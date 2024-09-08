The blood-dimmed tide
Hello, good afternoon, and welcome to today's episode of Resounding Echoes.
Ansin arna bhárach chuaigh Bran ar muir.
Trí naonúir a bhí siad ann.
Fear amháin dá chomhaltaí agus chomhaoise os cionn na dtrí naonúr ...
Listen — Robert McCarney: The blood-dimmed tide
(Resounding Echoes)
© 2024 Robert McCarney :
Copyright © 8 September 2024
Robert McCarney,
León, Spain
Details of the music played in this episode will appear here on (or shortly after) Sunday 15 September 2024.
The music at the very start and the very end of this programme has been created specially for the Resounding Echoes series by Swiss composer Daniel Schorno.
There's further information about Robert's Resounding Echoes series here.
You can read more articles here about
twentieth century,
piano music,
vocal music,
choral music,
orchestral music,
Austria,
Brazil,
Denmark,
France,
Ireland,
Italy,
Russia,
Ukraine,
USA.
The background image on this page has been derived from a 2001 photo by Keith Bramich of a segment of a wave.