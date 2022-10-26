String Competition

Applications open on 1 November 2022 for the 2023 Irving M Klein International String Competition

Applications for the 38th Irving M Klein International String Competition ('The Klein') will open on 1 November 2022. The competition is produced by the California Music Center at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, takes place 3-4 June 2023 and will be streamed live as well as before a live audience at the Conservatory.

String players aged fifteen to twenty-three at the time of the competition, of any nationality and not currently under professional management, are eligible to compete. Applications close on 4 February 2023. Eight semifinalists will compete over two days for cash prizes and performance contracts totaling US$ 30,000 in value. For details and to apply, visit californiamusiccenter.org

For thirty-seven years, the Klein has attracted some of the world's finest young string players to San Francisco each June to compete for cash and performance prizes. The Klein Competition has achieved international recognition as one of the most prestigious classical music competitions, recognized for the high calibre of the contestants, for its unique, nurturing environment and for its commitment to the commissioning of new works. Gity Razaz will compose the commissioned works to premiere at the 2023 Klein Competition.

The competition is named for the late cellist and master teacher who devoted himself to the development of young artists. Its award carries the distinction that has helped many top soloists gain prominence in the competitive world of classical music. These include Jennifer Koh, Mark Kosower, Vadim Gluzman, Jennifer Frautschi, Alban Gerhardt, Frank Huang, Robert deMaine, Francesca DePasquale, Teng Li, Oliver Herbert, David Requiro, Tessa Lark and Nikki Chooi. Laureates include principal chairs in many orchestras, including those in Boston, Buffalo, Cleveland, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.

Cellist Gaeun Kim won first prize in 2022. She is studying with Richard Aaron at the Juilliard School. Violinist Jaewon Wee was placed second, and violinist Andromeda Kepecs won third prize. The complete 2022 competition can be viewed on the Klein’s YouTube channel. A documentary portrait of the 2022 Competition recorded by NPR’s From the Top will air on participating stations during the week of 7 November 2022. You can also download the podcast and/or listen on fromthetop.org

The jury will include: Glenn Dicterow, former concertmaster of the New York Philharmonic and on faculty at the USC Thornton School of Music; viola player Karen Dreyfus, who also teaches at the Thornton School; this year’s commissioned composer, Gity Razaz; Daniel Stewart, Music Director of the Santa Cruz Symphony, and the San Francisco Symphony Youth Orchestra; and Barbara Day Turner, Music Director of San José Chamber Orchestra.

Posted 26 October 2022 by Keith Bramich