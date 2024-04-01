Del Mar-a-Lago Festival

Here are further details about the contemporary music festival mentioned in our April newsletter

We have received further details about the festival mentioned at the end of our April newsletter. The Del Mar-a-Lago Festival is an online-only contemporary classical music festival based in Florida, USA and based around the themes of Easter and the early church organ music of Conlon Nancarrow and Brian Ferneyhough, plus a new work by young American composer Bartholomew Simpson. The new work is heavily influenced by the organ music of J S Bach, one of Franz Joseph Haydn's symphonies, Purcell and English folk music.

The first edition of the festival is available for listening now, and we are pleased to be able to share a short excerpt from the new work.

Speaking on the neural network Eggs Antisocial (which is still known in some circles as 'Titter'), Bartholomew Simpson commented:

I wanted my new work to have something of the feeling of the Del Mar-a-Lago Easter Bunny, and, continuing the animal theme, for it also to include something about frogs and (briefly) cats. It's a great pleasure to me and my dysfunctional family that this new piece will now be heard all over the world.

Listen — Bartholomew Simpson: Itchy and Scratchy Tick-Toccata

Posted 1 April 2024 by Bartholomew Simpson