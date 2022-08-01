News from around the world

August 2022 Newsletter

Our August 2022 PDF newsletter has just been published

 

Classical Music Daily usually publishes a monthly newletter, normally on the first day of each month. Beauty to Entice the Ears, our August 2022 offering, has just been published. It has seventeen pages and nineteen illustrations. This 2.7Mb download can be accessed by following the link below.

Classical Music Daily's August 2022 newsletter

To read our previous newsletters, please visit the newsletters page. To register to receive an email every month, when each newsletter has been published, please visit the updates page.

 

Posted 1 August 2022 by Keith Bramich

The background image on this page has been derived from the thirteenth century Arrivo Aragonesi, in which Peter III of Aragon is shown, accompanied by his wife and her royal maids, to claim her legal rights to the throne during the 1282 'Sicilian Vespers'.

 

