September 2021 Obituaries

Our summary of those the

classical music world has lost this month

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during September 2021. May they rest in peace.

Polish violinist and chamber musicians Jan Stanienda passed away on 22 September, aged sixty-eight. Born in Bytom on 22 January 1953, he studied in Warsaw with Krzysztof Jakowicz at the Chopin Academy. In 1975 he became a member of the Polish Chamber Orchestra under Jerzy Maksymiuk, and two years later became the orchestra's leader. In 1976 he was a prizewinner at the Paganini Competition in Genoa. He was artistic director of the 'Leopoldinum' Chamber Orchestra from 1993 until 1995 and was co-founder and artistic director of the 'Wratislavia' Chamber Orchestra from 1996. He also ran various festivals and workshops. He performed across Europe and in New York, Osaka and Tokyo, and made recordings for labels such as Aperto, DUX, Kos Warsaw Records, Linn Records and Pavane.

Italian composer Sylvano Bussotti died on 19 September, aged eighty-nine.

Hungarian violinist and conductor András Ligeti passed away on 19 September, aged sixty-eight.

French harpsichordist and organist Jean-Patrice Brosse died from cancer on 18 September, aged seventy-one. Born in Le Mans on 23 June 1950, he studied at the conservatory there and also at the Conservatoire de Paris, Accademia Musicale Chigiana and at the École nationale supérieure des beaux-arts in Paris. He was known for his eclectic tastes, independent spirit and personal style. In addition to a series of recordings on different labels, he also toured widely and internationally, prepared facsimile editions and also wrote about music.

Greek composer and political activist Mikis Theodorakis passed away on 2 September, aged ninety-six.

Posted 26 September 2021 by Keith Bramich