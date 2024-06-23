RESOUNDING ECHOES with Robert McCarney

Hello and welcome to today's episode of Echoes of Oblivion. Yes, that's right ... Echoes of Oblivion coming to you today in a new audio format which in theory is how it's going to be from here on. So those of you who normally consume this column as a text to be read ... I'm sure you'll be wondering what's going on.

Listen — Robert McCarney: Imaginary Concert No 1 (Resounding Echoes)
Details of the music played in this episode will appear here on (or shortly after) Sunday 30 June 2024.

 

