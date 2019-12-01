News from around the world

December 2019 Newsletter

'A Spanish Nativity', Classical Music Daily's December 2019 Newsletter has just been published

 

Classical Music Daily publishes a high resolution PDF monthly newletter, normally on the first day of each month. A Spanish Nativity, our December 2019 newsletter, has just been published. It has 15 pages and 13 illustrations. This 2.3Mb download can be accessed by following the link below.

DOWNLOAD THE NEWSLETTER

To read our previous newsletters, select NEWSLETTERS from the LATEST menu on this page. To register to receive an email every month, when each newsletter has been published, select UPDATES from the INTERACT menu on this page.

 

 

Posted 1 December 2019 by Keith Bramich

-------

 

The background image on this page is derived from the 1891 oil-on-canvas painting Kesämaisema ('Summer Landscape') by Finnish painter Fredrik Ahlstedt (1839-1901).

 

