Stjepan Hauser

The Croatian cellist performs with orchestra

at Egypt's Soma Bay in April 2020

This Easter, head to Soma Bay, Egypt's leading Red Sea destination, to witness award-winning cello player and former member of 2CELLOS Stjepan Hauser give his only live performance in Egypt on 18 April as part of his 2020 tour. Accompanied by a full orchestra conducted by Robert Zeigler, and in celebration of his new classical album, Hauser's musical extravaganza is not one to be missed!

Hauser has performed in more than forty countries, sold out arenas worldwide, and performed at some of the most famous concert halls including Wigmore Hall, Royal Albert Hall, Amsterdam Concertgebouw, Southbank Centre and the Zagreb Philharmonic. He has collected over twenty first prizes among national and international competitions such as the highly acclaimed VTB Capital Prize for Young Cellists 2009 and has subsequently been invited to perform for H R H Prince Charles in Buckingham Palace and St James's Palace. Soma Bay is delighted to welcome such a celebrated international musician, and Hauser's performance demonstrates the destination's reputation as a world class cultural venue.

While you're in Soma Bay, why not take the opportunity to enjoy some of the many attractions that this winter sun destination has to offer. Home to some of the best snorkelling, diving and kitesurfing conditions in the world, the largest Thalasso spa in Africa and the largest Championship Golf course in Egypt, there's certainly no shortage of day-time activities on or in the water. For those culture ventures, step outside the destination to discover the city of Luxor, the 'world's greatest open-air museum', and some of Egypt's biggest treasures.

Just a five-hour flight from Central Europe, and offering a lifetime opportunity to see some of the world's best classical music, Soma Bay is the ideal cultural getaway in the sun this Easter. An exclusive Red Sea resort in Egypt, with year round sunshine and mild temperatures, Soma Bay offers vacationers an ideal Red Sea holiday. The resort location boasts some of the sandiest beaches of the Red Sea and panoramic views of desert mountains and blue skies. Luxury hotels, Gary Player championship golf course, a Holistic Spa & Thalasso centre, a diving and kite surfing centre all make Soma Bay the ideal place for relaxation and recreation.

Croatian cellist Stjepan Hauser was born on 15 June 1986 into a musical family in Pula, where he began his musical education. He also studied in England and the USA. He and Croatian-Slovenian cellist Luka Šulić rose to fame with their group 2CELLOS, playing rock as well as classical music. Hauser's latest CD, Hauser: Classic, released on Friday (7 February 2020) on Sony Classical 19075988532, features music by J S Bach, Barber, Borodin, Chopin, Handel, Mascagni, Mozart, Puccini, Rachmaninov and Tchaikovsky plus lighter James Last and Yiruma tracks. Accompanying Hauser, the new CD also features the London Symphony Orchestra conducted by Robert Ziegler.

Ahead of his tour, Hauser comments: 'Throughout my life and career certain classical compositions have remained dear to my heart. Compositions that have a special drama, a moving melody, a deep romanticism. I now have the opportunity to play some of these pieces with a full orchestra and share my passion for this music in the way I always imagined it.'

Other Stjepan Hauser 2020 tour dates include Tempodrom, Berlin, Germany (Saturday 11 April, 8pm), Barbican Centre, London, UK (Tuesday 14 April, 7pm), Saku Suurhall, Tallinn, Estonia (Wednesday 22 April, 8pm), Papp László Budapest Sportaréna, Budapest, Hungary (Tuesday 28 April, 7pm), Palais 12, Brussels, Belgium (Thursday 30 April, 8pm), AFAS Live (Heineken Music Hall), Amsterdam, Netherlands, with the European Philharmonic Orchestra (Wednesday 13 May, 8pm), Teatro degli Arcimboldi, Milan, Italy (Friday 15 May, 9pm), Tipsport Arena (Tesla Arena), Prague, Czech Republic (Sunday 24 May, 8pm), National Palace of Arts Ukraine, Kiev, Ukraine (Wednesday 27 May, 7pm), Crocus City Hall, Moscow, Russia (Friday 29 May, 8pm), Centralny Osrodek Sportu - Hala Torwar, Warsaw, Poland (Sunday 31 May, 8pm) and Espai Port, Sant Feliú de Guixols, Spain (Saturday 18 July, 10.30pm).

Posted 9 February 2020 by Ariella Joel Davison