GEOFF PEARCE discovers the music of Richard Stöhr



I have always considered that I am fairly well read on classical composers, but as I grow old, I realise that I have barely scratched the surface, and am finding new composers, almost on a daily basis. I have to admit never having heard of Richard Franz Stöhr (1874-1967) or any of his music. He was well regarded in Austria and was a colleague of many musical and intellectual luminaries of his age. Because he was Jewish, he lost his academic positions when the Nazis annexed Austria, but was able to emigrate to the US, where he spent the rest of his life as a composer, teacher and music librarian. He was on the staff at The Curtis Institute in Philadelphia and one of his students was Leonard Bernstein. Stöhr's music is firmly entrenched in the nineteenth century styles and this perhaps is one reason why his considerable output receives scant recognition these days.

The first work on this recording is Per Aspera ad Astra, a festival overture for concert band composed in 1942, which was a very productive year for the composer. It is an odd little work, quite quirky and interesting, but not what I would consider great music. The title means 'Through Adversity to the Stars' so there is a feeling of pomp to it, and I cannot help but wonder if the composer wrote this tongue in cheek.

The 'Musical Poem' Two Roads to Victory (Through Arms – Through Love), Op 79b, was also written in the same year, for similar forces, but with the addition of solo parts for violin and flute. This is also a strange quirky piece. It starts quite ominously and reminds me rather of a funeral march. It becomes more triumphant and migrates to a major key, but this does not last long and the minor sombreness returns until a waltz appears. The music is lighter from here on, although it sort of vacillates between a playful dance mood, a tender slower waltz and some rather grotesque overblown moments. But this is actually an enjoyable and colourful piece.

The Symphony No 2, also written in 1942, is a much more serious affair and more to my liking, to be honest. You can certainly hear the influence of the Vienna of Mahler (with whom Stöhr had been quite well acquainted).

The opening movement is quite grand and colourful, the musical themes are quite varied and the modulations often unexpected, but the structure is clear and the composer shows he is an adept orchestrator. There are considerable changes of mood and colour, often similar to Mahler but without the angst. This is a much more jovial work.

The second movement is rather dirge-like but does not sink into despair, and whilst marked andante, does not linger but proceeds rather purposefully. Again this movement has some interesting modulations, well crafted orchestration and a clear structure.

The third movement, a spirited dance-like gigue in the manner of a scherzo, is complete with a more intimate and relaxed sounding trio. The orchestral writing is sumptuous and overall, this is a happy movement with no dark or sardonic moments.

The final movement is quick and the orchestration requires great dexterity from the players. The mood changes quite often, but this is basically good humoured and sunny music, and there are some colourful modulations, like in the first two movements. There is much to enjoy in this colourful music.

These are all first recordings which somewhat surprises me. Stöhr's output is quite large, and if the symphony presented here is anything to go by, well worth a good listen. It is enjoyable and approachable. I have to say that I preferred the symphony to the other two works. The orchestral playing by Sinfonia Varsovia and direction by Ian Hobson are excellent, and the accompanying booklet, like most of the Toccata Classics notes I have seen to date, is full and informative.

Copyright © 18 October 2024 Geoff Pearce,

Sydney, Australia