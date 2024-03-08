Chandos Records

British classical record label Chandos Records has been acquired by Naxos founder, Klaus Heymann. Launched in 1979 by Brian Couzens, Chandos Records' catalogue of over three thousand recordings features artists including Alpesh Chauhan, Andrew Davis, Edward Gardner, Neeme Järvi, John Wilson, Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, Louis Lortie, Federico Colli, Sarah Connolly, Francesca Dego, Doric String Quartet, Early Opera Company, Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective, Neave Trio, Brodsky Quartet, Laura van der Heijden, Jennifer Pike, Matilda Lloyd, Elena Urioste, Tasmin Little, Sinfonia of London, and the late Richard Hickox.

This acquisition builds on the long-standing commercial relationship between Chandos Records and the Naxos Music Group, which will now handle worldwide physical and digital distribution for Chandos. Ralph Couzens, Managing Director of Chandos Records, will remain responsible for running the company, whose exciting schedule of new recordings will continue uninterrupted.

Ralph Couzens commented:

It is hard to remember a more vibrant time for Chandos Records. We are lucky to work with a group of artists whose dedication, enthusiasm, skill and imagination result in music making of the highest order. Translating this artistry to the recorded medium with our dedicated team of in-house engineers and producers is not only a privilege - it really is the backbone of Chandos Records. The continuation of these relationships, the Chandos brand and all it stands for is so important to me, continuing what my father started forty-five years ago. I'm delighted that after our very first meeting I found that Klaus Heymann, like me, had such a passion for classical music and its recorded legacy - a passion that I have increasingly felt is missing within our industry. Going forward I really believe the synergy between Chandos and Klaus' team will develop a new era in Classical recording. I'm thrilled that the Chandos artist roster, A&R policy, engineering and production process will remain unchanged, protecting the future of the Chandos brand for years to come.

Klaus Heymann said:

'I was delighted to have this opportunity to expand and deepen the long-standing distribution and marketing relationship between Chandos Records and the Naxos Music Group. I decided to acquire Chandos personally to give Ralph the certainty that the label will remain independent long-term. Ralph Couzens has successfully led Chandos for the last twenty years and I am grateful to him for agreeing to continue running the company which is essential for maintaining its image and status, especially when it comes to A & R policy. The Naxos Group will provide distribution and certain administrative services to Chandos allowing the company to focus on its core mission. And I will do my best to keep the company among the leading classical labels in the world.'

