Music Competitions

Here are details of various music competitions taking place during the coming months

One way for musicians to dramatically advance their careers is to win a prestigious international music competition. Here are details of various music competitions which are taking place during the coming months.

The application deadline for the 6th Manhattan International Music Competition is 30 April 2022. This is an online competition with selections being made entirely through video recordings - no travel is required. There are five age groups and all music disciplines are accepted. Prizes include more than thirty awards, five recording projects and over US$50,000 in prizes. Winners' recitals take place at Carnegie Hall on Friday 22 July 2022. All applicants will receive a certificate of participation. There's further information at manhattancompetition.com

30 April 2022 is also the deadline for registrations for the Guido Cantelli International Conducting Competition (30 August-4 September 2022, Turin and Novara, Italy), which this year also includes a Composing Competition. Further information: premiocantelli.it

Entries for the 2022 Birmingham International Piano Competition must be submitted by 13 May 2022. The first round is by video submission. The second round takes place 23-24 June 2022 and the final is on 3 July 2022, both at Bradshaw Hall, Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, Birmingham, UK. The live rounds are open to the public, and there's further information about the competition at bipcomp.co.uk

In 'Call for Score 2022', ensemble blank is seeking works by young composers. Two selected works will be performed by ensemble blank in Korea. The submission deadline is 15 August 2022 (Korean Time), and the competition is open only to composers born after 15 August 1987. Scores submitted can range from solo instrument to the full instrumentation of ensemble blank. There are no entry restrictions based on nationality, race or gender, and no music degree is required. Further information: ensembleblank.com

The 2022 Santander International Piano Competition is already under way. The pre-selection phase ran from 18-22 April 2022 in Madrid, where the pre-selection jury listened to forty-six candidates. The names of the twenty candidates selected to participate in the 20th edition of the competition have been announced, and the main competition will take place between 25 July and 5 August 2022. Further information: www.santanderpianocompetition.com

The California Music Center has announced the semifinalists to complete in-person at the 37th Irving M Klein International String Competition, 4-5 June 2022. The competition is open to musicians between the ages of fifteen and twenty-three. Awards include cash prizes and performance contracts. The nine semifinalists, chosen from 112 entrants, are: Hayoung Choi, violin, aged twenty, from Korea, Sarah Chong, cello, aged twenty, from the USA, Jacques Forestier, violin, aged seventeen, from Canada, Emily Hwang, viola, aged sixteen, from the USA, Andromeda Kepecs, violin, aged eighteen, from the USA, Gaeun Kim, cello, aged twenty, from Korea, Han Lee, cello, aged twenty-two, from Korea, Jaewon Wee, violin, aged twenty-two, from Korea and Sean Yu, cello, aged seventeen, from the USA. Further information: californiamusiccenter.org

Competitors have also been announced for the sixteenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in Fort Worth, Texas, USA. The competition will run from 2-18 June 2022 in Fort Worth. There's further information at cliburn.org and the thirty competitors are:

Tianxu An, China, age 23

Yangrui Cai, China, 21

Albert Cano Smit, Spain/Netherlands, 25

Dmytro Choni, Ukraine, 28

Federico Gad Crema, Italy, 23

Anna Geniushene, Russia, 31

Francesco Granata, Italy, 23

Arseniy Gusev, Russia, 23

Masaya Kamei, Japan, 20

Uladzislau Khandohi, Belarus, 20

Honggi Kim, South Korea, 30

Elizaveta Kliuchereva, Russia, 23

Shuan Hern Lee, Australia, 19

Andrew Li, United States, 22

Yunchan Lim, South Korea, 18

Denis Linnik, Belarus, 26

Kate Liu, United States, 28

Ziyu Liu, China, 24

Jonathan Mak, Canada, 25

Georgijs Osokins, Latvia, 27

Jinhyung Park, South Korea, 26

Changyong Shin, South Korea, 28

Ilya Shmukler, Russia, 27

Vitaly Starikov, Russia, 27

Clayton Stephenson, United States, 23

Yutong Sun, China, 26

Marcel Tadokoro, France/Japan, 28

Sergey Tanin, Russia, 26

Yuki Yoshimi, Japan, 22

Xiaolu Zang, China, 22

Although the competition is nearly a year ahead, applications have already opened for the 2023 Donatella Flick Conducting Competition, and they close on 22 August 2022. The competition is open to conductors aged thirty or under who are citizens of countries having full membership of the EU, plus Iceland, Norway, Lichtenstein, Switzerland and the UK. The 2023 competition will take place at LSO St Luke's, London, UK from Tuesday 21 until Thursday 23 March 2023. The final round will be streamed live and will also be available on demand for ninety days. Further information: lso.co.uk/the-2023-competition

Posted 23 April 2022 by Keith Bramich