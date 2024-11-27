An Invitational Experience to Peace and Serenity

GERALD FENECH recommends a recording of mediaeval chants of the Cistercians



The Cistercian Order finds its historical origin in Citeaux, a French monastery founded in 1098 by a group of monks under the leadership of St Robert Molesme. Having left behind the Abbey of Molesme to found a new monastery, the community set out intending to live a life faithful to the simplicity of the Rule of St Benedict. Inspired by the age's strong spirit of ecclesial and monastic reform, they wanted to set aside some of the developments in monastic life to embark on a set of ideals popular among contemporary monastic reformers: among them were a desire for an effective balance between prayer and serious work, an emphasis on evangelical poverty and a detachment from worldly affairs.

Amidst all this religious fervour and ongoing social tensions was born, not only a simple architecture where the monks could live an austere life, but also the liturgy and music were also freed from unnecessary ornamentation. To this day, the songs of the Cistercians radiate a contemplative, meditative simplicity.

This three CD box brings together three very different recordings of this unique music. CD 1 presents a complete vespers from the monks' Liturgy of the Hours, with the chants for the feast of the Nativity of the Virgin Mary.

Listen — Antiphona I (Ad Vespera

(CHR 77481 CD1 track 1, 0:00-0:55)

CD 2 is dedicated to St Bernard of Clairvaux, the great father of the Cistercian Order.

Listen — Hymnus in festo S Bernhardis Bernardus inclytis

(CHR 77481 CD2 track 2, 2:28-3:18)

CD 3 presents the chants of the Cistercian nuns who, unlike their male brothers, spent their lives in complete seclusion behind the monastery walls. Their songs were audible to outsiders in the churches but the female singers sang in the choir room, which was separated from the church, and were not visible to the outside world.

Listen — Graduale Benedicta et venerabilis es Maria Versus Virgo dei genitrix

(CHR 77481 CD3 track 1, 0:03-1:02)

This set is indeed a commitment to faith that reminds us how seriously music was taken when performed for the spiritual nourishment of the community, and we would do well to return to this edifying genre, which I think is absolutely necessary when considering the maddening world we live in.

An uplifting collection, exquisitely sung, that should instill in the listener that air of tranquility which is so vital for one to keep a clear mind and act accordingly. Recommended in the spirit of an invitational experience to peace and serenity.

