Andrzej Szadejko and his Goldberg Baroque Ensemble present three of Freislich's secular cantatas; another jewel in the attractive MDG series of the rich Baltic musical heritage.'

MDG6132196 - 'Bela Bartok set out to collect and research the folk music of Transylvania, Hungary and Romania. At this time 3,000 kilometres further south-east, the monk Komitas had already gathered a magnificent archive of songs and dances, both religious and folk, from his culture, ancient Armenia. In an unusual double portrait, Steffen Schleiermacher shows the differences and similarities between these two artistic personalities, whose compositions are decisively influenced by their engagement with the original music of their homeland.'

MDG9512201 - 'First Recording on the Sauer Organ Bremen 'Die Glocke'. When in 1928 the great organ in the Bremen "Glocke" was handed over to the concert public, the critics were full of praise for the successful symbiosis of the excellent instrument from the renowned Sauer workshop and the outstanding acoustics of the concert hall. Now this instrument, which is uniquely preserved in Germany, has been honoured for the first time on Super Audio CD and shows that it is capable of "perfectly reproducing the literature of past times as well as that of the present".'

MDG9032202 - 'The Hungarian dances of Johannes Brahms have always been most popular. Rarely, however, have these immortal evergreens been heard so glowing and full of life as in the performance of Guido Schiefen and Markus Kreul, who for the first time ever recorded the complete arrangement for cello and piano by the Italian cello virtuoso Alfredo Piatti on Super Audio CD.'

MERCURY KX

Ólafur Arnalds New Album, some kind of peace,

Featuring new track 'The Bottom line' (ft. Josin),

latest single 'Loom' (ft. Bonobo) + more

MOZART RECORDS

Edward Chilvers: 31 Pieces

Release: 24 March 2021

'Virtuosic pianist devises incredible dice and mathematical chart system to follow nature not convention'

MSR CLASSICS

Curt Cacioppo: Illuminations. Kristina Bachrach / William Sharp

MS1688 Lowell Liebermann Solo Piano Music Volume 3 - David Korevaar

NAIVE / BELIEVE

Two Roses - Avishai Cohen, Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra / Alexander Hanson

Release: 16 April 2021

NAVONA RECORDS

No More War - Semir Hasić - contemporary classical - accordion & chamber ensemble

Release: 26 March 2021

Sound & Light - Demondrae Thurman - contemporary classical - euphonium & piano

Release: 26 March 2021

Sparks Vol II - Dave Dexter, William C. White, Simon Andrews, Rain Worthington, Allen Brings, John A. Carollo, John Franek, Jeff Mangels

Release: 12 March 2021

The Priestess of Morphine - Rosśa Crean - opera/vocals and chamber ensemble

Release: March 2021

Remember: Stanley Grill - violin and piano / contemporary classical

Release: March 2021

The Travelled Road - Evan Mack - Contemporary classical - soprano, piano & cello

Release: March 2021

Moto Eterno - piano trio / contemporary classical - Matthew Hetz, Pierre Schroeder, Timothy Kramer, John Hawkes, David T. Bridges, John G. Bilotta, Christian Paterniti, Diane Jones, Katherine Price, Michael Cohen

Release: March 2021

The Tower and the Garden - The Crossing / Donald Nally - Gregory Spears: The Tower and the Garden; Joel Puckett: I enter the earth; Toivo Tulev: A child said, what is the grass?

Available: 12 Feb 2021



NAXOS

CD - Release 12 March 2021:

