Maria João Pires

The Portuguese pianist has been awarded the 2024 Praemium Imperiale 2024

The Japan Art Association has today announced that eighty-year-old Portuguese pianist Maria João Pires has been awarded the Praemium Imperiale 2024, an award of fifteen million Japanese Yen, worth approximately 105,000 US dollars.

Maria João Pires, born in Lisbon in 1944, is widely regarded as one of the leading interpreters of the piano repertoire of the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. She is a DG/Universal recording artist and is also known for her social work, particularly with underprivileged children.

Since 1989, the Praemium Imperiale Awards have been given annually in the categories of painting, sculpture, architecture, music and theatre/film, covering fields of achievement not represented by the Nobel Prizes. The Laureates are selected from a list submitted by six international advisors to the Japan Art Association. In order to maintain the awards' mandate to select candidates who have made a major international impact in their particular field, the international advisors and their committees are committed to looking beyond their own national boundaries for ground-breaking artists to recommend to the association.

The other 2024 laureates are Shigeru Ban from Japan for architecture, Sophie Calle from France for painting, Ang Lee from Taiwan for theatre/film and Doris Salcedo from Colombia for sculpture. In the words of British politician Chris Patten, the Praemium Imperiale's advisor in the UK, the laureates are 'five hugely diverse artists whose humanity shines in times of uncertainty and turbulence'.

Posted 10 September 2024 by Keith Bramich