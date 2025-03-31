April 2025 Newsletter

DISCUSSION: John Dante Prevedini leads a discussion about Improvisation in the classical world and beyond, including contributions from David Arditti, James Lewitzke, James Ross and Steve Vasta.
SPONSORED: Ensemble. Unjustly Neglected - In this specially extended feature, Armstrong Gibbs' re-discovered 'Passion according to St Luke' impresses Roderic Dunnett.
All sponsored features >>
Classical Music Daily usually publishes a monthly newsletter, normally on or before the first day of each month. Big Music, our April 2025 offering, has just been published. This PDF can be accessed by following the link on this page.
To read our previous newsletters, please visit the newsletters page. To register to receive an email every month, when each newsletter has been published, please visit the updates page.
Posted 31 March 2025 by Keith Bramich