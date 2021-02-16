Peter Forbes

A recently retired medical doctor launches Forbes International Artist Management to help a new generation of classical musicians

While the musical milieu has been slowed down by the pandemic, Peter Forbes is launching Forbes International Artist Management (Forbes Artists), an agency serving a new generation of classical musicians.

Thanks to a personal and strategic approach, Forbes Artists bridges the gap between tradition and the entertainment industry of the 21st century, guiding each artist towards the summit of their art.

'I've seen too many young artists fighting to establish their careers, not because of a lack of raw talent, but because of a lack of promotion and professional orientation. Artists need support and a sympathetic ear more than ever to stay motivated during these trying times and to pursue their creative endeavors', explains agency director, Dr Forbes.

The team at Forbes Artists has already recruited an exciting group of up-and-coming artists from Canada, the United States and Argentina - including the likes of Tomás Azcárate, Maxim Bernard, Florence Bourget, Andréanne Brisson Paquin, Scott Brooks, Susan Elizabeth Brown, Ania Hejnar, Beste Kalender, Philippe Prud'homme, Scott Rumble, Ian Sabourin, Geoffrey Schellenberg, Jeffrey Strand and Stéphane Tétreault.

These artists have emerged from prestigious institutions and programs such as the University of Toronto, the University of Montreal, McGill University, Ottawa's National Arts Centre, the Atelier Lyrique de l'Opéra de Montréal and opera companies in Calgary, Vancouver, Portland and Phoenix. With the help of Forbes Artists, they will take their careers to the next level.

Peter Forbes, recently retired from a successful medical practice, having served as the official doctor of the Opéra de Montréal and Orchestre Metropolitain, has always had strong links with producers, singers and musicians from around the world. As such, he has a unique perspective on the inner workings of the classical music industry. He has spent many years building an international network of contacts, an advantage which he now wishes to put to use in the service of artists.

Launched in 2021, Forbes Artists acts as a guide where artists are at the heart of the agency, taking charge of their careers and their ambitions. At Forbes, artists don't need to worry about fixed fee structures. They are empowered to work on their art, while the agency focuses on management, promotion, and meeting their particular needs.

Further information: forbes-artists.com

Posted 16 February 2021 by France Gaignard