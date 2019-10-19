Martín García García

The young Spanish pianist

will give a recital in New York city

On Saturday 26 October 2019 at 3pm, Rita Anthoine will host pianist Martín García García, at Klavierhaus Salon, 790 11th Avenue near 54th Street, Manhattan, New York, USA. The programme is Schumann's First Sonata, a selection of Rachmaninov pieces and Brahms' Third Sonata. Martín was the First Prize Winner of the 2018 International Keyboard Institute and Festival (IKIF) Scholarship Awards.

Please email Rita at rita DOT mariallc AT gmail DOT com as soon as possible if you wish to reserve a seat. There is a US$20 suggested donation. Doors open at 2:30pm.

Pianist Martín García García was born in Spain in 1996 and started piano at five years of age with Russian School teachers. From age fourteen, he was under the guidance of Galina Equiazarova and graduated from Reina Sofia's Music College in Madrid where he won the Most Outstanding Student of the Chair award, presented by the Queen of Spain. He has won several first prizes at national and international competitions including the 2018 IKIF in New York City. He has performed in many major concert halls across Europe and has received enthusiastic critiques from prominent musicians including pianists Vladimir Krainev, Arcadi Volodos, Dimitri Bashkirov, Joaquin Achucarro and Tatiana Copeland - Sergei Rachmaninov's niece. He was invited to participate in Germany's International Ruhr Piano Festival where he was sponsored by pianist Radu Lupu. Martín is currently living in NYC and is under the guidance of Jerome Rose while pursuing a Master of Music in Piano at Mannes School of Music, The New School.

Posted 19 October 2019 by Rita Anthoine