8574205 DVORAK: SPIRIT OF BOHEMIA

8574257 BREINER: A JOURNEY

8574119 SCHUMANN: LIEDER EDITION, VOL. 10

8669049 HAGEN: ORSON REHEARSED

8579059 BOUMANS: LUXEMBOURG, VOL. 1

8574060 PEARSON: CROSSING AMERICAS

CD - Release 26 March 2021

8574254 FISHER: SYMPHONIES NOS.1-6

8574251 BINGHAM: HEAVEN AND EARTH

8579080 ELGAR: TROMBONE TRAVELS, VOL. 2

8574114 R-KORSAKOV: RUSSIAN TRIOS, VOL. 3

8574106 LISZT: COMPLETE PIANO, VOL. 57

8579094 KURTAG: DE PROFUNDIS

DVD or BLU-RAY - Release: 5 March 2021

2110673 CZERNOWIN: HEART CHAMBER

NBD0120V CZERNOWIN: HEART CHAMBER



NAXOS NORWAY

CD - Release: 5 March 2021

NXN2006 SJOVAAG: SUNDAY SONGS

NEW FOCUS RECORDINGS

Scott Wollschleger: Dark Days - Synesthetic Works for Solo Piano

Performed by Karl Larson

Release: 23 April 2021

NIMBUS

Release: 5 March 2021

NI8106 Johannes Brahms: Violin Sonatas - Hagai Shaham, Arnon Erez

Release: 5 March 2021

NI8107 Gabriel Fauré, Maurice Ravel: Violin Sonatas & Other Works - Hagai Shaham, Arnon Erez

Release: 5 March 2021

NI6409 The Piano Music of Thomas de Hartmann Elan Sicroff, pianist (2 CDs)

Release: April 2021

NI6411 The Chamber Music of Thomas de Hartmann various artists (2 CDs)

Release: April 2021

NI 6413 The Songs of Thomas de Hartmann

Including texts by Marcel Proust, Paul Verlaine, James Joyce, and Percy Bysshe Shelley

Release: April 2021

NI6414 J.S. Bach Goldberg Variations BWV988 Aria mit verschiedenen Veränderungen Arranged for violin, guitar and cello - David Juritz, violin Craig Ogden, classical guitar Tim Hugh, cello (CD and Digital Audio - 56 page study score also available by request)

Release: April 2021



ODRADEK

ODRCD399 - 'Following the success of his Odradek debut, 'Abschied' (keyboard works by C.P.E. Bach), pianist Vittorio Forte pays tribute to one of his musical heroes, Earl Wild, whose transcriptions are, in Forte's words, "a revelation".'

OEHMS CLASSICS

Release: 19 March 2021

OC991 MASCAGNI: IRIS (2 CD) - Chor und Orchester der Berliner Operngruppe, Karine Babajanyan, Samuele Simoncini, Ernesto Petti, David Oištrek, Nina Clausen, Andrès Moreno García, Felix Krieger

OC1900 LISZT: PIANO WORKS (4 CD) - Alfredo Perl, BBC Orchestra, Yakov Kreizberg

ONDINE

Release: 5 March 2021

ODE 1383-2 STANCHINSKY: PIANO WORKS

ODE 1351-2 KARNAVICIUS: QUARTETS 1 & 2

OPUS ARTE

Release: 26 March 2021

OA1330D GOUNOD: FAUST (DVD)

OABD7285D GOUNOD: FAUST (BLU-RAY)

OA1333D PROKOFIEV: CINDERELLA (DVD)

ORANGE MOUNTAIN

Release: 26 March 2021

OMM0150 Glass-Bach Dresden - Mark Steinbach - Philip Glass, Johann Sebastian Bach

ORCHID CLASSICS

ORC100159 Yu Kosuge, piano - Four Elements, Vol. 3: Wind - Louis-Claude Daquin, François Couperin, Jean-Philippe Rameau, Akira Nishimura, Ludwig van Beethoven, Claude Debussy, Leoš Janáček

Release: 5 March 2021

ORC100160 Tango in the Night - Binelli-Ferman Duo, Daniel Binelli, Polly Ferman, Leanne Nicholls, City Chamber Orchestra of Hong Kong, Germán Augusto Gutiérrez - Ángel Villoldo, Mariano Mores, Astor Piazzoll, Daniel Binelli, Horacio Salgán, Aníbal Troilo, Julián Plaza, Anselmo Aieta, Matos Rodríguez

Release: 19 March 2021

ORFEO

Release: 5 March 2021

C200052 BEETHOVEN: LEONORE (2 CD)

MP2101 HAYDN: MISSA CELLENSIS (2 CD)

PAN CLASSICS

PC10420 - 'Venice's four famous orphanages for girls, the Ospedali, were, along with St Mark's Basilica, the musical centres of the city and a European-wide attraction for musicians and travellers. Baldassare Galuppi, who was central to the development of Italian opera, was maestro di coro at the Ospedale di San Lazzaro dei Mendicanti for twelve years, for which he created the oratorio "Jahel" in 1747 and performed it there. The oratorio is about the biblical heroine Jahel, whose murder of the army leader Sisara leads to the liberation of Israel.'

