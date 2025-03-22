Studio Martínek

American audio production company Parma Recordings has established new operations in Czechia

American audio production company Parma Recordings has established new recording operations in Czechia at the historic Studio Martínek in Prague's Smichov district. Parma is taking over the management of this famous studio, furthering its commitment to world-class music production.

Studio Martínek has been a cultural landmark for more than a century, and a destination for classical composers and performers for over seventy years, offering a top-tier engineering environment, lush acoustics, and an art nouveau setting steeped in history. It has an ideal space for classical recording, particularly suitable for chamber groups and for smaller orchestras and choirs, and a legacy which includes recordings by musicians such as Vladimir Ashkenazy and Charles Mackerras.

Bob Lord, CEO of Parma Recordings, says:

Studio Martínek is available for a wide range of recording projects – whether within Parma, independent productions or other initiatives. Our goal is to preserve its historical significance while opening it up to new opportunities for musicians from all over the world.

Jan Košulič, Parma's vice president of production, comments:

Studio Martínek holds a special genius loci, having inspired recording artists for the past seventy years. We are honored to continue this legacy, bringing world-class performers and exceptional music together within its walls.

Parma is planning to conduct many of its recording sessions and initiatives at Studio Martínek, and the company's production team has already held several sessions at the studio with many of today's leading composers and performers. Projects recorded at Studio Martínek will be released by one of Parma's independent labels - Navona, Ravello, Big Round, Ansonica and the newly-acquired Albany Records.

The team had one of its first sessions of 2025 at Studio Martínek with the Kühn Choir of Prague, recording HaShir HaShem Luchem by American composer Jay Anthony Gach. The recording will release alongside several other choral works by contemporary composers on Celestial Voices 2, a Dolby Atmos immersive audio album from Navona Records.

Further information: studiomartinek.com

Posted 22 March 2025 by Keith Bramich