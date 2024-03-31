April 2024 Newsletter

PROVOCATIVE THOUGHTS:
The late Patric Standford may have written these short pieces deliberately to provoke our feedback. If so, his success is reflected in the rich range of readers' comments appearing at the foot of most of the pages.
Classical Music Daily usually publishes a monthly newletter, normally on or before the first day of each month. Music Festivals in 2024, our April 2024 offering, has just been published. This PDF can be accessed by following the link on this page.
To read our previous newsletters, please visit the newsletters page. To register to receive an email every month, when each newsletter has been published, please visit the updates page.
Posted 31 March 2024 by Keith Bramich