PASSACAILLE

PAS1099 - 'Il violoncello di Corelli leads us to the origins of the solo cello literature – although one should actually use the term violone. In fact, the cello, as we know it today in its standard form, had many different sizes before its current proportions became generally established. The instrument played by Alessandro Palmeri on this recording was built by Simone Cimapane in Rome in 1685. It is a rare testimony to the original size of the violone. It is furthermore a unique instrument because it was used in ensembles in Rome in which Corelli himself played.'

PAS1091 - During the height of its popularity, from the mid-16th century into the 18th, the cornetto was frequently depicted in art as an instrument of angels. Paintings, sculptures, and engravings abound in which the cornetto takes a prominent place among choirs of angelic musicians. For this project Bruce Dickey and Hana Blažíková take the image of angel musicians as a point of departure for an aural journey ranging from 1600 to the present day.

PAS1102 - 'The paths of I SOLISTI and Frederik Neyrinck first crossed in 2011. The ensemble immediately recognised the artistic talent of the Flemish composer and together they set up a long-term collaboration. The fruits thereof can be heard on this album, which consists exclusively of works by Neyrinck, written especially for the ensemble.'

PAUMANOK RECORDS

Michael Shapiro: Peace Variatons for Solo Violin - Tim Fain

Theme and 18 Variations on the traditional melody of Shalom Aleichem

PENTATONE

PTC5186270

Songs for Murdered Sisters

A powerful song cycle featuring music by Jake Heggie and poems of Margaret Atwood

performed by Canadian baritone Joshua Hopkins

Release date: 5 March 2021

PLEASURE OF THE TEXT RECORDINGS

PotTR1309 Nate Wooley: Mutual Aid Music (2 CDs) - Eight Ensemble Concertos by Wooley Performed by saxophonist Ingrid Laubrock, violinist Joshua Modney, cellist Mariel Roberts, pianists Sylvie Courvoisier and Cory Smythe, percussionists Matt Moran and Russell Greenberg, and Nate Wooley on trumpet

Release: 16 April 2021

POLISH CULTURAL INSTITUTE NEW YORK / LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN ASSOCIATION

October 16, 2020 - Warsaw Philharmonic

Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra

Jerzy Maksymiuk - conductor

Lucas Krupinski - piano

Krzysztof Penderecki Polymorphia

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto no. 4 in G major, Op. 58

Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 2



October 17, 2020 - Warsaw Philharmonic Concert Hall

Andrzej Wierciński - piano

Dawid Runtz - conductor

Orchestra Sinfonia Iuventus

Felix Mendelsshon Symphony no. 1

Krzysztof Penderecki Aria from 3 pieces in Old Style

Frederic Chopin Piano Concerto in E minor, Op. 11



October 22, 2020 - Warsaw Philharmonic

Orchestra Sinfonia Varsovia

Maciej Tworek - conductor

Andrzej Wierciński - piano

Krzysztof Penderecki Adagietto from Paradise Lost

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto no. 3 in C minor, Op. 37

Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7

PROFIL

Release: 5 March 2021

PH20060 Cesar Franck: Le Chasseur Maudit; Variations Symphoniques pour Piano et Orchestre; Richard Strauss: Burlesque in D minor for piano and orchestra; Tod und Verklarung - Ekaterina Litvintseva, Nordwestdeutsche Philharmonie, Jonathan Bloxham

PH20066 Rudolph Schock - Opera in German, Vol. 2 (10 CDs) - Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Jacques Offenbach, Daniel François Esprit Auber

PROSPERO

PROSP0011 - 'An exceptional recital of well-known and lesser-known songs by Richard Strauss, outstandingly interpreted by Daniel Behle, Opus-Klassik prize winner and 'Singer of the Year 2019', and Swiss pianist Oliver Schnyder. The program includes Gesange des Orients Op.77 and Kramerspiegel Op.66, two rarely heard song cycles by the composer.'

