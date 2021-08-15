August 2021 Obituaries

Our summary of those the

classical music world has lost this month

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during August 2021. May they rest in peace.

English composer Hugh Wood passed away on 14 August, aged eighty-nine. Born in the village of Parbold in Lancashire on 27 June 1932 into a musical family, he was encouraged musically as a teenager by Alan Bush. After military service in Egypt, he wrote much theatre music whilst studying History at Oxford University and then studied music privately in London with Iain Hamilton, Anthony Milner, Mátyás Seiber and William Lloyd Webber. Prefering chamber music genres, he wrote much chamber, orchestral and vocal music, a reasonable amount of choral music but very little for solo piano. Many of his works have been recorded commercially. In addition to composition, Wood taught music at Morley College (1958-67), the Royal Academy of Music (1962-65), Glasgow University (1966-70), Liverpool University (1971-75), Leeds University (1975-6) and Cambridge University (1977-99). He also wrote about music and broadcast regularly for the BBC.

Italian-Monégasque conductor and composer Gianluigi Gelmetti died in Monaco on 11 August, aged seventy-five. Born in Rome on 11 September 1945, he had a teenage conducting experience when Celibidache let him conduct an orchestra and then took him on as a student. Later he studied with Franco Ferrara and Hans Swarowsky and won the 1967 City of Firenze Prize. His international conducting career was launched when he appeared with the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra. He was Principal Conductor of the Stuttgart Radio Symphony Orchestra (1989-1998), Musical and Artistic Director of Teatro dell'Opera di Roma (2000-2009), Principal Conductor and Artistic Director of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra (2004-8) and Principal Conductor of the Orchestre Philharmonique de Monte-Carlo (2012-2016). He also conducted in China, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Japan, Norway, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Spain and the UK, and left us with an extensive and complex legacy of recordings on many labels. His compositions include Algos for large orchestra (performed in London, Munich, Stuttgart and Sydney) and In Paradisum Deducant Te Angeli, performed by Rome Opera to mark the tenth anniversary of Franco Ferrara's death. Prasanta Atma was commissioned in 1999 to celebrate the life of Sergiu Celibidache and Cantata della Vita for cello solo, choir and orchestra was commissioned by the Teatro Comunale di Bologna. Gelmetti also taught conducting at the Accademia Musicale Chigiana in Siena and at Rome's Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia.

British choral director and composer Stephen Wilkinson passed away on 10 August, aged one-hundred-and-two. Born in Eversden Rectory in Cambridgeshire on 29 April 1919, he was a chorister at Christ Church Oxford during the time of 'Doc H' - William Henry Harris - and studied briefly with Thomas Armstrong. Wilkinson was an organ scholar at Queen's College Cambridge and studied with Edward Dent, Patrick Hadley, Hubert Middleton, Henry Moule, Boris Ord, Philip Radcliffe and Cyril Rootham. His music degree was interrupted by active service in the Royal Navy during World War II, where he was injured and noted for his courage and devotion to duty. He was director of the Hertfordshire Rural Music School at Hitchin (1947-53) and then worked for the BBC from 1953 until 1979, in Leeds then Manchester, conducting the BBC Northern Singers, later known as the Britten Singers. They appeared at UK festivals, travelled internationally and commissioned and gave many first performances of new works, such as two of the pieces from John McCabe's Mangan Triptych. The first of Wilkinson's commissions was a work by Wilfrid Mellers, and there were also compositions by Richard Rodney Bennett, Peter Dickinson, Stephen Dodgson, Elizabeth Machonchy, Nicholas Maw, Robin Orr and William Walton. He conducted other professional choirs such as the BBC Singers, Nederlands Kamerkoor and the RTÉ Singers, and was also active in the amateur choral world, working principally with the William Byrd Singers of Manchester until he was ninety.

Polish bass and opera manager Kazimierz Kowalski died on 1 August, aged seventy. Born on 30 July 1951 in Łódź, he studied at the Academy of Music with Antoni Majak and was a prizewinner in the 1976 International Vocal Competition in Toulouse. He sang at the Grand Theatre in Łódź, performing various leading roles, and became the theatre's general and artistic director (1994-1997). He created a long-running festival of opera and operetta in the spa town Ciechocinek and founded Polish Chamber Opera. He also became a presenter of Polish radio and TV shows.

Posted 15 August 2021 by Keith Bramich