Rossini Opera Festival

The programme for next year's Rossini Opera Festival in Pesaro is announced during this year's festival

During the second Rossini Opera Festival Talks 2023, the programme of the forty-fifth edition of the Rossini Opera Festival (ROF) was announced.

The Festival, which will take place in the year that Pesaro will be the Italian Capital of Culture, will offer five operas for a total of thirty performances from 7-23 August 2024. A new production of Bianca e Falliero, directed by Roberto Abbado and staged by Jean-Louis Grinda, will open the festival. The opera has been absent from the ROF since 2005.

It will be followed by another new production, Ermione, conducted by Michele Mariotti and directed by Johannes Erath. The title has not been performed at the festival since 2008.

Two operas will be revived: L'equivoco stravagante, created for ROF 2019 by Moshe Leiser and Patrice Caurier and directed by Michele Spotti, and Il barbiere di Siviglia by Pier Luigi Pizzi, created for ROF 2018 and this time directed by Lorenzo Passerini.

The festival will close with the celebration of the fortieth anniversary of the first modern performance of Il viaggio a Reims, with Diego Matheuz conducting.

Further information: rossinioperafestival.it

Posted 17 August 2023 by Keith Bramich