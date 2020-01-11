Music and Spirit: An Unconference

The deadline for applications has been extended

for this event in Lexington, MA, USA

We have had incorrect dates displayed for Music and Spirit: an unconference for some time. The correct dates are 8-9 May 2020, a Friday and Saturday. Most activities will occur on Saturday 9 May, so this is likely a more inviting date for many. Given the persistent error, and the fact that we only recently advertised the invitation for proposals more broadly, we are extending the deadline for submissions to 1 February 2020.

Please follow the link below to start the process. And please contact us if you wonder whether your idea is suitable. We are hoping to witness a wide variety of musical activities that have an impact on the spirit!

Our intention is to bring together people who do work with music that they consider to serve, investigate, awaken, or reinforce the human spirit. Many of us do such work, but we are most often in contact primarily with people who do work of a similar sort - in religious institutions, academic settings, places for healing or end of life, working for tikkun olam (mending the world), and more – so coming to share in the work and ideas of others from across the spectrum promises to be an illuminating and broadening occurrence.

In order to keep these two days of coalescence fresh and meaningful, and as much as possible participant-driven, we will not over-plan or over-schedule events - nothing running concurrently! Instead, we will set up sessions that focus on witnessing and learning of a varied range of work within this realm, allowing enough unstructured time per session to nourish significant interaction.

We are certain that there are many with amazing ideas and practices who can come together and be inspired. Our hope is to establish a lasting forum within which such interconnection is sustained. Please join us as a presenter or participant! Just follow the link below to get more information on the conference, already-known participants, the space, and to find the process for submitting proposals.

Deadline for submission receipt: 1 February 2020

Notification of decision: by 15 February 2020

Registration open: January 2020

Registration closes: April 2020

In harmonious spirit,

John Morrison and Vivian Montgomery

Posted 11 January 2020 by John Morrison