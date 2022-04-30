May 2022 Newsletter

VIDEO PODCAST: Slava Ukraini! - recorded on 24 February 2022, the day the world woke up to the news that Vladimir Putin's Russian forces had invaded Ukraine. A fifty minute video which also features Caitríona O'Leary and Eric Fraad discussing their new film Island of Saints, and pays tribute to Joseph Horovitz, Malcolm Troup and Maria Nockin.
Classical Music Daily usually publishes a monthly newletter, normally on the first day of each month. Fascinatingly Elusive, our May 2022 offering, has just been published. It has eight pages and ten illustrations, and begins with a short review by Halida Dinova of Evgeny Kissin's recent recital in Cleveland, Ohio, USA. This 2.6Mb download can be accessed by following the link below.
Posted 30 April 2022 by Keith Bramich