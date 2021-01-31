New Conducting Competition

Only Stage Management Company in cooperation with Classics Management Budapest announces the first edition of the Only Stage International Conducting Competition

Only Stage Management Company in cooperation with Classics Management Budapest announces the first edition of the Only Stage International Conducting Competition.

The competition is open to musicians of any nationality and there are no age limits. Candidates can apply from 8 January 2021 until 31 March 2021, with the winners being announced in May.

The jury will consist of a selection of artistic directors and representatives of institutions including Luzerner Sinfonie Orchestra (Switzerland), LaVerdi Symphony Orchestra (Italy), Orchestra della Magna Grecia (Italy), Oregon Music Festival (USA) and the Royal College of Music (UK).

This first edition of the competition will be held exclusively online. The awards include monetary prizes and concert opportunities.

Only Stage is one of the first management companies to announce an international conducting competition, with the support of Arts Council England and in partnership with Classic Management. The idea was born from years of experience having managed talented conductors from all over the world. This collaboration is a true example of great international partnership, by bringing unique tools and expertise together to find and celebrate the best conductors of the international music scene.

In just three years Only Stage has established itself as a music industry game-changer. Its roster features artists from all over the world bringing new cultural projects, innovative artistic ideas and tools not just to theatres and cultural institutions but to all kinds of audiences, including those new to classical music.

Only Stage promotes international cultural exchanges and its aim is to create and develop new ways of spreading culture and art across national boundaries. This is the spirit in which Only Stage operates: creation, audience engagement and combining tradition with innovation.

Thanks to its artists and their talents, Only Stage collaborates with some of the biggest world-renowned cultural institutions in the world such as; English National Opera, Sydney Opera House, Teatro alla Scala, Helikon Opera Theatre, Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, Marinskij Theatre, and Oregon Music Festival amongst so many others. With these prestigious clients, the company builds projects and artistic ideas which involve artists and their skills, providing cultural institutions with new ideas and top-quality talent.

The diversity of the artists in the company’s roster is paramount, because Only Stage not only represents famous names, but invests limitless energy to promote the young rising stars of the future. Only Stage provides young talent with support through coaching activities and training opportunities, all under the guidance of prestigious and experienced artists.

Due to its cultural international approach, Only Stage is an attractive company also from an employment point of view. Its team is dynamic, flexible and international with people coming from Italy, Australia and the UK, whose aim is merging their experiences and competences, putting their knowledge at the service of Art.

The company was born not just as a standard agency who takes care of its artists and their engagements, but it has always been identified as a hybrid reality, open to both, managing artists and creating new projects. Only Stage develops artistic ideas and innovative concepts not only in the field of classical music, but also in a wider range of genres, from pop to classical music, musical to opera and from ballet to DJ-producing.

Further information: onlystageconductingcompetition.co.uk

Posted 31 January 2021 by Katy Thompson