Together

KEITH BRAMICH listens to Arnaud Fillion's 'Kune'



'... surprisingly accessible, varied, mostly traditional sounding and upbeat.'

When albums used to arrive on plastic, with a paper booklet, it was easy to identify the product being sold or reviewed. One of the problems of reviewing albums in our digital world is that it can sometimes be difficult to know exactly what one is reviewing. This is somehow true of this recent album of the music of French composer and musician Arnaud Fillion-Robin, born in Annecy in 1979, and also known as 'Arnito' and Arnaud Fillion. He's known for his work in the jazz, world music and classical genres, and has produced twenty-two albums of his own music.

First of all, what exactly is this music, and in which languages is it being sung? Is it a choral-orchestral work with vocal soloists, consisting of the eleven pieces supplied in the download I received? The composer describes it as a 'songbook', translated from the original French into about fifty languages by volunteers all over the world. Elsewhere it's described as 'a multi-language music creation for peace, written for choir, soloists and symphony orchestra'. The information provided with my eleven received tracks is quite sparse, but various information about this project is also available in various places online.

There's no 'booklet' with the recording as such, but a press release and a composer biography are available, and a full score of the music is provided via a link. The album is available via a series of streaming services, including being available free and unrestricted on YouTube, as the audio tracks I received from the first recording, but also as a complete video of a performance, both made in Lviv, Ukraine, in 2023.

Kune, the title of this work, dating from 2018, means 'together' in Esperanto. Using many languages, it seems, the performers sing about peace and humankind's common concerns, and everything - recording, score and performing materials - appears to be available for free, for the common good.

What isn't at all clear to me is which languages are being used at which time in which movements - presumably alternatives are provided? - and how the performance and recording came to be staged last year in Ukraine. Surely there's a story here, but this isn't made clear.

The album begins with Tara udayo ('Stars are born'), featuring a dramatic orchestral introduction before the choir enters.

Listen — Arnaud Fillion: Tara udayo (Kune)

(Phasma-Music 081 track 1, 1:10-2:07) ℗ 2024 Phasma-Music :

Play this media file

This is followed by the reflective Yalnız değiliz ('Never alone') beginning with alto solo and harp, then becoming a duet with tenor and further instruments. Soon the full choir and orchestra is in play.

Listen — Arnaud Fillion: Yalnız değiliz (Kune)

(Phasma-Music 081 track 2, 1:59-2:57) ℗ 2024 Phasma-Music :

Play this media file

The experience then continues with Bukhnees iluu ('Beyond all'), Jituwa ('Harmony'), Ima to yu toki ('The present', or literally 'Now and then' in Japanese), Das Übel soll weichen von hier ('The evil must depart from here' or 'Let the evil go elsewhere'), Lemah cai ('Promised Land'), Ainga vaovao ('A new start' or 'Saving breath'), Maytan risunchis ('Where are we going'), Occhi chiusi ('Eyelids closed') and finally Kokama putulu ('Become dust').

Listen — Arnaud Fillion: Kokama putulu (Kune)

(Phasma-Music 081 track 11, 2:17-3:06) ℗ 2024 Phasma-Music :

Play this media file

Overall, the music is surprisingly accessible, varied, mostly traditional sounding and upbeat. Some of the movements are quite short. This is a credible project which is very listenable.

Copyright © 5 October 2024 Keith Bramich,

Herefordshire, UK