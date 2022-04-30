News from around the world

Classical Music Daily usually publishes a monthly newletter, normally on the first day of each month. Fascinatingly Elusive, our May 2022 offering, has just been published. It has eight pages and ten illustrations, and begins with a short review by Halida Dinova of Evgeny Kissin's recent recital in Cleveland, Ohio, USA. This 2.6Mb download can be accessed by following the link below.

Classical Music Daily's May 2022 newsletter

To read our previous newsletters, please visit the newsletters page. To register to receive an email every month, when each newsletter has been published, please visit the updates page.

 

Posted 30 April 2022 by Keith Bramich

