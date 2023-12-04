Spellbinding Musical Effect

LUCAS BALL is impressed by Brahms and Wagner in Worcester Cathedral

What great control Samuel Hudson had over tempo changes during the Worcester Festival Choral Society Brahms Ein Deutsches Requiem performance. Passages of liturgical majesty got unleashed from chorus and orchestra under his direction. The subtleties in Brahms' score accumulated into a very spellbinding musical effect.

Interaction between soloists - Rebecca Hardwick and Julien Van Mellaerts - and chorus was gorgeous. Part six's polyphonic passages were managed with great control as well.

Many audience members may only feel the need to congratulate all singers on this occasion for singing the German words of this large scale work with this level of discipline.

Despite Wagner's Siefried Idyll having excitable passages, this was not allowed to become trivialised. Passages where sonorous tone quality came to the fore never became over-indulgent. Indeed, the individual musical motifs demonstrated the gentler side of Wagner.

Samuel Hudson also handled the interesting key changes with ease and without unnecessary fuss.

