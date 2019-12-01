December 2019 Newsletter

'A Spanish Nativity', Classical Music Daily's December 2019 Newsletter has just been published

Classical Music Daily publishes a high resolution PDF monthly newletter, normally on the first day of each month. A Spanish Nativity, our December 2019 newsletter, has just been published. It has 15 pages and 13 illustrations. This 2.3Mb download can be accessed by following the link below.

DOWNLOAD THE NEWSLETTER

To read our previous newsletters, select NEWSLETTERS from the LATEST menu on this page. To register to receive an email every month, when each newsletter has been published, select UPDATES from the INTERACT menu on this page.

Posted 1 December 2019 by Keith Bramich