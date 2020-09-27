Virtual Cellobello Gala 2020

Yo-Yo Ma, Mischa Maisky, Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Alisa Weilerstein and Pieter Wispelwey will perform at the virtual CelloBello Gala 2020 on Sunday 11 October 2020 at 3pm ET (or 19:00 UCT/GMT).

The event benefits CelloBello.org, the free, accessible-to-everyone site that provides top-level lessons, masterclasses, interviews and interactive live-streamed chats with renowned artist-teachers from the solo, chamber music, orchestral and teaching professions.

The gala will include a real-time Q&A with some of the artists. The event is hosted by Mike Block. Tickets are US$100. General admission tickets must be purchased for event access.

CelloBello.org aims to nurture and strengthen the individual cellist and the global cello community through free online instruction and advice from renowned cellists and teachers. The organization aims to be of particular value to both students and professionals who may be resource-deprived and offers access to all cellists and enthusiasts, regardless of location, race, socio-economic status or ability level.

CelloBello was born out of a desire to maximize the educational potential of the internet and offer the highest level of online musical instruction to cellists without access to teachers, to stimulate musical and technical discussion and exchange, and to foster a global cello community. Paul Katz, former cellist with the Cleveland Quartet and current Professor of Cello at the New England Conservatory in Boston, is the founder and artistic director of CelloBello. The CelloBello website was launched in March 2010 and re-designed in 2017. In 2019, CelloBello merged with the Internet Cello Society, taking over the society's archival material.

Posted 27 September 2020 by Allison Van Etten