A Compelling Issue

GERALD FENECH strongly recommends a new recording of music by Gustav Holst and his contemporaries



'... performances are as charming as they are abundantly sensitive.'

Gustav Holst (1874-1934) was one of England's foremost composers during the first half of the twentieth century. A music teacher noted for the excellence of his orchestration, his music combines an international flavour, based on the styles of Ravel, Stravinsky and others, with a continuation of English Romanticism.

The son of a Swedish father and English mother, Holst studied at the Royal College of Music in London. His solo instrument was the trombone and, for some years after leaving the college, he made his living as a trombone player in the Carl Rosa Opera Company and various other orchestras. He became music master at St Paul's Girls' School in 1905 and director of music at Morley College in 1907. These were in fact the most important of his teaching posts which he retained until his death in 1934. Holst's pioneering methods, which entailed a rediscovery of the English vocal and choral tradition, were influential in musical education in many English schools.

This insatiable thirst for teaching was complimented by an ardent love for composition, and Holst left a considerable number of works in practically all genres. These include three operas, choral and instrumental pieces and a number of orchestral works, with the symphonic suite The Planets taking pride of place.

Maybe you are asking yourselves: 'Why all this information on Holst when the disc's programme also includes music by some of his lesser known contemporaries?' Well, the answer is simple. This album, released by the Gustav Holst Society with Albion Records, has the sole purpose of celebrating the one-hundred-and-fiftieth anniversary of Holst's birth with something special. Indeed, Holst was born in Cheltenham on 21 September 1874.

This issue is based on chamber works written or arranged for violin with either voice or another instrument, by Holst himself and four composers who were contemporary with him - with a focus on neglected works but including a new arrangement of one very popular piece, Vaughan Williams' The Lark Ascending.

Violinist Hannah Roper is joined by pianist Martin Jacoby, soprano Emma Tring and harpist Valeria Clarke.

The main protagonist is represented by three works, all of them in previously unrecorded arrangements by Hannah Roper, namely A Song of the Night, Invocation and Lyric Movement.

Ralph Vaughan Williams' The Lark Ascending is heard in a gorgeous arrangement for violin and harp by Valeria Clarke, while William Hurlstone, who died at the age of thirty in 1906 and was highly regarded by his teacher Sir Charles Villiers Stanford, gets on the programme with his Four English Sketches and two previously unrecorded works for violin and piano, namely Revery and Romance.

Rebecca Clarke was a viola player and composer whose work has become more known in recent years. Here she makes her mark with the Three Irish County Songs and Midsummer Moon for violin and piano. Emma Tring delivers the Three Irish County Songs with absolute clarity and warmth, revealing all the affecting beauty of these pieces.

Ethel Barns from Watford was a child prodigy who was already performing in public on both the violin and piano before going to the Royal Academy at the age of thirteen. Here we are regaled by two premiere recordings for violin and piano. These are Lament and Valse Caprice.

All four soloists: Hannah Roper (violin), Martin Jacoby (piano), Emma Tring (soprano) and Valeria Clarke (harp) are at their best, and performances are as charming as they are abundantly sensitive. A compelling issue, highlighting some very rare pieces that deserve to be more heard and appreciated by those who have at heart England's musical heritage. Terrific sonics and some deeply informative annotations complete a disc that should not be missed. Strongly recommended.

