Alienati

Coccia Theatre, Novara, Italy presents

the first Smart Working Opera

Smart working mode for theatre and especially opera - this is how Alienati was born: the first Smart Working Opera conceived and produced by Fondazione Teatro Coccia, which will be broadcast online for 24 hours starting at 8.30pm on Tuesday 2 June 2020.

During the period of forced suspension of theatrical activities, the management of the theatre has assembled a task force of composers, authors, directors and singers to create an unpublished work that draws inspiration from isolation, to generate connections.

'The Coccia Theatre hasn’t stopped' - declares Corinne Baroni, general and artistic manager - 'As I have often said and will continue to say'. From the first moment of lockdown we continued to keep the light of art alive, and keep the public company at home, from home. But I wanted to do something more, I wanted artists to feel the closeness of our theatre, to understand that there is still a way to write, play, sing, create ... I know these means will never replace the uniqueness of a live show, but it will give a true example of how art never stops, and much more: it will also offer a sense of solidarity and community.'

Alienati deals with a group of characters who are required, due to an alien invasion, to stay home, but this warning inevitably generates unexpected reactions from everyone. The focus is a psychologist (interpreted by Alfonso Antoniozzi) who holds the reins of the life of a nutritionist (Daniela Barcellona), stressed and betrayed by her husband; a gentleman thief (Nicola Ulivieri), in crisis due to lack of work, and in search of evasion (in every sense); a beautiful single woman (Jessica Pratt) constantly in search of a soul mate to share prolonged aperitifs. These characters' lives are intertwined with a single mother (Davinia Rodriguez) and her hobby of destroying other families whilst keeping her angelic and pure little daughter (Sofia Frizza); a musician (Luciano Ganci), singer, followed online by a huge group of students, and his wife (Giorgia Serracchiani) reduced to organizing flashmob events and songs in the condominium; a chef (Roberto De Candia), self-styled culinary expert, but who actually feeds on pre-packed and junk food.

Particular to this work, the five composers: Federico Biscione, Alberto Cara, Cristian Carrara, Federico Gon and Marco Taralli, wrote the arias for the protagonists sharing their suggestions and musical worlds at a distance. The subject was written by Stefano Valanzuolo, and Vincenzo De Vivo transformed it into a libretto, with a funny and sometimes rather irreverent flavor. The magic of putting all these elements together is the work of director Roberto Recchia, with the support of Federico Pelle, sound engineer, who will collect the audio contributions mixing them to give depth and clarity of sounds to a virtual orchestra, and Enrico Omodeo Salè as assistant director. The costumes of the protagonists were created by Giuseppe Palella. In 'scene' there is a piano, played by Marino Nicolini.

But Alienati isn't just all of this. The audience will be given the opportunity to decide the 'destiny' of the characters, as they face their life choices. In this way the viewers become an actual part of the plot, as they decide the outcome of the story themselves.

Further information: www.fondazioneteatrococcia.it

Posted 29 May 2020 by Corinne Baroni