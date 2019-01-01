Peter Schreier

Peter Schreier, the German tenor and later conductor, was born in Meissen on 29 July 1935. From 1945 he lived in Dresden. As a boy, he sang in the Dresdner Kreuzchor. After study in Dresden, he sang opera in Europe and gradually specialised in lieder and Mozart's operatic roles. He was one of the twentieth century's leading tenors, and was known as one of the few singers from the German Democratic Republic to perform internationally.

Peter Schreier died on 25 December 2019, aged eighty-four, following a long illness.