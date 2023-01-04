January 2023 Obituaries

Our summary of those the

classical music world has lost this month

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during January 2023. May they rest in peace.

Greek composer, guitarist, columnist, radio producer, songwriter and teacher Notis Mavroudis died after falling three metres from the roof of his home in Koukourava, Makrinítsa on 3 January, aged seventy-seven. Born in Athens on 16 July 1945, he lived for the first two years of his life in prison - his mother was a political prisoner after the Greek Civil War. He began guitar lessons with Dimitris Fampas at the National Conservatory of Athens and then moved to Italy in 1970, teaching guitar at the Scuola Civica di Milano until 1975. Back in Greece in 1975, he taught guitar at the National Conservatory in Athens, and over the next few years, took part in festivals in East Berlin, Cuba and Hungary. He also performed in Austria and Switzerland, and recorded extensively. He founded and directed the Greek music magazine TaR, which metamorphosed into a digital version in 2006 in collaboration with guitarist and composer Kostas Grigoreas.

German stage director Kurt Horres died on 2 January, aged ninety. Born in Düsseldorf on 28 November 1932, he studied in Cologne and then at the Robert Schumann Conservatory in Düsseldorf. He worked at the Komische Oper Berlin and then was general director of the Deutsche Oper am Rhein, as well as working as a freelance stage director, mostly of opera.

British composer and teacher Andrew Downes died on 2 January, aged seventy-two.

