CACCINI

A classical music word-puzzle by ALLAN RAE

Italian singer, lutenist, poet and teacher Francesca Caccini (1587-c1641) was the elder daughter of the great Renaissance composer, Giulio Caccini (1551-1618). She became one of the most influential female European composers but very little of her music survives. Her stage work La liberazione di Ruggiero is considered to be the first opera by a woman.

Her younger sister, Settimia Caccini (1591-c1638), was also a composer, although she was better known as a singer.

The name of this talented family, Caccini, is one of the many words hidden in the word puzzle, below, provided here for your Sunday entertainment, similar to that which I published here last month.

Just to remind you, with these puzzles, words can be hidden vertically, horizontally, diagonally and in retrograde.

The solution is complex as many letters are used multiple times, making these puzzles very dense, so only marking a line 'stroke' through the word is necessary. (Many commercial puzzles specify that each word should be circled when found; on these hand drawn puzzles, however, it is necessary just to stroke.)

My 'Find a word' puzzle Caccini is shown above. How many words can you find? If the puzzle is not visible, or if you can't see the letters in the puzzle clearly, then please click here. All of the words below are hidden in the puzzle above. If you can't see the list of words clearly, please click here. You may find it useful to print out the puzzle and the word list, so that you can mark the squares with a stroke and mark the words that you've already found.

Good luck! Please let me know how you get on, via the Classical Music Daily contact page. You might also wish to suggest words - composers, compositions, musical terms etc - for a future puzzle.

Copyright © 16 July 2023 Allan Rae,

Calgary, Canada