Bocelli: Music for Hope

Andrea Bocelli and Emanuele Vianelli performed

live from the Duomo in Milan on Easter Sunday

Yesterday, on an Easter Sunday like no other, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli gave the most extraordinary performance of his life. There was no audience present in Milan’s iconic Duomo, but across the globe people tuned in to witness his emotional performance, streamed live via YouTube, uniting the world at a time when many are apart, being isolated at home.

This unique performance, offering an uplifting message of love, healing and hope through music, took place at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Milan, Italy, by invitation of the City and of the cathedral, and thanks to the hospitality of the Archpriest and the Veneranda Fabbrica del Duomo.

Bocelli says of the event:

I will cherish the emotion of this unprecedented and profound experience, of this Holy Easter which this emergency has made painful, but at the same time even more fruitful, one that will stay among my dearest memories of all time. That feeling of being at the same time alone - as we all are in the presence of the Most High - yet of expressing the voice of the prayer of millions of voices, has deeply impressed and moved me. Love is a gift. Making it flow is the primary purpose of life itself. And I find myself once again indebted to life. My gratitude goes to all those who made this possible, the City of Milan and the Duomo, and to all those who accepted the invitation and joined in a planetary embrace, gathering that blessing from Heaven that gives us courage, trust, optimism, in the certainty of our faith.

Accompanied only by the cathedral organist, Emanuele Vianelli, Bocelli sang a carefully chosen selection of pieces, specially arranged for solo voice and organ for the occasion. This included the beloved Ave Maria setting by Bach/Gounod and Amazing Grace, opening completely unaccompanied - an incredibly poignant moment, in the still of a city under continued lockdown, alongside a stirring programme of sacred music for one of the holiest days of the year. The recording was released digitally on audio streaming services within hours.

The event was promoted by the City of Milan and the Veneranda Fabbrica del Duomo, produced by Sugar Music and Universal Music Group, thanks to the generous contribution of YouTube. Andrea Bocelli’s participation was entirely pro-bono (in collaboration with Almud and Maverick Management).

Bocelli, with the Foundation that carries his name, is currently involved in an emergency COVID-19 campaign. The Andrea Bocelli Foundation (ABF) has started a fundraiser to help hospitals purchase all the instruments and equipment necessary to protect their medical staff. It is possible to donate through the GoFundMe campaign, or by contacting the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, by writing to development@andreabocellifoundation.org

Posted 13 April 2020 by Rachel Tregenza