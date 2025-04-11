The Performing Artist as Co-creator

John Dante Prevedini will lead an online discussion for Classical Music Daily on Wednesday 23 April 2025

John Dante Prevedini will lead an online discussion on the subject of 'The Performing Artist as Co-creator' on Wednesday 23 April 2025. Everyone is welcome to join us. We hope that the discussion will include many different aspects of the interaction between the performers, composers and other creators. This subject was suggested by Yekaterina Lebedeva after our last online meeting in December.

The discussion will run for one hour, and will use the Zoom online meeting software. This is the link to join us :

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88296089882?pwd=ZWp3dDlod2krekhpbTVISHp6bDhPZz09

Meeting ID: 882 9608 9882

Passcode: 503818

It's advisable to test this link beforehand to check that it works on your device.

The start time is shown below in various time zones:

Canada / USA west coast 08:00 PDT Wednesday 23 April Canada / USA mountain time 09:00 MDT Wednesday 23 April Canada / USA east coast 11:00 EDT Wednesday 23 April Iceland 15:00 UCT/GMT Wednesday 23 April Ireland / UK 16:00 IST/BST Wednesday 23 April Central Europe / South Africa 17:00 CEST/SAST Wednesday 23 April Eastern Europe 18:00 EEST Wednesday 23 April India 20:30 IST Wednesday 23 April Hong Kong / Singapore 23:00 HKT/SGT Wednesday 23 April Japan 00:00 JST Thursday 24 April Sydney, Australia 01:00 AEST Thursday 24 April New Zealand 03:00 NZST Thursday 24 April

Please join us if you can. You can also pass on details to anyone else who you think might be interested in taking part.

If you're unavailable at this time, it will also be possible to record a contribution from now until the end of Tuesday 29 April 2025, using the Zoom link above.

You can join the meeting using audio only if you don't have a camera on your device or you prefer that your face doesn't appear on the published recording.

If you don't have a microphone on your device, you can join the meeting, watch and listen, and send us text-based messages during the meeting which we should be able to read out to everyone.

If the meeting time isn't suitable for you, you can record a message for us in advance of the meeting, using the Zoom link above, from now onwards. We can then play your message during the meeting, if you wish, and discuss what you say.

The discussion will be recorded, edited into a video podcast and published here on 1 May 2025. Our video newsletters normally receive well over a thousand views.

Before publication, we'll send everyone who took part a 'proof' video which they can comment on, in case anything occurs during the meeting that anyone would prefer not to be published.

After participants have seen the proof, it should also be possible to record further comments using the link above, which we can publish as part of the final video.

If you can't (or prefer not to) use Zoom, short comments that you send before and afterwards can also be recorded and sent using any standard audio or video file format, such as MP3 or MP4 etc, or (by prior arrangement) via Signal or WhatsApp.

The conversation will be in English. During the session, please keep your audio muted except when you're actually speaking, to avoid background sounds appearing in the final mix. Please don't use AI software to change the appearance of your face or to generate comments.

If you would like to join us, please contact us in advance, so that we can send you a reminder before the meeting starts.

You can view our previous video discussions via the newsletters page.

Posted 11 April 2025

by Keith Bramich