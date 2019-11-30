Mariss Jansons

Latvian conductor Mariss Jansons was born in Riga on 14 January 1943, where his Jewish singer mother, Iraida Jansons, was in hiding from the Nazis. He studied violin with his father, conductor Arvīds Jansons, who became assistant to Yevgeny Mravinsky at the Leningrad Philharmonic.

Mariss Jansons studied piano and conducting at the Leningrad Conservatory, then studied in Vienna with Hans Swarowsky and in Salzburg with Herbert von Karajan.

He was associate conductor of the Leningrad Philharmonic from 1973, and music director of the Oslo Philharmonic from 1979 until 2000. From 1992 he was principal guest conductor of the London Philharmonic, and also worked as a guest conductor with the London Symphony Orchestra. From 1997 until 2004 he was music director of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. From 2002 until 2015 he was chief conductor of the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra.

He was chief conductor of the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra from 2003 until his death from heart disease at his home in St Petersburg on 30 November 2019, aged seventy-six.

