Beethoven in his Time

Registration has begun for a new international

competition for historical performance practice

A very special addition has emerged to the program for Beethoven year 2020: The new competition 'Beethoven in his time' (Beethoven in Seiner Zeit - Historische Aufführungspraxis) for strings and fortepiano. From now on, young specialists in historical performance practice can register for their participation in the competition, which runs from 13 to 18 October 2020.

The competition is new in three respects. Not only is it the first Beethoven competition in historical performance practice, but also the first Beethoven competition for violin and cello in general. Another novelty lies in the focus on Beethoven and composers from his Bonn and Viennese surroundings.

There are cash prizes with a total of over 30,000 euros. In addition, a CD will be produced and there will be numerous concert engagements and special prices.

The top-class jury, with responsibility for all participating ensembles, consists of Kristian Bezuidenhout (South Africa / United Kingdom), Stefan Gottfried (Austria), Viola de Hoog (Netherlands), Richard Lorber (Germany), Petra Müllejans (Germany), Jacqueline Ross (United Kingdom) and Marco Testori (Italy).

The following instrumentations may take part as a duo or trio: violin and fortepiano; cello and fortepiano; violin, violoncello and fortepiano. The average age within an ensemble must be less than thirty-six years. The minimum age for participation is eighteen. Musicians from any country and stateless musicians may apply. The target group is young talented musicians during their studies or at the beginning of their professional music careers. Registration for the competition is open from 15 November 2019 until 15 May 2020.

Participants are given great freedom in order to support the compilation of an individual and imaginative free-to-choose repertoire. Self-initiative in the discovery of pieces and arrangements, going beyond the recommendation list, is even encouraged.

The competition takes place in Siegburg, Germany, which is located in the neighbourhood of Beethoven's birthplace, Bonn. The new competition was developed due to the upcoming Beethoven year 2020. It takes up the increasing importance of historical performance practice in contemporary musical performance, and nowadays in musician training also.

The organizer of the competition 'Beethoven in his time' is the Musikwerkstatt Siegburg, sponsored by Stadtbetriebe Siegburg AöR. The project is funded by the BTHVN2020-Jubiläums-Gesellschaft, the VR-Bank Rhein-Sieg, the Federal Republic of Germany, the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, the Rhein-Sieg district, the federal city of Bonn and other partners. The competition's patron is the Freiburger Barockorchester.

Posted 4 December 2019 by Philipp Haug