News from around the world

January 2020 Newsletter

'Pinchgut Opera's 'Farnace'', Classical Music Daily's January 2020 Newsletter, has just been published

 

Classical Music Daily publishes a high resolution PDF monthly newletter, normally on the first day of each month. Pinchgut Opera's 'Farnace', our January 2020 newsletter, has just been published. It has 8 pages and 6 illustrations. This 3.9Mb download can be accessed by following the link below.

DOWNLOAD THE NEWSLETTER

To read our previous newsletters, select NEWSLETTERS from the LATEST menu on this page. To register to receive an email every month, when each newsletter has been published, select UPDATES from the INTERACT menu on this page.

At Classical Music Daily, we wish all our readers a very happy and prosperous New Decade!

 

Posted 1 January 2020 by Keith Bramich

-------

 

The background image on this page is derived from the 1856 painting Fireworks by French artist Henri Pierre Léon Pharamond Blanchard (1805-1873).

 

 << Home              More news >>

 

 

 

All material © 1998-2020 Classical Music Daily,
various authors and photographers.
All rights of the original copyright holders
are reserved, and are credited where known.
Formerly known as Music & Vision
The world's first daily classical music magazine
Founding Editor: Basil Ramsey (1929-2018);
Editor: Keith Bramich