Tapiola Sinfonietta

The Tapiola Sinfonietta has received the distinguished Diapason d'Or 2019 award for a disc released by BIS with young French pianist Alexandre Kantorow and his father, conductor Jean-Jacques Kantorow. The disc contains Camille Saint-Saëns' Piano Concertos Nos 3, 4 and 5 'Egyptian'. This disc also received the Disc of the Year 2019 award from Classica magazine in France, and has been nominated in the International Classical Music Awards (ICMA).

Diapason d'Or de l'Année ('Golden Tuning Fork of the Year') is one of the most significant recording awards in classical music. It has been given out annually since 2007 by the critics of Diapason magazine and broadcasters of the public radio station France Musique.

The Tapiola Sinfonietta will work again with the Kantorows in January 2020. Honorary conductor Jean-Jacques Kantorow will conduct the opening concert next spring on 10 January 2020, with Alexandre Kantorow as soloist. The programme includes Saint-Saëns' Piano Concerto No 1, which the orchestra will also be recording for the BIS label along with Piano Concerto No 2, to be performed in Autumn 2021.

'It takes a virtuoso of the calibre of Alexandre Kantorow to raise Saint-Saëns' interminable scales, rushing arpeggios and lightning-quick octaves to the next level.' - Helsingin Sanomat, 28 January 2018

Posted 1 December 2019 by Helena Ruhkala