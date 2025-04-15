Adèle Charvet

The French mezzo-soprano has been signed up by the Intermusica agency

French mezzo-soprano Adèle Charvet (born Montpellier, 1993) has been signed up by the Intermusica agency.

With a voice praised as 'velvety', 'rich' and 'vibrantly sensitive', Charvet has swiftly risen to become one of the most exciting French mezzos. This season, she makes her role debut as the title role in Ariodante for Opera national du Rhin, Strasbourg; the title role of Carmen in a new production at the Opéra royal de Versailles, and her role debut as Charlotte in Werther with the Geneva Chamber Orchestra conducted by Marc Leroy-Calatayud.

Her season highlights also include a celebratory concert with Julien Chauvin's Le Concert de La Loge at the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées; Carmen and Djamileh excerpts with Minkowski and Les Musiciens du Louvre; Dido in Dido and Aeneas with le Poème Harmnique at Bozar; J S Bach's Easter Oratorio with the Cleveland Orchestra conducted by Bernard Labadie, and her debut at the Glyndebourne Festival as Cherubino in Le nozze di Figaro.

Adèle Charvet, daughter of composer Pierre Charvet, began studying music at the age of six. She studied with Yves Sotin and Élène Golgevit at the Conservatoire de Paris.

Further information: adelecharvet.com

Posted 15 April 2025 by Keith Bramich