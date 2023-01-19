Juliane Banse

The German soprano will be the new head professor of voice at Madrid's Reina Sofía School of Music for 2023-24

The Reina Sofía School of Music in Madrid, Spain has announced that German soprano Juliane Banse will be head pofessor of the Alfredo Kraus Fundación Ramón Areces Voice Chair from the 2023-2024 academic year. Banse joins the prestigious list of artists who have led this chair: Alfredo Kraus, Teresa Berganza, Tom Krause, Ryland Davies, Francisco Araiza and her predecessor Susan Bullock.

Juliane Banse has a solid artistic career and, in the education field, she has been teaching at the Robert Schumann Hochschule Düsseldorf and the University Mozarteum Salzburg since 2020 and regularly gives masterclasses in different countries.

The 'Alfredo Kraus' Fundación Ramón Areces Voice Chair was established in the 1994-1995 academic year. Throughout these years, one-hundred-and-two students of twenty-three nationalities have studied in it, including outstanding artists such as Celso Albelo, Aquiles Machado, Iwona Sobotka, Ismael Jordi, Maria Espada, Davinia Rodríguez and Tatiana Melnychenko.

Coinciding with this new addition to the teaching faculty of the Reina Sofía School, the period to apply for the voice auditions for the 2023-2024 academic year is now open. All those interested in studying at the school have until 21 February 2023 to register.

Few artists of her generation are as successful as Juliane Banse in so many different areas of repertoire. Her operatic repertoire ranges from Feldersmarchallin, FigaroGräfin, Fiordiligi, Donna Elvira and Vitellia to Genoveva, Leonore, Tatjana, Arabella, Marschallin and Grete (in Schreker's Der ferne Klang) and Heinz Holliger's Schneewittchenin.

Born in southern Germany and raised in Zurich, the soprano began her training with Paul Steiner, later with Ruth Rohner at the Zurich Opera, and completed her studies with Brigitte Fassbaender and Daphne Evangelatos in Munich. She was professor at the Robert Schumann Hochschule in Düsseldorf from 2016 to 2021, and since the 2020-2021 winter semester, she has been teaching at the University Mozarteum Salzburg. She also gives masterclasses internationally and participates as a member of the jury in international competitions.

The artist has worked with numerous renowned conductors such as Lorin Maazel, Kent Nagano, Riccardo Chailly, Bernard Haitink, Franz Welser-Möst, Claudio Abbado and Manfred Honeck. Lieder recitals have always been her passion and have taken her to the Schubertiade Schwarzenberg, Wigmore Hall in London, Konzerthaus in Vienna, Kölner Philharmonie, Boulez Hall in Berlin and Madrid, among others.

Posted 19 January 2023 by Keith Bramich