QUARTZ

QTZ2138 Rachmaninov: Works for piano - Irina Bogdanova

Release: 5 March 2021

RESONUS CLASSICS

RES10275 Gabriel Fauré: Works for Violin & Piano - Jane Gordon, Jan Rautio

Release: 5 March 2021

SKANI

LMIC086 - 'This album contains world premiere recordings of Latvian composer Santa Ratniece sung by the Latvian Radio Choir - one of the leading choirs in the world today. Ratniece often composes works that are linked to a specific geographical area and natural phenomena but her compositions do not paint pictures or result in mere sound paintings. Instead, the fluidity of her music turns these phenomena into events in which the encounter with nature has become a spiritual experience.'

SOLO MUSICA

SM331 Walter Grimmer, 3G Quartet - String Quintets by Franz Schubert & Philippe Racine

Release: 5 March 2021

SM341 Nachklang: Works by Hans Schäuble, Peter Mieg, Arthur Honegger, Frank Martin and Oethmar Schoek - Luca Bernard, Hans Adolfsen

Release: 5 March 2021

SM344 Beethoven: Piano Sonatas Nos. 7, 23 and 28 - Jean-Nicolas Diatkine

Release: 5 March 2021

SM348 Henri Marteau: 24 Caprices Op 25 for Violin and Piano, Vol 5 - Ingolf Turban and his students

Release: 12 March 2021

SM357 Franziska Heinzen & Benjamin Mead - Les Six: Auric, Durey, Honegger, Milhaud, Poulenc and Tailleferre

Release: 12 March 2021

SM358 Boten der Liebe - Message of Love: Music by Wagner & Mahler arranged for String Quartet - Voyager Quartet

Release: 26 March 2021

SOMM RECORDINGS

Release: 19 March 2021

SOMMCD 0629 Mozart: Piano Sonatas Vol 4 - Peter Donohoe

Volume 4 of Peter Donohoe's acclaimed survey of Mozart's Piano Sonatas focuses on the composer's adoption of the newly emerging pianoforte and his bold exploitation of its more sophisticated voicing.

SOMMCD 0630 Dreams Melting - James Geer, Ronald Woodley - Songs by Howard Ferguson, Rebecca Clarke, Elizabeth Maconchy, Gerald Finzi, Phyllis Tate

A revealing survey of British songs from the early 20th century by tenor James Geer and pianist Ronald Woodley including world premiere recordings of Elizabeth Maconchy's A Hymn to God the Father and Phyllis Tate's The Falcon and Cradle Song. Other works on the recording include six varied and vital songs by Rebecca Clarke, Howard Ferguson's

five-part treatment of Denton Welch's poems, Discovery and Finzi's Till Earth Outwears.

SONO LUMINUS

SLE-70019 María Huld Markan Sigfúsdóttir: Kom vinur - two choral works - Schola Cantorum, Hörður Áskelsson

SONY CLASSICAL

Riccardo Muti and the Vienna Philharmonic - New Year's Concert 2021 (2 CDs)

Live concert from the Musikverein without an in-hall audience, but with interactive

live streamed applause from 7,000 people.

Available: 8 Jan 2021

Songs of Comfort and Hope

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma and pianist Kathryn Stott

Release: 11 Dec 2020

STERLING RECORDS

CDA1851 Lars Sellergren, piano, plays Schubert, Schumann, Brahms, Ravel - Vol. 6

Release: 5 March 2021

STONE RECORDS

5060192781052 The Isolated Cellist - Clare O’Connell - Marin Marais, Barbara Strozzi, Aidan O’Rourke, Kit Downes, Enzo Gragnaniello, Tarquinio Merula, Alex Mills, Stefano Landi

Release: 12 March 2021

STRADIVARIUS

STR37174 Robert HP Platz: Più di un sogno - Roberto Fabbriciani

Release: 5 March 2021

SUPERTRAIN RECORDS

Richard Danielpour: An American Mosaic - Simone Dinnerstein, piano

Release: 26 March 2021



SWR CLASSIC

Release: 19 March 2021

SWR19095CD WUNDERLICH: SACRED MUSIC (7 CD)

