Turbulent Times

The Australian Youth Orchestra goes to Tasmania for its Autumn Season Concert

Embrace enchanting melodies and captivating performances as the Australian Youth Orchestra (AYO) takes the stage for its highly anticipated Autumn Season Concert, Turbulent Times, on Saturday 6 April 2024, 7.30pm at Federation Concert Hall, Hotel Grand Chancellor, Hobart/Nipaluna, Tasmania.

Conducted by Alexandre Bloch, Music Director of Orchestre National de Lille, the AYO will be joined by renowned soloist Satu Vänskä, principal violinist of the Australian Chamber Orchestra.

The program for Turbulent Times promises an exhilarating journey through a selection of masterpieces, including Ravel's La Valse, Szymanowski's Violin Concerto No 2, Debussy's La Fille aux Cheveux de Lin arranged by Tognetti and Prokofiev's Symphony No 5. The AYO commented:

This concert is a journey through the sounds of these amazing composers, each with their own style, pushing the boundaries of what music can be and capturing the essence of the most turbulent of times - before our own.

Satu Vänskä said:

I'm looking forward to sharing the stage with AYO in Tasmania with this enticing program of music composed in the first decades of the 20th century. This was a time of the birth of modernism, jazz, touring musicians and globalism; this all in the fragile period of the European history that resulted in everlasting cultural consequences around the world. This is the music that was also brought to our shores by the many European immigrants escaping their impossible situations back home. I can't wait to work on this unsung masterpiece with the talented musicians of the AYO searching for the sound of the exotic, thrilling and contemplative.

The AYO, which has a reputation as one of the world's most prestigious and innovative training organisations for young pre-professional musicians, invites you to 'step into a musical time machine as its flagship orchestra transports you to an era of great societal upheaval and political uncertainty'. Don't miss the chance to be part of this extraordinary musical journey as the AYO, Alexandre Bloch and Satu Vänskä create an unforgettable evening with Turbulent Times.

Tickets: events.humanitix.com/ayo

Posted 3 March 2024 by Keith Bramich