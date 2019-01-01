Georg Katzer

German composer and teacher Georg Katzer was born in Habelschwerdt, Lower Silesia on 10 January 1935. He studied at the Hanns Eisler Hochschule für Musik in East Berlin, then in Prague with Karel Janáček. As a postgraduate student at the German Academy of the Arts in Berlin, he became the last master student of Hanns Eisler.

As a freelance composer and musician, he worked in electronic music studios in Bratislava and Paris, and then became a member of the Academy of the Arts in East Berlin, where he later became a professor, held masterclasses in composition and founded the Studio for Experimental Music.

His early music was influenced by Bartok, Stravinsky and Eisler. Later, under the influence of Lutosławski and Zimmermann, he used aleatoric, collage, electronic and serial techniques.

Georg Katzer died in Berlin on 7 May 2019, aged eighty-four.

A selection of articles about Georg Katzer

CD Spotlight. Mightily dramatic - Georg Katzer's 'Medea in Korinth', appreciated by Patric Standford. '... vivid and clear spontaneity ...'