SWR19104CD TENOR HITS FROM THE 1930S

SWR19106CD SHOSTAKOVICH: SYMPHONY NO. 11

TACTUS

Release: 5 March 2021

TC 910004 Franco Margola and Ottorino Respight Cello Works

TC 810790 Emilia GIULIANI: Complete works for Guitar (2 CD)

TC 670004 The organ tradition of Apulia-Naples from Renaissance to Baroque - Margherita Sciddurlo

TC 960701 Maurizio Guernieri: Chamber Works - Coro Euridice, LatinoBalcanica Ensemble

TOCCATA CLASSICS

Release: 5 March 2021

TOCC 0093 Vasily Kalafati piano music - Jeremy Thompson

TOCC 0096 Mieczysław Weinberg: Complete Violin Sonatas, Vol 3 - Yuri Kalnits, Michael Csanyi-Wills

TOCC 0375 John Worgan: Complete Harpsichord Music - Julian Perkins, Timothy Roberts

TOCC 0589 Derek B Scott: orchestral music - John Dew, bagpipes, Liepāja Symphony Orchestra, Paul Mann

TRITTICO RECORDS

Martin Georgiev: Violin Concerto - Vasko Vassilev, Covent Garden Soloists (digital only)

TUDOR

TUD7207 Franz Anton Hoffmeister: 6 flute quartets - Andreas Blau, Christoph Streuli, Ulrich Knörzer, David Riniker

Release: 12 March 2021

TUD7171 Giovanni Lorenzo Gregori: 10 Concerti grossi, Op 2; Alessandro Stradella: Sonate; Sinfonie - Capriccio Barock Orchester, Dominik Kiefer



UNITEL EDITIONS

DVD or BLU-RAY - Release: 19 March 2021

803708 MOZART: LE NOZZE DI FIGARO (2 DVD)

803804 MOZART: LE NOZZE DI FIGARO (1 BLU-RAY)

Bo Skovhus, Christine Schäfer, Mari Eriksmoen, Andrè Schuen, Elisabeth Kulman, Ildikó Raimondi, Peter Kálmán, Mauro Peter, Arnold Schoenberg Chor, Concentus Musicus Wien, Nikolaus Harnoncourt

WARNER MUSIC

Phoenix - Janusz Wawrowski, violin, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra / Grzegorz Nowak - violin concertos by Tchaikovsky and twentieth century Polish composer ‌Ludomir‌ ‌Różycki

Release: 12 March 2021

Lucienne Renaudin Vary, trumpet: Piazzolla Stories - Orchestre Philharmonique de Monte Carlo - Astor Piazzolla, Carlos Gardel, Alberto Ginastera, Johann Sebastian Bach, Niccolò Paganini and Nadia Boulanger

Available: 26 February 2021

YARLUNG RECORDS - ANDELAIN

Confessions - Laura Strickling, soprano; Joy Schreier, piano - Clarice Assad, Gilda Lyon, Tom Cipullo, Amy Beth Kirsten, Michael Djupstrom, and Libby Larsen



OTHER (label not known at time of publication)

Monica Cardenas: 10 Preludes and Fugues of Latin America; Sonata Herencia

Monica Cardenas, piano

Nico de Napoli, piano: Mendelssohn, Bach, Schubert, Schumann, Liszt, Chopin, Koželuch, Kabalevsky, Barbarossa

Available: 2020

Philip Serna - Michael East (ca.1580-1648) – The Fancies à2 from the Seventh Set of Bookes (1638)

Philip Serna - Size Matt’reth Not - The Compleat Fantazias for 2 Treble Viols & the 3 & 4-part Consorts for the 'Great Dooble Base' by Orlando Gibbons (bap.1583-1625)

Philip Serna - Leonora Duarte (1610-1678) – The Complete Sinfonias à5 for Viol Consort

Philip Serna - Drawing Blankes - The Fantasias for Viols Consort by Edward Blankes (ca.1550-1633)