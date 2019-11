Rémy Stricker

French pianist, teacher, radio producer, musicologist and writer Rémy Stricker was born in Mulhouse on 3 January 1936. He studied piano with Yvonne Lefébure and then at the Conservatoire de Paris. He gave a series of Musigrains lecture-recitals at the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées, was professor of musical aesthetics at the Conservatoire de Paris (1971-2001) and from 1962 until 1997 was a radio producer for France Musique and France Culture.

His publications include Musique du Baroque (1969), Mozart et ses opéras: fiction et vérité (1980), Franz Liszt, les ténèbres de la gloire (1993), Robert Schumann: Le Musicien et la Folie (1996), Les Mélodies de Duparc (1996), Le dernier Beethoven (2001) and Berlioz dramaturge (2003, which won a 2004 prize from the Prix des Muses).

Rémy Stricker died on 19 November 2019, aged eighty-three.