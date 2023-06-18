AGNESI

A classical music word-puzzle by ALLAN RAE

Maria Teresa Agnesi Pinottini (1720-1795) was an eighteenth century Italian composer. Though she was most famous for her compositions, she was also an accomplished harpsichordist and singer, and the majority of her surviving compositions were written for keyboard, the voice, or both.

Her maiden name, Agnesi, is one of the words hidden in the word puzzle, below, provided here for your entertainment, similar to those which Classical Music Daily published here about three years ago.

Just to remind you, with these puzzles, words can be hidden vertically, horizontally, diagonally and in retrograde.

The solution is complex as many letters are used multiple times, so only marking a line 'stroke' through the word is necessary. (Many commercial puzzles specify that each word should be circled when found; on these hand drawn puzzles, however, it is necessary just to stroke.)

My 'Find a word' puzzle Agnesi is shown above. How many words can you find? If the puzzle is not visible, or if you can't see the letters in the puzzle clearly, then please click here. All of the words below are hidden in the puzzle above. If you can't see the list of words clearly, please click here. You may find it useful to print out the puzzle and the word list, so that you can mark the squares with a stroke and mark the words that you've already found.

Good luck! Please let me know how you get on, via the Classical Music Daily contact page.

Copyright © 18 June 2023 Allan Rae,

Calgary, Canada