Quite a Challenge

GEOFF PEARCE enjoys Dobromir Tsenov's performances of L'ubomir Pipkov's piano music



'Tsenov's commitment, stylish playing and clarity of execution are outstanding ...'

I can honestly say that L'ubomir Pipkov (1904-74) was totally unknown to me until this recording. He is well-known in his native Bulgaria, and quite widely performed there, but performances of his works are rare elsewhere. Performances that do occur outside his country are rare indeed, but his music, especially the symphonic works, were appreciated by people such as Shostakovich.

The first work on the disc is the Suite Bulgare, Op 2, composed in 1928 whilst the composer was a student in Paris, studying with Paul Dukas and Nadia Boulanger. These six contrasting pieces are refreshing and enjoyable. The rhythms and harmonies are quite different and sound a little odd to one who is more accustomed to listening to music from Western Europe. Perhaps some of Bartók's piano works based on folk music from the same region would be the most similar.

Listen — L'ubomir Pipkov: Allegro molto (Suite Bulgare)

(TOCC 0744 track 6, 0:00-0:43) ℗ 2024 Toccata Classics :

Play this media file

Pastorale Op 24 (1944) is a small evocative piece lasting under four minutes. It is a lyrical and expansive little work which I like very much. Its melody reminds me of some of the music of Khachaturian.

Listen — L'ubomir Pipkov: Pastorale Op 24)

(TOCC 0744 track 7, 2:37-3:36) ℗ 2024 Toccata Classics :

Play this media file

This is followed by a lively and fiery little piece entitled 'Dance' from the opera Momchil. The composer transcribed this dance from the opera which had been written four years earlier and deals with the life of a fourteenth century brigand and national hero who fought against the occupying Turks.

Listen — L'ubomir Pipkov: Dance (Momchil)

(TOCC 0744 track 8, 1:18-2:08) ℗ 2024 Toccata Classics :

Play this media file

Metro-rhythmical Pictures and Studies, Op 69 (1969) was originally conceived as a work for the young pianist, but the composer changed the title as the pieces became successively more rhythmically difficult, and the last two of the set of twelve pieces are particularly challenging. The little pieces all have descriptive titles. These are quite delightful and colourful and the descriptive titles are a nice added touch. They are not unlike some of the Bartók Mikrokosmos sets.

Listen — L'ubomir Pipkov: Impromptu in 6/8

(Metro-rhythmical Pictures and Studies Op 69)

(TOCC 0744 track 19, 0:27-1:13) ℗ 2024 Toccata Classics :

Play this media file

This is followed by the Op 77 second set (completed in 1972). There are six pieces here, in a similar vein to the previous set.

Listen — L'ubomir Pipkov: Celebration in 14/8

(Metro-rhythmical Pictures and Studies Op 77)

(TOCC 0744 track 25, 2:34-3:31) ℗ 2024 Toccata Classics :

Play this media file

The final work on this disc is the Childrens' Joys, Op 82. This was originally conceived as a suite of twenty-three pieces, but the sudden death of the composer in early 1974 meant that only fourteen of them had been completed. They are delightful little pieces and were aimed at the beginner pianist, so even though the rhythms can be quite tricky, they are simpler to execute than the much more demanding previous two works. Not all of them had descriptive titles, but the pianist and teacher Lidia Kurteva, who used these little pieces often for her younger students, made titles for those that didn't.

Listen — L'ubomir Pipkov: Ballade for an unfortunate king in 4 4

(Childrens' Joys)

(TOCC 0744 track 32, 0:00-0:26) ℗ 2024 Toccata Classics :

Play this media file

The Bulgarian pianist Dobromir Tsenov is an impressive young performer with a very fine technique and pronounced rhythmic skills. These pieces would be quite a challenge, even if the rhythms are part of one's national heritage. Tsenov's commitment, stylish playing and clarity of execution are outstanding, as are the detailed notes provided in the booklet. I enjoyed this disc.

Copyright © 14 October 2024 Geoff Pearce,

Sydney, Australia