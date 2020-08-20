Leonard Bernstein at 102

The Knights Orchestra celebrate with a streamed production of Bernstein's opera 'Candide'

The Knights Orchestra will celebrate Leonard Bernstein's 102nd birthday on Tuesday 25 August 2020 at 7pm EDT with their production of his iconic opera Candide. The production will be available at theknightsnyc.com/candide and is free with RSVP.

The Knights are a collective of adventurous musicians, dedicated to transforming the orchestral experience and eliminating barriers between audiences and music. Driven by an open-minded spirit of camaraderie and exploration, they inspire listeners with vibrant programs that encompass their roots in the classical tradition and passion for artistic discovery. The orchestra has toured and recorded with renowned soloists including Yo-Yo Ma, Dawn Upshaw, Béla Fleck and Gil Shaham, and have performed at Carnegie Hall, Tanglewood and the Vienna Musikverein.

The Knights evolved from late-night chamber music reading parties with friends at the home of violinist Colin Jacobsen and cellist Eric Jacobsen. The Jacobsen brothers, who are also founding members of the string quartet Brooklyn Rider, serve as artistic directors of The Knights, with Eric Jacobsen as conductor. The Knights are committed to creating unusual and adventurous partnerships across disciplines; they perform in traditional concert halls as well as parks, plazas and bars, all in an effort to reach listeners of all backgrounds and invite them into their music-making.

